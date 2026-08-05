NBL's Melbourne United land Cole Anthony in huge coup

American guard Cole Anthony -- who is coming off six seasons in the NBA -- has signed a one-year deal with Melbourne United, the team announced on Wednesday.

The signing completes United's roster for the 2026-27 NBL season, with new head coach Jacob Chance adding a prolific and proven NBA scorer to a talent-laden roster.

Anthony is coming off a season with the Milwaukee Bucks, but is best known for spending the first five years of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic; his most productive campaign was in 2021-22, when the 6'2 combo guard averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Cole Anthony during his time with the Bucks. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

"I'm super excited to begin this journey with Melbourne United," Anthony said.

"This is a great opportunity to continue growing as a player and compete for a championship.

"I'm ready to get to work and can't wait to represent the club and meet the fans."

Anthony was a standout at the University of North Carolina before being selected by the Magic with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Over his six seasons in the NBA, Anthony has averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 34.3% from 3PT. He's the son of former NBA star Greg Anthony.

With the signing, Anthony joins Kyle Bowen, Chris Goulding, Shea Ili, Joe Ingles, Fabijan Krslovic, Malith Machar, Josh Oduro, Luke Travers, Sam Waardenburg, and Tom Wilson on United's main roster going into the 2026-27 season, under a new head coach in Chance.

"In this last spot, we wanted an elite guard with the ability to help lead our offense with his scoring ability, who makes his teammates better, while also being a really good person off the court, and Cole Anthony checks every one of those boxes," Chance said.

"His pace of play, his strength finishing around the rim, his vision, his versatility playing off the ball as a shooter, his willingness to get down in a stance and defend, all of that makes him the perfect guard for this team.

"In my conversations with him, it's been very clear that his primary focus is winning, and I'm confident that his best basketball is still ahead of him so coming to the NBL we expect him to elevate his game to a new level, in-turn lifting everyone around him.

"This is a huge moment for our club. I already can't wait to see him in a United jersey inside John Cain Arena."

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Anthony was a teammate of Ingles during his time in Orlando, with the Australian Boomers stalwart acting as one of many character references for the 355-game guard.

"Cole is an elite scorer, elite competitor, and I think he's going to have a big impact here in the NBL," Ingles said.

"I think a point guard in this league is very important, and we've got a hell of a local point guard with Shea Ili, so adding in Cole with his pace, his ability to score at a high level, it's going to be a handful for other teams.

"We've got a really unselfish team, and I think he adds to that. He's going to command so much attention from the defence, and that's going to open things up for everyone on the court with him.

"He's a great guy, he's got a big personality, and I think United fans are going to love him."