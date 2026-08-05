WNBL's pre-season rule trials could come into regular season as early as WNBL27

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New WNBL rules set to be trialled at next month's pre-season competition could be implemented in the regular season as soon as WNBL27.

Of six innovations on the table, player-only time-outs, maximum points for a free throw and an automatic inbound in the back court are the front runners to be rolled out at September's Townsville Tip-off and are currently being implemented in league's across the globe including the NBA G and Summer leagues.

The other three innovations including rolling substitutions, power plays and the allocation, at three quarter time, of a sixth foul to a designated player.

WNBL's chief operations officer Justin Nelson, the brainchild behind the player-only time-out initiative in New Zealand's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa, said the trials were a sign of things to come for the league as it enters its 47th season.

"A pre-season competition is always the best place to trial things and seek feedback. If one or more of these stick, and the feedback is positive and strong, we'll look at how they can be implemented into the season proper be that this season or future seasons," Nelson told ESPN.

"If there's a good enough reason to say 'Let's go now' then we'd always look at what's going to make the competition better and more exciting and engaging.

"It's never off the table."

Adelaide Lightning recruit Jess McDowell-White played for Whai in NZ last season where she experienced the player-only sub rule. As a point guard, she found it beneficial.

"I think it's a great way to allow players to take charge on the floor, execute on the fly and in late clock situations it's beneficial as you can advance the ball," she said.

"I'm excited for the WNBL to trial it as it gives players the opportunity to lead and can change late game/clock decisions as coaches don't have to use their timeouts."

Five-time WNBL champion and one of the finest leaders of the modern era Kelsey Griffin has welcomed the player-led in-game address.

"I know in the States they do time-outs players can call, but usually you go to the bench, or a reset timeout now in the WNBA so I think it's good to look at that and have players have the autonomy to call that time-out," she said.

"I think it will help with situational plays and executions down the stretch for having those situations sorted for end game. Of all the rules considered, it'd be the one I'd be most excited about."

The Townsville Tip-Off tips off on September 17.

The Six Rule Trials in play for the WNBL this Pre-Season

Power Plays

For a period of time in each quarter, a Power Play will be available to teams activating increased scoring values (ie 3-pointers worth 4 points). The rule is designed to get all four quarters off to a fast start, rewarding quick baskets.

Rolling Substitutions

Teams can substitute players on and off the court at any time without the need to stop the game. The rule is designed to speed up the game and reducing dead time.

One Free Throw For Maximum Points At the foul line, a player will only take one shot for the maximum point(s) on offer (ie if a player is fouled on a three-point attempt, they take one shot worth three points). The rule is designed to speed up the game and reduce dead time.

Player-Only Timeouts

Each team will be permitted one Player-Only Timeout per half. Only the player in possession of the ball can call a Player Only Timeout. When called, only the five players on the court may huddle and discuss tactics. Coaches, coaching staff, and players on the bench cannot be involved. The rule is designed to add more drama, strategy and player leadership opportunities.

Automatic Inbounds (Back Court)

A player can immediately inbound the ball in the back court following a violation or out-of-bounds call, without the referee needing to handle the ball. The rule is designed to speed up the game and reduce dead time. Sixth Foul

At three-quarter time, each team can add a sixth foul to one player. The rule is designed to keep star players in the game longer.