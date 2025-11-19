WNBL Round 6: everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

MEGS' NOTEBOOK

KG250

One of the greatest players of the modern era will become the first non-Australian born player to reach WNBL life membership.

Kelsey Griffin, raised in Alaska but as of 2015 an Australia citizen, reaches game 250 on Sunday afternoon when Bendigo host Perth in Traralgon.

The 38-year-old has compiled a sublime resume since her 2012 debut with five championships, 3 Rachael Sporn Medals for Grand Final MVP and league MVP honours in 2018-19.

Her full trophy cabinet also include five gongs for All-WNBL teams and the 2014-15 Robyn Maher Defensive Player of The Year award.

Kelsey Griffin of Bendigo Spirit and Dallas Loughridge of the Adelaide Lightning Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"It's pretty remarkable and something that wasn't on my bingo card but I'll be forever grateful for the WNBL," Griffin said of her latest accolade.

"As critical as I am of it, and wanting progression and for things to be better, I also owe a lot to it and the teams I've got to play for because turning pro wasn't an easy transition for me, I struggled immensely and I definitely found my place here.

"I think that's also why I have such high expectations because I know how impactful and powerful the league can be for Australians but also internationals being such a great landing spot when you're at a point in your career where it might be a springboard or it might be home.

"It will always be very, very special to me."

From arriving in Bendigo as a replacement player 12 years ago to moving to Canberra for a new challenge and a crack at making the Opals, where she'd win Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 and silver at the 2017 Asia Cup, timing has been as important as Griffin making every post a winner.

"Professional sport in a nutshell is opportunities, taking risks and sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don't. As much as my WNBL career has been a really enjoyable one, that's been quite profound in my life in a lot of ways, I've had different reasons for making different career moves and different things that have motivated me to keep playing and finding the passion, or why I call the carrot and my why for continuing to play."

SUPER ALLY

Ally Wilson's superwoman era will continue for at least another six weeks as she protects a broken nose.

Wilson copped the break when her face hit the leg of Townsville's Miela Sowah a fortnight ago and while she avoided surgery is playing in a black protective mask worthy of any movie heroine.

It's not what you know but who you know and the Lynx were able to find a contact via their basketball sibling the Perth Wildcats and their former masked star Keanu Pinder. It took just a 3D image of Wilson's face for manufacturers to produce a personalised guard.

Ally Wilson up against Abbey Ellis of the Fire during game two of last seasons Semi Final series. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"The first mask I wore for two games, I hardly had any peripheral vision and couldn't see down, just what was directly in front of me. With this one, I can see more, the eye holes are bigger but I don't have full vision wearing it," Wilson said.

"When I'm out there and playing I don't realise it on my face too much but with my vision I do notice it - not necessarily on offence but when you're on defence when you're on split line and have to keep a side eye on your player in the corner so my head is on constantly on a swivel at the moment."

Despite hearing her nose audibly break in the collision, Wilson has avoided surgery.

Wait on Z

Zitina Aukuso will undergo a fitness test this week to determine her status for Canberra's clash with Townsville.

The Asia Cup gold medal-winning Opal made her long-awaited return from injury last week and exploded with 7 points in the first three minutes before making her way to the bench in discomfort. With her Caps in control of Sydney, Aokuso was able to be put in cotton wool on the bench.

Perhaps her play of the day came earlier from the bench, during a one-hour technical delay to the game, when she made a bucket from her seat and sent the AIS Arena crowd into raptures.

OPALS WATCH - Round 5 Isobel Borlase (Spirit) 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists vs Lightning

Amy Atwell (Lynx) 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals vs Spirit

Issie Bourne (Flyers) 21 points vs Venom

Courtney Woods (Fire) 19 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals vs Lightning

Miela Sowah (Fire) 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs Lighting

Alex Fowler (Fire) 17 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block vs Lightning

Sara Blicavs (Caps) 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals vs Flames

Anneli Maley (Lynx) 16 rebounds, 12 points, 3 assists, 2 steals vs Spirit

Cayla George (Flyers) 16 rebounds, 7 points, 4 assists, 1 block vs Venom

Jade Melbourne (Caps) 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal vs Flames

GAME OF THE WEEK - ROUND 6

Bendigo Spirit vs Perth Lynx, Sunday 23 Nov., 12.30pm, Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium

Another Sunday special for these two teams just 7 days after they met in Perth.

With Amy Atwell getting back to her best and full health, Anneli Maley in sizzling touch at both ends and Alex Ciabattoni building on her fantastic campaign, the Lynx flexed their muscle against a Spirit side, missing Casey Samuels and Abbey Wehrung, which in its first trip outside its stadium suffered its second loss.

All the talk is always about Perth's offence but their efforts in restricting Isobel Borlase to 16 points and Bendigo to 64 bodes well.

Breanna Turner has been a dream eight-game replacement for Han Xu but her stint comes to an end in Gippsland. Professional and invested, she'll be keen to help deliver another crucial win for Perth before she departs.

Sportswoman Like

She hasn't played in the WNBL for more than 13 years, but this week's flowers are for former Bendigo import and champion Chelsea Aubry.

In 2012, when import Kathleen Scheer was injured in pre-season, Aubry suggested the club reach out to an Alaskan-born forward who was selected in the first round of the WNBA draft two years earlier. Her name was Kelsey Griffin.

In her debut season, 'KG23' led the Spirit to their first-ever championship, best-on-court in the 71-57 victory over Townsville. She's won and done it all since.

While it's a pleasure to watch an ultimate competitor go to work each week, Griffin's influence has extended beyond the court, into the communities she's immersed herself in as a role model and as an important, and at times lone, voice who has never been afraid to speak up for what's right and best for her peers and those who will follow in their footsteps.

There are superlatives aplenty to choose from to describe Griffin but respected and admired fit best.

None of which would have been possible without Chelsea and her brilliant referral.

Fixtures

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Adelaide Lightning vs. Geelong Venom

SA State Basketball Centre, 7:30 pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs. Sydney Flames

VIC State Basketball Centre, 3:00 pm (AEDT)

Townsville Fire vs. UC Capitals

Townsville Entertainment Centre, 8:00 pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Bendigo Spirit vs. Perth Lynx

Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, 12:30 pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Adelaide Lightning vs. Townsville Fire

SA State Basketball Centre, 7:30pm (AEDT)

