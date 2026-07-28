NBL's SEM Phoenix sign ex-NBA point guard

South East Melbourne Phoenix have signed ex-NBA player Skylar Mays in their push for a maiden NBL title.

Mays, who played 114 NBA games between 2020 and 2024, will partner co-captain Nathan Sobey in the back-court for the 2026-27 season that begins in September.

More than half of Mays' NBA appearances were for the Atlanta Hawks across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The 191cm guard counted Australians Duop Reath and Matisse Thybulle as teammates when joining Portland for the 2022-23 season before a brief stint with the LA Lakers.

Mays most recently played for Montenegrin side Budućnost and is the Phoenix's second import after the acquisition of American countryman D'Shawn Schwartz.

"He's a dynamic guard who can create his own shot, make plays for teammates, and defend multiple positions," Phoenix general manager of basketball Simon Mitchell said of Mays.

The Phoenix have one local and one import slot left to fill on their roster as they look to build on two consecutive semifinal series exits.

Mays, who played 114 NBA games between 2020 and 2024, will partner co-captain Nathan Sobey in the back-court for the 2026-27 season that begins in September. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Mays' arrival comes only days after the club re-signed coach Josh King.

Elsewhere, cross-town rivals Melbourne United have landed their first import signing in ex-NBA big man Josh Oduro.

Oduro played three games for New Orleans Pelicans in April on a two-way contract but spent the majority of the past two seasons with their G League affiliate Birmingham.

The 206cm centre joins star locals Joe Ingles, Luke Travers, Shea Ili and Chris Goulding on the roster for Jacob Chance's first season as coach.

United remain on the lookout for a starting point guard following the exit of Tyson Walker this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Bullets are awaiting NBL approval after facilitating Josh Duach's return to the league on a development contract.