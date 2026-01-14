Jack McVeigh pours in an efficient 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Cairns to a narrow victory over Brisbane in the Sunshine Stoush. (1:40)

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

International Jewels aspirants

The position for head coach of the WNBL's newest team has attracted several overseas applicants.

Expressions of interest for the inaugural mentor of the Tasmania Jewels closed last week and having shortlisted candidates, the club will now begin the interview process before appointing a coach next month.

Jewels Assistant General Manager Kayla Steindl told ESPN the club was delighted with the volume of applications.

"We got a lot of locals, a lot of Australians who applied for it - it was probably split half and half with locals and internationals but the amount of Europeans that were on board and aware of what was happening in Tassie was quite interesting. I felt even more excited with the interest reached globally not just locally.

"We've narrowed it down and the plan is to have the coach assigned in February, it's coming around very quickly. Once that person is appointed we'll start the process for the next step which is assistants. Then we need a whole staff - medical, physio, strength and conditioning."

Steindl said the Jewels would take a collaborative approach to assembling its roster.

"We'll narrow down who they're (the coach) interested in as players, obviously I've got my list and it will be a round table discussion between the coaching staff, Darren (Jackjumpers Chief Operating Officer Darren Smith) and myself with what sort of playing group they want to create."

Alex Ciabattoni of the Lynx drives towards the basket James Worsfold/Getty Images

150 and thriving for 'Chibba'

In a rich vein of form heading into her 150th WNBL game, Alex Ciabatonni has her sights set on a drought-breaking championship.

Averaging 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds, the 2015-16 Betty Watson Rookie of the Year is playing an influential role for the Lynx and reaches the milestone in this round's crucial clash with Bendigo.

Having come oh-so-close to winning the club's second-ever title, the 31-year-old is determined to lift the trophy this season.

"I think it would just be the most incredible experience. It's something I haven't managed to achieve, we've been there twice (Grand Final series), Semi-Finals in multiple years and I know some people play their whole career and never win one," she said.

"As I'm getting older now it just means more and more to me and sometimes I feel like I'm on a bit of a deadline.

"I think we have the right pieces this year to be able to do it, people who are doing their role exceptionally well and happy so I'm hoping this is the right combination."

With Ally Wilson (knee) sidelined for pre-season and the first few games of the regular campaign Ciabattoni gained some early momentum as the starting point guard and it's translated into a stellar season.

"I had to be more of a threat, fitter and ready to go and with Ally being out I had to step up and do a lot more and have a lot more responsibility early in the season," she said.

"It benefited me and gave me a lot of confidence for the season moving forward."

Back to Ballarat

Last Friday night's postponed clash between Bendigo and Southside will be played on January 21.

With bushfires nearby presenting a health and safety threat both in and around Selkirk Stadium, officials called the game off half an hour between tip off.

The Spirit, in conjunction with their game day partner Powercor, will donate half of the rescheduled game's ticket revenue to Carranballac Cricket Club which lost its base in the nearby Streatham fires.

Powercor will also stump up $5000 to help rebuild the kiosk while its linespeople will head to the foul line during game breaks next Wednesday to sink free throws with Powercor donating a further $100 to the cricket club for every made shot.

The rescheduled game will tip at 6pm.

Fowler pays tribute to basketball legend

Opals star Alex Fowler has paid tribute to Australian Basketball Hall of Famer member Norma Connolly who died last week.

An iconic figure, especially in Queensland, and long-time coach and administrator, Connolly managed Australian junior teams including the 1993 Gems - the first Australian basketball team to win an international gold medal.

Connolly coached Fowler from under-13's and was proud as punch when she made her Opals debut, won a gold medal and was crowned tournament MVP at last year's Asia Cup.

Opals star Alex Fowler with Australian Basketball Hall of Famer Norma Connolly Provided by Megan Hustwaite

"She saw something in me as a big, uncoordinated 12-year-old and helped develop me into the post player I am today," Fowler said.

"One of her favourite lines she always used, especially with me, was 'Bend your knees, Alex', which she said would be the solution to most of my issues and it was!

"I'm sure most juniors coached by her heard this infamous Norma Connolly line too."

When Fowler and the Gems won a silver medal at the under-19 World Cup in 2019, Connolly was waiting at the airport to greet them when they arrived home.

"Norma continued to always support me over the years. After my Australian junior tournaments, she would be at the airport to greet us and tell us how proud she was," Fowler said.

"When I was playing in college she would watch my games with my family and I'd get little messages of love and sometimes feedback which was always a blessing."

OPALS WATCH -- The Opals who shone in Round 12

Courtney Woods (Fire) 27 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds vs Southside

Isabelle Bourne (Flyers) 23 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist vs Townsville

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) 22 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block vs Townsville

Miela Sowah (Fire) 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Geelong and 17 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound vs Southside

Abbey Ellis (Fire) 20 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block vs Geelong and 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs Southside

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks vs Sydney

Cayla George (Flyers) 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block vs Townsville

GAME OF THE WEEK -- ROUND 14

Perth Lynx vs Bendigo Spirit, RAC Arena

Thursday January 15, 4pm local time

The Western Australian basketball festival that is Hoops Fest is brimming with games worthy of GOTW status but it's hard to look past those at the upper end of the ladder that can influence final positions and head-to-heads.

Perth and Bendigo's two meetings so far came within a week of each other and the ledger is 1-1 but plenty has changed since November.

In Round 5 in Perth, the Lynx won 79-64 and 7 days later in Traralgon the Spirit turned the tables with an 87-58 thrashing.

Marianna Tolo played in the first two fixtures but has since announced her pregnancy while Chinese superstar Han Xu arrived in Australia the weekend of their last meeting and is yet to face Bendigo.

Both Isobel Borlase and Anneli Maley have won medals for their country, at Olympic and World Cups, and continue to stake show their MVP calibre.

Borlase is averaging a league-high 22.6 points per game and has been the definition of consistent while Maley keeps proving she is more than a defensive animal with her almost weekly double-double.

Perth were 15-point winners over Adelaide last round while it's been an unusual fortnight for Bendigo who's 10-game winning run came to a halt against Sydney before their clash with Southside in Ballarat was postponed. By Thursday, it will be 10 days since their last game.