'Dreamed about this': Bourne joins Opals' World Cup squad

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Isabelle Bourne has bolted into the Opals' FIBA World Cup team, filling the spot vacated by the veteran player who instilled her with confidence.

The 25-year-old Canberra-born forward will make her major tournament debut in Germany this September with the 12-player team unveiled this morning.

Coach Sandy Brondello has made just the one change to her line-up which competed at the qualifying tournament in Türkiye in March with Bourne replacing triple Olympian Cayla George who last month announced her pregnancy. ESPN understands the final spot came down to one of the point guard positions with Steph Reid edging out Maddy Rocci.

The team features the experience of Sami Whitcomb, Steph Talbot, Ezi Magbegor, and Alanna Smith plus Paris Olympic debutants Jade Melbourne and Isobel Borlase with Zitina Aokuso, Chloe Bibby, Alex Fowler, Ally Wilson, Reid, and Bourne earning selection for their first major tournament in Opals colours.

Bourne, who has impressed for the Flyers and Adelaide over the past three WNBL seasons after completing her US college career for the University of Nebraska, was restless as she waited for the selection phone call, so took herself off to the gym and was halfway through a workout when Brondello rang.

Isabelle Bourne has bolted into the Opals’ FIBA World Cup team. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I'm still trying to find the words to describe this feeling," an emotional Bourne told ESPN after receiving the news.

"Ultimately I'm grateful, I've always dreamed about this but for it to actually happen doesn't feel real at the moment. The thought of standing alongside my teammates representing Australia sends shivers down my spine."

Bourne impressed at this month's Australian camp in Melbourne, scrimmages against China and Japan and then in a pair of friendlies against China at John Cain Arena.

"The coaches told us before the games that everyone was up for selection and there were spots up for grabs. In the back of my mind I knew there was (a spot) but I also didn't want to put too much focus on that I just wanted to focus on the moment, how I could play in that moment and hopefully that would be enough and it was," she said

"I did what I could and it paid off."

Bourne debuted at last year's Asia Cup with George as her captain and the pair teamed up inside the paint for the Southside Flyers last WNBL season.

"I look back and being under Cayla's wing was really helpful for me, growing my game and growing confidence and being able to do what I do," she said.

"Even at the China series, she gave me a boost of confidence right before we went on the court, said some really lovely words to me and even that meant the world to know she's supporting me, got my back and believes in me.

Isabelle Bourne in action for the Flyers. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"It does a world of good, probably more than anyone realises, it really helped me."

George feels a sense of pride for the World Cup debutant.

"I'm so stoked for her, I know when her number is called she'll give great effort and Opal-like energy that's necessary for whatever time is needed in the game and she'll have the same attitude the whole way through," George said.

"I really loved playing and working with Issie at Southside and I would just encourage her and let her know often how no one could guard her, she's so crafty with her footwork around the hoop and her finishing and to really remember that and use that strength of hers.

"She operates under the basket, shoots her threes, penetrates and she's such an athletic gazelle for her size and I'd always encourage her to be that two-way player because she has the body type to be that player.

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"And she loved feedback. When you can take positive, constructive criticism you're on the track to becoming a long-time professional basketballer who does great things because you can take feedback on like that, adjust, listen and absorb."

Four-time Olympic medallist now Opals assistant coach Kristi Harrower has been instrumental in Bourne's rise, mentoring her for three consecutive seasons: A WNBL campaign with the Flyers bookended by NBL1 seasons for Keilor in Melbourne.

"What I love about Issie is that she wants to get better every day, she has a great temperament for everything she does on the floor or at training, you never see her flustered and I'm sure that's a credit to her family and the way she's been brought up," Harrower said.

"She's thriving every year and I believe she still has so much to give, to get better at and is only just scratching the surface. In time, she's somebody who will be a long time in the Opals program.

"When these opportunities come up you've got to make the most of them and give everything you possibly can and I think Issie did that in this series against China."

Grouped in Pool C, the World No.2-ranked Opals will play Puerto Rico on Friday, September 4, Türkiye on Sunday, September 6, then Belgium on Monday, September 7.

Australian Opals FIBA World Cup team: Zitina Aukuso, Chloe Bibby, Isobel Borlase, Isabelle Bourne, Alex Fowler, Ezi Magbegor, Jade Melbourne, Steph Reid, Alanna Smith, Steph Talbot, Sami Whitcomb, Ally Wilson.