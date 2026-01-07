Olgun Uluc believes that Bryce Cotton will be the NBL26 MVP after his incredible season with the Adelaide 36ers. (1:15)

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Overseas challenge awaits

Sara Blicavs will head to China this weekend to fulfil her first overseas opportunity and is ready to embrace a new role as an overseas pro.

The Tokyo Olympian and 2022 World Cup bronze medallist mutually parted ways with Canberra this week and will join the lucrative Chinese league where fellow Australians Steph Reid, Alice Kunek, Marena Whittle and Liz Cambage are currently playing.

Blicavs, 33 next month, has played her entire pro-career in the WNBL and in December registered her 300th game.

Despite sitting out the last few games with a knee complaint, she says she was building some solid WNBL form and is now ready for an international challenge.

"I just want to push myself and see how far I can go. This is a huge challenge and mentally as well because in the WNBL, I'm very stand-offish and I probably allow other people to do a lot more than I should do where here I have to go over to China and be relied on more and be more of a dominant import," she told ESPN.

"I'm really excited to try that and not hide in the background but actually get myself revved up. I think it's a really cool challenge and it will be good to see where I'm at.

"Leading into the Opals if I manage to make that team, that World Cup qualifier and all that stuff, I think this little stint in China is going to put me in a really good place as well.

"I feel like if I do well it will give me that bit of self-belief that I probably lack a little bit and need in my life too."

Blicavs said the stint could be the perfect taster for next season and beyond.

"I think this is the perfect way to start my overseas career because I get to go for a month and then potentially play-offs if we make it, it's a little taste of what China can be like.

"If I then think I can handle five months, a full season, and if that's the case which I'm really hopeful it is and that they like me as well, then I'd be more than happy to sign my name on the dotted line for a fat contract in China if that's the opportunity that comes from this."

Canberra is set to announce a New Zealander as their replacement player who is slated to suit up against Sydney on Saturday meaning she will become eligible for finals should the Caps qualify.

Jade Melbourne and Sara Blicavs of the Capitals celebrate during the round nine. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

That's the Spirit

It's a nice view from the top of the ladder and with that view ladder-leader Bendigo has seen the grass isn't necessarily greener.

Casey Samuels played two games before a foot injury sidelined her and triple Olympian Marianna Tolo hung up her No.12 jersey after seven outings when she announced her pregnancy.

Bendigo played on with what it had and a 10-game winning run sent them to the top of the table and have now added guard Emma Clarke as an injury placement player eligible for finals.

The Spirit have opted not to sign a big to cover for Tolo, General Manager Dan Jackson says they've backed what they've got.

"We did have that natural period of panic and wanting to replace them both straight away. Kelsey Griffin had a chat with Izzy (Borlase) and the message from the playing group was essentially 'We got this. Take your time'," he said.

"Since then, we've been searching for replacements but only wanted to bring in people who would be a perfect fit. The strength of our group is our togetherness. We think Emma will compliment that togetherness. We have been extremely picky, maybe even to a fault, as we didn't want to upset what we have.

"Kelsey Rees and Olivia Pollerd have been incredible. Kelsey (Griffin) is always incredible. We have the best player in the league (Borlase). The grass isn't always greener and we as a club couldn't be happier and more proud of who we have.

"Nobody expects us to win. We think we can."

Forster: "I think it can happen for me"

Chloe Forster hopes she can be the latest improved guard to come off Shannon Seebohm's production line at Townsville.

The 22-year-old, who spent two seasons with the Perth Lynx, then played for BNZ Northern Kahu in the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa in 2024, is relishing her new opportunity at the Fire.

She's enjoyed increased minutes in the absence of injured captain Courtney Woods in recent weeks and produced a season-best 12 points off the bench against Adelaide in Round 12.

"I've always been a bit of a fan girl of Shannon's coaching and the guards he's had in Steph (Reid) and Woody (Courtney Woods) and seeing their development has been crazy from an outsider's point of view," she said.

"If I do keep putting the work in I think it can happen (for me). I'm trusting the process and I know it's not going to happen overnight but already I'm feeling such a different and confident player.

"I'm feeling strong, healthy and happy, that's the biggest thing."

Chloe Forster of the Townsville Fire. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

OPALS WATCH -- The Opals who shone in Round 12

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) 32 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal vs Sydney

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs Townsville

Miela Sowah (Fire) 18 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal vs Adelaide

Zitina Aokuso (Caps) 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Perth

Amy Atwell (Lynx) 16 points, 2 rebounds vs Adelaide

Ally Wilson (Lynx) 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists vs Adelaide

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) 15 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals vs Geelong

Chloe Forster of the Townsville Fire. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

GAME OF THE WEEK -- ROUND 13

Bendigo Spirit vs Southside Melbourne Flyers

Friday January 9, Selkirk Stadium Ballarat 7.30pm

The Flyers have breathed life into their campaign with three straight wins and now have the opportunity to claim a scalp.

Southside took care of business by defeating bottom-four teams Adelaide, Sydney and Geelong and now get to test themselves against a Bendigo side unusually on the rebound after the Flames ended their 10-game winning run on Monday.

Maddy Rocci is having a terrific season but Meg McConnell had her measure in Round 10 at the State Basketball Centre. In that fixture, Isobel Borlase was game MVP, like she will be of the league at the end of the season.

Cayla George played 40 minutes against the Spirit last time and her battle inside with Bendigo's Kelsey Squared - Griffin and Rees - will go a long way in determining the result.

Sportswoman Like:

The first flowers of 2026 go to teen hooper Amy Manole who at the ripe old age of 16 has created a basketball-inspired jewellery brand.

Tired of seeing orange, tacky or male-centric pieces, the Melbourne whiz kid took accessories into her own hands and created a range for women and girls called I Heart Hoops that combines style with their love of the game. Now, that's a double-double!

Amy was a finalist in the Teenprenur of the Year category in the 2025 Australian Teens in Business Awards.