WNBL Round 3: everything you need to know

Amy Atwell connects on the tough bucket from deep for the Perth Lynx. (0:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

MEG'S NOTEBOOK

Swelling of the right knee will determine if and when Olympian Ally Wilson suits up for Perth this weekend.

Wilson had a cartilage clean out after winning gold with the Opals at July's FIBA Asia Cup and was set to play her first game of the season against Sydney last Sunday but was a late withdrawal.

She told ESPN she is hopeful of flying to Victoria for Saturday night's clash with Geelong. The Lynx then return home to host Townsville on Tuesday in what shapes as a ladder-leading clash.

"I trained fully last week, for the first time, and my knee felt really good but the last training before the game my knee was swollen afterwards and it didn't calm down as well as we hoped," Wilson said.

"Hopefully with another full week of training under my belt this week I'll be right to go. It's a short turn around with two games this week.

"I haven't played since the Asia Cup gold medal game so I'm very excited to play, it feels like a lifetime between games."

HOLMES SWEET HOLMES

Opals superstar Ezi Magbegor is not surprised by the stunning, early form of Geelong import Mackenzie Holmes.

The pair are WNBA team mates at Seattle Storm and Magbegor says Holmes, who is leading the league for points with 27.7 per game, is reaping the rewards of her effort.

"It's not really a surprise to me, I was with Mackenzie the whole (WNBA) season and know how hard she works every single day so to see her be on the court and doing what she's been doing for Geelong is really nice," Magbegor said.

Mackenzie Holmes dribbles the ball during the round two. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"She's one of the hardest workers, does the little things all the time. She wasn't playing as much in the WNBA season but that work ethic never waivered. I'm glad to see her in Geelong, getting along well with the group and I had dinner with her after the Geelong/Adelaide game and she really likes Australia."

Magbegor is enjoying precious time at home in Melbourne before returning to the US in December to play in Unrivaled.

LOCK DOWN ON LOZ

Tegan Graham overcame a few early turnovers to lock down on Sydney flame thrower Lauren Nicholson in Round 2.

The NZ native bounced back and locked down defensively to restrict Nicholson to 5 second-half points after she sunk 20 in the first.

"I knew she had 20 of their 42 (points) at some point, the coaches let me know," Graham said post game.

"I knew she was the x-factor in this game and that was my job. Just being physical with her and giving her nothing, I think it was more an energy and mindset (my job was) that she didn't touch the ball and I did everything I could so that didn't happen."

Graham should take confidence out of her performance and can also look to former Perth import Robbi Ryan for inspiration. In her debut season, Ryan had a few shaky moments early but settled into the league and, with the backing of, and confidence instilled by, coach Ryan Petrik, became a key contributor to the eventual finalist.

Tegan Graham of the Lynx celebrates. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

THE YOUNG AND THE BREATHLESS

The best Canberra performance of the week came from the greats of yesteryear and not the Capitals of today who were put on blast by coach Paul Goriss after their loss to Townsville.

The Young and the Breathless took out the Australian Masters Games gold medal in Canberra with their team of past WNBL greats including Nat Hurst, Jo Hill, Carly Wilson, Tracey Peacock, Kelli Abrams, Peta Sinclair and Michelle Cosier. With nearly 50 championships between them and a swag of other accolades, the opposition never stood a chance.

Sydney Olympic silver medallist Hill even pulled out one of her famous handstands to celebrate the festivities.

The Young and the Breathless pose for a photo after their game. Instagram

OPALS WATCH - Round 3

Amy Atwell (Lynx) 24 points, 9 rebounds vs Sydney

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) 20 points, 5 rebounds vs Geelong

Courtney Woods (Fire) 16 points, 14 assists, 7 rebounds

Marianna Tolo (Spirit) 16 points, 9 rebounds vs Geelong

Steph Talbot (Lightning) 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds v Geelong

Cayla George (Flyers) 19 points, 11 rebounds vs Sydney

GAME OF THE WEEK

Perth Lynx vs Townsville Fire

The perennial semi-final opponents are unbeaten at the top of the ladder after Round 2 but both take a trip to Victoria before meeting in the game-of-the-round.

The Fire put out the Caps in the nation's capital last Saturday and travel to Melbourne to face Southside on Friday night before flying west. Townsville has so many weapons and it was injury replacement Chantal Horvat who stood up in Round 2 with impact and physicality off the bench.

Perth came from behind to extinguish the Flames on Sunday and have a healthy Amy Atwell starting to hit her straps and Alex Ciabattoni making a huge early impact. With Wilson, Steph Gorman and Han Xu yet to play, the Lynx have already banked two crucial wins.

Salivating match-ups can be found across the court with Miela Sowah coming up against her former side for the first time.

Ally Wilson up against Abbey Ellis of the Fire during game two of last seasons Semi Final series. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

SPORTSWOMAN LIKE

Caps star Sara Blicavs isn't the only one returning to the court this season following spinal surgery.

Respected referee Shannon Jennings is also back doing what she does best after going under the knife then completing rehab in the off-season.

A seasoned official who has worked FIBA, WNBL, NBL1, and made her NBL debut last season, Jennings, with her professionalism and dedication to her craft. is a fine example to aspiring women with the whistle.

*Props to the Flames who continue to honour the legacy of their former player and coach, the late Tiana Mangakahia.

In addition to a tribute on their uniforms, at Sydney's first home game a pink heart decal with 'Mangakahia' at the foot of their bench now honours the former Opal who died of breast cancer in September.

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs. Townsville Fire

VIC State Basketball Centre, 7 pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Adelaide Lightning vs. UC Capitals

SA State Basketball Centre, 2:30pm (AEDT)

Geelong Venom vs. Perth Lynx

Geelong Arena, 7pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Bendigo Spirit vs. Sydney Flames

Red Energy Arena, 12:30pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Perth Lynx vs. Townsville Fire

Perth High Performance Centre, 7pm (AEDT)

Watch every game LIVE on Disney+

GAME OF THE WEEK

UC Capitals vs. Townsville Fire

Touted as the benchmark and the big improver, the Fire and the Caps meet in the standout game of Round 2 at a sold-out AIS Arena.

Talent-laden Townsville showed grit in fending off a Bendigo comeback last Sunday while a new-look Caps were too good for the Flyers at John Cain Arena led by recruits Sara Blicavs and French import Kadi Sissoko.

This one is worth watching purely for the point guard battle between Abbey Ellis, fresh from a career-best 30 points, and Olympic medallist Jade Melbourne - the exciting future of Aussie women's hoops.

Get the best out of the best time in sport. View markets at TAB, We're On.