WNBL Round 15: Izzy Borlase's huge night draws praise from legends

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Borlase balls out

Legends of the game have lined up to heap praise on Isobel Borlase after her 42-point performance for Bendigo on Wednesday night.

Opals gold medallists and Australian Basketball Hall of Fame members Penny Taylor and Belinda Snell, two of the finest shooters of their era, have described the 21-year-old's form as incredible.

Snell holds the league record for most points in a game (53 vs West Coast Waves in 2005) and is a big fan of the Opals rising star and Olympic medallist.

"Izzy's shooting stats were incredible plus 6 assists, that's a great night out," Snell told ESPN. "She is exciting to watch, the way she can mix up her finishes and create for teammates makes her extremely hard for teams to scout.

"She's definitely learnt a few tricks from playing with Steph Talbot in Adelaide too."

Taylor, who's 52 points against the Waves in 2001 ranks third on the all-time list for most points in a game, said Borlase has an elite skill set.

"Isobel is the perfect combination of strength, skill, ability to learn and determination to be better," she said. "I'm so happy for her."

Izzy Borlase had a huge night against Perth. Mike Owen/Getty Images

Soar time for the Flyers

It's crunch time for finals aspirant Southside who are stepping up the WNBL measuring stick this round.

The fourth-place Flyers played, but lost, Bendigo on Wednesday night in Ballarat, then tackle the Fire in Townsville on Saturday night before returning home to host Perth next Tuesday.

The Flyers issued Townsville their first loss of #WNBL26 but it's been their only victory over a top three side.

Coach Kristi Harrower says it's a defining round.

"Bloody oath it is, really it is because we've got the top three teams in three games in six days," she said.

"It's a real test for us to see where we're actually at. We played Townsville a few weeks ago and we were pretty good for three quarters except for one where they blew it out and that's the ball game right there.

"To be able to beat Townsville, Perth and Bendigo, you need to be able to play four really good quarters against them."

Harrower says the Flyers form has lifted post-Christmas.

"I think we're playing better basketball and bringing Nya (Lok) in has given us a bit of a different look and T (Tera Reed) off the bench as our impact player has been really good and our bench is really starting to get involved now and we're not just relying on two or three players to get it done for us.

"If they can continue to play their role and score for us it just takes a load off our starters."

Caps Pride

WNBL legend Jess Bibby has paid tribute to Carrie Graf's leadership a decade on from the Caps sporing the first-ever pride jersey in Australian sport.

As the league dedicates a round to the cause for the first time, it's 10 years since Canberra donned a rainbow strip not just for one round but the entire 2015-16 season to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community and to promote basketball as an inclusive space.

"As everyone knows Graffy was the instigator when it came to women's sport, equality and it was an initiative from her," Bibby recalled this week.

"It was put to all of us about how we felt about wearing it for a full season and nobody blinked an eye lid.

"At Canberra, we were first the first professional team to wear a pride strip and we were doing it when it was still ataboo subject in a lot of ways, it was before the marriage equality vote too. The Caps have always been a high-profile club and leader and we were proud to lead the way.

"It was my last season and I've still got the jersey and shorts - they're very special."

OPALS WATCH -- The Opals who shone in Round 14

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) 42 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal vs Southside and 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs. Perth

Courtney Woods (Fire) 20 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals vs Canberra and 15 points, 13 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 steals vs. Perth

Ally Wilson (Lynx) 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs Bendigo and 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists vs. Townsville

Miela Sowah (Fire) 23 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist vs. Perth

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block vs. Canberra

Cayla George (Flyers) 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block vs Bendigo and 13 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks vs. Adelaide

Isabelle Bourne (Flyers) 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal vs Bendigo and 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Adelaide

GAME OF THE WEEK -- ROUND 5

Bendigo Spirit vs. UC Capitals, Red Energy Arena

Friday, January 23, 7:30pm local time

The door to fourth place remains ajar for Canberra after Southside fell to Bendigo on Wednesday.

The Caps face reigning champs Bendigo twice this round, on Friday night in regional Victoria and back at their AIS court on Sunday and victory/victories would keep their aspirations of a return to finals alive and provide self-belief they can beat the best.

Canberra and Southside are level on 8 wins and 10 losses with the Flyers enjoying a superior percentage.

The Caps have shown grit and fight in the absence of Sara Blicavs (China) and Jade Melbourne (hand injury) with Nyadiew Puoch enjoying a purple patch of form throughout January, Kadi Sissoko contributing and Jayda Clark growing in confidence.

Bendigo's MVP favourite Isobel Borlase is fresh from a career-high 42 points on Wednesday and curbing her influence will be at the heart of what Paul Goriss' team does.