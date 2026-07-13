Dash Daniels set to leave Melbourne United, join rivals as Next Star

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Breakout NBL Next Star Dash Daniels is set to make a shock switch from Melbourne United to a rival club, after United and Daniels agreed on a mutual decision to part ways.

According to ESPN's basketball insider Olgun Uluc, Daniels will suit up for cross-town rivals South East Melbourne Phoenix for 2026-27.

Dash Daniels and Melbourne United have agreed to mutually part ways, the NBL/team says.



Our ESPN reporting since April is that the South East Melbourne Phoenix have long been in the driver's seat to bring Daniels in as their Next Star, with an announcement expected as early as... — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) July 14, 2026

In a statement, Daniels -- brother of Atlanta Hawks star Dyson -- said he'll look back fondly at his time and development at United, but was excited for what was ahead.

"I have nothing but respect for Melbourne United. It's a highly professional organisation from top to bottom, and I've valued every part of my journey with the club," Daniels said.

"I'm excited for what's ahead, but I'll always look back on my time with Melbourne United with amazing memories and true appreciation."

Dash Daniels is set to make a move from Melbourne United to South East Melbourne Phoenix for the 2026-27 NBL season, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

NBL's head of Next Star recruitment, Liam Santamaria said: "Following discussions with all parties, we believe this is the best path forward for everyone involved.

"We would like to thank Melbourne United for supporting Dash's development over the past 18 months. They are a first-class organisation with a strong track record in player development.

"Dash has grown significantly during his time with Melbourne and, thanks largely to that great work, I'm confident he is well placed for a strong second season as a Next Star. We thank Melbourne United for the role they have played in his development and are excited about what's ahead for Dash this season."

According to Uluc, the official announcement of Daniels to the Phoenix could be made as soon as Friday.

The South East Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne United meet in the year's first Throwdown on September 23 at John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

You can watch the 2026-27 NBL season live on ESPN and Disney+.