WNBL Round 16: Wilson's Opals 'dream come true' just reward for stellar form

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Less than 24 hours after she drained 5 massive triples in one sizzling quarter of basketball, Ally Wilson has been named in the Opals team for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in March.

Wilson had 21 points in Perth's 111-79 emphatic win over Southside on Tuesday night and, after being part of Australia's Asia Cup win last year, earned recognition from coach Sandy Brondello in the first team named for 2026.

The 31-year-old said she was rapt to be picked when all players were available for selection; Australian WNBA players were unavailable for the 2025 Asia Cup.

"I grew up dreaming of playing for the Opals and my journey hasn't been all butterflies and rainbows and there was a time there where I thought I wouldn't play basketball again let alone play in the Opals," Wilson said.

Ally Wilson has earned an Opals call-up following her strong form in the WNBL Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"To be picked in the qualifying team with everyone available and be in that team is a dream come true and an awesome feeling."

The qualifying tournament is in Turkey from March 11-17. Australia qualified for September's World Cup in Germany by winning last year's Asia Cup in China.

Opals FIBA Qualifying Tournament team: Zitina Aokuso, Chloe Bibby, Isobel Borlase, Alex Fowler, Cayla George, Ezi Magbegor, Jade Melbourne, Steph Reid, Alanna Smith, Steph Talbot, Sami Whitcomb, Ally Wilson

Downtown Abbey

It was celebrations all round for Abbey Ellis on Saturday night.

Not only did she make the winning shot to hand Townsville victory over Southside in a north Queensland thriller, her partner Ryley Haywood made his NBL debut for the Tasmania JackJumpers in their clash against the Hawks in Tassie.

The pair met while playing for Diamond Valley in NBL1 South last year.

"His game started an hour after ours, so we didn't get to watch each other's games. We were signing autographs after the game and I was asking Jaimee Seebohm to check the NBL scores and see how many minutes Ryley had played," Ellis said.

"I was so proud of and excited for him. He called me after the game and I asked about his game first before telling him about ours.

"He watched my game as soon as he got home and was pumped."

After the disappointment of learning last week that she had missed selection for the latest Opals team, Ellis had fire in her belly against the Flyers, a team she has now scored the winner against twice.

"I think subconsciously I wanted to go out and prove myself, have some energy but really wanted that win and it was great to get over the line," she said

"I know I'm still young and need experience, I can learn from the experienced Opals players and I'm giving myself some grace.

"This time last year I wasn't in an Australian team and didn't think anything of it but once you make a team you become hungry for more."

Puoch Power

Nyadiew Puoch says she is drawing inspiration from her younger sister as she continues a career-best purple patch of form for Canberra.

The 21-year-old has scored in double digits in seven-straight games through January, highlighted by her jaw-dropping winner against Perth earlier this month, and her confidence is sky high.

Younger sister Manuela is also enjoying some hot form, and big triples, for the Southside Flyers.

"I remember us being little girls and Manny was so upset she didn't get to go to the AIS or picked for Australian junior teams and I think her seeing me do it she was like 'Why can't I do it?," Nyadiew said.

Canberr'a Nyadiew Puoch [L] during the WNBL game against Bendigo Spirit, January 25, 2026 Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"She has proven she didn't need any of that stuff to be great because look at her now. It's so good to see her enjoy her basketball, thrive and keep getting better.

"Manny inspires me to be confident because she is so confident as a young girl and who she is, I look her and think 'If my younger sister can do that, then I can do that.'

"She's come so far, done so well and it's great to see."

OPALS WATCH - The Opals who shone in Round 15

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) 33 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Canberra and 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs Canberra

Abbey Ellis (Fire) 25 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds vs Southside

Zitina Aokuso (Caps) 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal vs Bendigo

Ally Wilson (Lynx) 21 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block vs Southside

Isobel Borlase (Flyers) 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block vs Townsville

Cayla George (Flyers) 17 rebounds, 11 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks vs Townsville

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 15 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block vs Geelong

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) 15 points, 10 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 block vs Townsville

GAME OF THE WEEK - ROUND 16

Bendigo Spirit vs Perth Lynx

Red Energy Arena - Sunday February 1, 6.30pm

We've been treated to some superb top-four clashes over the past fortnight and this might be the most salivating yet.

The Lynx have the 2-1 lead in the four-game series after prevailing 85-81 at Hoops Fest on January 15 and this Sunday-evening blockbuster in Bendigo could very well decide second spot and home-court advantage in the semi-finals.

Guards Isobel Borlase and Ally Wilson are in sensational form sparking their respective offences while Kelsey Griffin continues to cement herself as an all-time great and the league's most influential player.

An injury cloud hangs over Chinese star Han Xu after she sat out Sunday's game against Sydney and played just 10 minutes against the Flyers before leaving the court with back and knee niggles.

Round 16 Fixtures

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Geelong Venom vs. Bendigo Spirit, Geelong Arena, 5:30 pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs. Adelaide Lightning, VIC State Basketball Centre, 3:00 pm (AEDT)

Townsville Fire vs. UC Capital, Townsville Entertainment Centre, 7:00 pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Sydney Flames vs. Geelong Venom, Quaycentre, 12:30 pm (AEDT)

Bendigo Spirit vs. Perth Lynx, Red Energy Arena, 6:30 pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

UC Capitals vs. Southside Melbourne Flyers, AIS Arena, 7:00 pm (AEDT)

