China's Han Xu returns to Australia's WNBL signing with young club Geelong Venom

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New club, same championships intentions. That's the status quo for Chinese superstar Han Xu who is returning to the WNBL, inking a deal with Geelong Venom in the biggest moment in the club's short two-season history.

The towering 211cm centre helped guide Perth to a grand final series last season, the Lynx falling to Townsville in a game-two overtime heartbreaker, and has agreed to a one-year deal with the regional Victorian club that will also see her friend and Chinese 3x3 representative and medallist Wanglai Zhang join the Venom as their second import.

ESPN understands the pair will live in Melbourne, where they are keen to immerse themselves in the culture and city, and commute to Geelong.

Xu, who averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and an assist for the Lynx last season, is currently playing for the New York Liberty in the WNBA and in September will represent her country in the FIBA World Cup in Germany.

"It's clear how meaningful last season's journey in Perth was with such a great group and I'm absolutely grateful," Xu told ESPN.

"I love Australia and had a love to come back. It's clear how meaningful last season's journey in Perth was with such a great group and I'm absolutely grateful.

Han Xu of the Perth Lynx and Alicia Froling of the Townsville Fire Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"But coming to the east coast this upcoming season we are looking to (go one better) achieve something else, things that people were not expecting over the last few seasons.

"And for me, Geelong being near Melbourne was a key factor."

Geelong has elevated itself from finals aspirant to championship contender with Xu's signing alone and nobody understands the significance and opportunity that comes with that better than new coach Cheryl Chambers.

A triple coach of the year and three-time championship winner, Chambers returns to the league following a two-year break after leading Southside to the 2023-24 title.

"When I first started talking to Geelong we just wanted to get into finals but now we want to get in and go all the way," Chambers said.

"It's win-win everywhere when you sign a player like Han Xu and it puts a little bit of pressure on as well but that's coaching.

"Another nice thing was she wanted to come and play for me as well and that really filled my cup."

Xu's impact will be immediate and profound both on and off the floor as the ultimate marquee signing.

"I'm most excited about her skillset. Her ability to run the floor, shoot the three, she's now putting the ball to the floor and getting to the rack," Chambers said.

"The excitement she'll bring to Geelong is significant. The AFL is so good but to get some buzz around women's sport down there is one of the reasons that attracted me to the position and Han will help that happen.

"Han's also a really bubbly personality so I look forward to that as well."

Chambers' WNBL teams have featured some incredible post players particularly at the Southside Flyers where between 2020 and 2024 she had Lauren Jackson, Mercedes Russell, Liz Cambage and Kayla Thornton all dominating the paint.

In her previous stints with Bulleen and Sydney she also coached league MVP and gold-medal winning Opal Hollie Grima, Elyse Penaluna and the undersized but lethal Asia Taylor and 201cm import centre Jennifer Hamson in a title-winning Flames campaign in 2016-17.

Chambers is well equipped to working with a legitimate big and setting a team up to work with and get the most out of them.

"One thing I have learned about the true bigs, all the bigs, is that you've really got to help with their confidence, it doesn't come naturally. I think point guards come in and they've got swagger but a lot of the bigs need nurturing and lots of encouragement and you have to teach a team how to post-pass again and I'm sure that will be one of the things for us," she explains.

"We'll put Han at the three-point line of course, because she's an awesome shooter, but we will use her strength going at the rack as well so you've got to teach a team how to play with a big as well."