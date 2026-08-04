Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks tests positive for THC

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Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks was issued and has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC during an in-competition doping control test, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sport Integrity Australia issued Cooks with the one-month sanction in accordance with the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021, after an in-competition doping control test detected the metabolite of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Cooks served the sentence, which concluded on July 4, 2026, so he won't miss any NBL action. The 6-foot-8 forward played offseason basketball with Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico, and has since returned to Sydney and has resumed on-court activities with the Kings as the bulk of NBL teams begin preseason this week.

"I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates, our fans, the club, and everyone who has supported me," Cooks said.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused.

"I am grateful to Hoops Capital for the support they have continued to provide me throughout this process."

Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks was issued and has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC during an in-competition doping control test, the team announced on Tuesday. James Worsfold/Getty Images

This is the second time Cooks has been issued a one-month suspension by Sport Integrity Australia; the one-time NBL MVP and Australian national team representative served a sanction that concluded on March 7, 2025, for a separate offence. That suspension forced Cooks to miss a play-in game in the back-end of the 2024-25 NBL season.

Cooks is widely regarded as one of the NBL's best players, and among the highest paid in the history of the league. He's coming off his sixth season with the Kings, where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The 30-year-old was named to the All-NBL Second Team and played a primary role in leading the Kings to the 2026 NBL Championship; his third with the franchise.

"We acknowledge and respect the outcome of the Basketball Australia and Sport Integrity Australia process," Mark Thompson, CEO of Hoops Capital -- the enterprise that owns and operates the Kings -- said.

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"We hold ourselves to strong professional standards. When those standards are not met, we respond appropriately and work to ensure our people receive the support, education and guidance they need -- not only through the successes but also the challenges that come with professional sport.

"Xavier has completed his period of ineligibility and is back on court with his teammates as preseason commences. Our focus is now on supporting him and the team as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The Kings open their season on September 20 against the Cairns Taipans.