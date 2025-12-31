Illawarra held firm in the closing seconds against Tasmania, with a late game-tying attempt ruled out by mere milliseconds. (1:43)

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Fire weigh up next move

An MRI scan on Friday will determine the extent of Lauren Cox's knee injury and how Townsville will navigate its title quest without her.

The reigning Robyn Maher Defensive Player of the Year hurt her knee as she rose for a rebound and was immediately in distress late in the first quarter of Townsville's New Year's Eve clash with Bendigo.

Fire coach Shannon Seebohm said Cox was taken to hospital and that the club would wait to gather more information before deciding if and how it would cover her absence.

"She was starting to get some momentum, getting close to where we and she want to be. Unfortunately, injuries are part of sport but it really sucks for Coxy," Seebohm said.

A signing or replacement player must play eight games to qualify for finals and after the Fire's clash with the Lightning in Adelaide this Sunday night, Townsville has eight remaining games.

Although this scenario is a much tighter deadline, the Fire have replaced players mid-season in recent years with the likes of Shyla Heal, Amanda Zahui B and last season Nia Coffey joining and playing in finals campaigns.

Captain Courtney Woods has missed the past three games with a hamstring strain and Seebohm says her return is much needed.

"She won't play against Adelaide at this stage, we'll hopefully have her back in the next few games.

"Woody brings leadership and a calming presence that lets everyone go back to their normal roles and do what they're good at."

Lauren Cox of the Fire comes from the court after being injured during the Round 11 WNBL match between Townsville Fire and Bendigo Spirit. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

New role for Melbourne

Injured Olympic medallist Jade Melbourne will embrace a new role with Canberra following surgery in the final days of 2025.

Melbourne broke her right hand during the Caps' defeat to Perth on December 23 and underwent surgery on December 29 during which a plate was inserted.

"The timeline is 4-6 weeks so I only heard 'four'," Melbourne laughed.

"It's a different role for me because I haven't spent a lot of time on the sidelines (with injury) before, thankfully, so I think it's about being the team's biggest cheerleader, pumping up their tyres and getting around the likes of Isa (Brancatisano), Jayda (Clark) and Mon (Bobongie) who are going to be playing that point guard role and sharing any wisdom I can with them.

"I'm making sure I'm staying as engaged as possible, my aim is to still get back on court this season, healing, staying on top of the rehab and being the Caps biggest fan."

The 6-8 Capitals host third-placed Perth on Sunday at the AIS Arena.

Jade Melbourne is expected to miss at least a month. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Rare air for Renae

With Sydney's 30-point win over Canberra in Round 11, Renae Garlepp joined rare air.

It was not only her first win as a WNBL head coach but she became the fourth player to win a championship and Grand Final MVP as a player and go on to coach at the level joining Shelley Gorman, Nat Hurst and Kristin Veal.

Highly respected and widely regarded as a coaching talent on the rise, Garlepp took the reins of the Flames from Guy Molloy at the end of November.

With a tough stretch of games, the Flames have shown improvement and finished 2025 by registering their fourth win for the season.

"I felt the group had done a really good job sticking together and they'd been working really hard. I think they can see some progress so, for me, the win was more just such a great reward for all the players, where they're heading and it was nice for them to see that pay off," Garlepp said.

"Since stepping in, we've just had so many games in such a short amount of time and maybe that's a good thing as we adapt on the fly and you learn more from games than you do training so we've had a lot of games to figure out what we want to be about and where we need to improve quite quickly.

"I've really enjoyed the last few weeks, I've enjoyed navigating the day-to-day, week-week and challenges of all the games. As crazy as it's all been, I've definitely enjoyed working with the group and what comes with the role."

With the Tasmania Jewels entering the league next season, and opening applications for the head coaching position before Christmas, and potentially roles changing at other clubs, expect the Flames to pounce and lock in one of the best emerging coaches in the land.

OPALS WATCH - The Opals who shone in Round 11

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 24 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal vs Southside

Amy Atwell (Lynx) 23 points, 2 blocks, 1 rebound, 1 assist vs Geelong

Cayla George (Flyers) 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks vs Sydney

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) 20 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals vs Sydney and 15 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds vs Adelaide

Miela Sowah (Fire) 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, vs Bendigo

Isabelle Bourne (Flyers) 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal vs Sydney and 14 points, 5 rebounds vs Adelaide

Alex Fowler (Fire) 15 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 assist vs Bendigo

GAME OF THE WEEK - ROUND 12

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs. Geelong Venom

Saturday Jan. 3, State Basketball Centre, 7pm AEDT

What a difference a week makes.

Just ask Canberra who breathed life into its campaign with three wins in a week at the start of December and now Southside is one win away from emulating that run and strengthening its quest for fourth spot.

The Flyers have back-to-back victories for the first time this campaign after defeating Adelaide on December 28 then Sydney two days later and at home this round can keep building momentum and form with a win over Geelong.

While the Big 3 - Cayla George, Maddy Rocci and Isabelle Bourne - produce for the Flyers - contributions from the in-form Hayley Peters, Nya Lock, who has added energy when starting in the past two games - Manny Puoch and Makenna Marisa are crucial and must continue.

The Venom will want to leave 2025 behind them and are currently on a nine-game losing streak having not won since November 14 against the Flyers.

Perhaps the most positive sign in recent outings has been the output of import Mackenzie Holmes who started the season on a tear but was restricted to season-lows against Southside (11 points) and Canberra (10) but produced her, and the season's highest, individual tally of 34 points against Perth on December 28.

Round 12 Fixtures

FRIDAY, JANUARY 2

Perth Lynx vs. Adelaide Lightning, Perth High Performance Centre, 5:30pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

Southside Flyers vs. Geelong United, VIC State Basketball Centre, 7:00pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

Canberra Capitals vs. Perth Lynx, AIS Arena, 12:30pm (AEDT)

Adelaide Lightning vs. Townsville Fire, SA State Basketball Centre, 6:30pm (AEDT)

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

Sydney Flames vs. Bendigo Spirit, Qudos Bank Arena, 5:00pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Townsville Fire vs. Geelong United, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, 7:00pm (AEDT)

