WNBL Round 17: Lucas' last; Who is the league's most valuable player?

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Lucas' last for Geelong

Chris Lucas will embark on a new chapter of a storied career after coaching Geelong for the final time this weekend.

The WNBL's current longest-serving coach, who reached 400 games this season, led the Venom in its augural two years but in December opted out of a mutual option to continue for a third year in 2026-27.

Under his guidance, Geelong is the only team to beat the big three -- Townsville, Perth, and Bendigo -- this season.

Lucas paid tribute to his playing group and on-court experience.

"They made me realise every day why I coach. I have loved every minute with these young women, they motivate me every day and what I admire more than anything is the way they've handled the adversity we've been through and a horror run of injuries," he said.

"They have stayed together, they're a great group of people and I wish them nothing but the absolute best for their basketball futures and decisions made moving forward."

After four seasons in Victoria, two leading Melbourne and the past two in Geelong, Lucas will now return home to Adelaide and wife Janette, three sons and five grandchildren.

"Janette's support of me pursuing my passion has been unconditional all throughout my career but especially this season," he said.

"It's now time to spend time with my family, refresh and reflect. If the opportunity presents itself, I'd love to coach again. I'm really passionate about it."

Venom head coach Chris Lucas. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Aja could stay in Adelaide

Aja Parham-Ammar and Adelaide are in talks about making their partnership permanent next season.

Parham-Ammar took the reins in November following the departure of Kerryn Mitchell and with discussions in motion, Sunday's final game of the regular season against Southside might not be her last.

She told ESPN she'd grown as coach and person and was grateful for the opportunity and how she took it.

"We're in conversation and we'll see how it all works out -- there's a lot of pieces," she said.

"I love the atmosphere, I love the competition and the professionalism of it all and it's definitely something I want to continue doing (coach in the WNBL) for sure.

"It was humbling to come in and not be able to help them get some wins like we wanted to but coming into this situation you've got to find your wins outside of the scoreboard so I was really happy with the improvement we've had, relationships I've built with players. I have nothing but good things to say about the experience."

For now, the Lightning want to send the fourth-place Flyers into the post-season with a loss.

"We'd love to beat a play-off team. We're going into it with our minds locked in on development, getting better and finishing on a high and if they're going to come into our house and beat us they're going to have to be ready," Parham-Ammar said.

Adelaide Lightning head coach Aja Parham-Ammar instructs her players during Round 15. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The WNBL Weeklies -- our spin on end-of-season season awards

Player of the Year: Isobel Borlase (Bendigo Spirit)

The best player in the WNBL this season and with the most points (23) per game, Isobel Borlase is a runaway winner. This was Izzy's season.

Moving from Adelaide to Bendigo, the 21-year-old Paris Olympic medallist has improved, grown in game and confidence, been simply dominant and, more often than not, unstoppable.

The work of the Spirit coaching staff and influence of Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo has been immeasurable but credit goes to Borlase for making the move, stepping outside of her comfort zone, getting super fit and putting in the work. A true reward for her effort.

Most Valuable Player: Kelsey Griffin (Bendigo Spirit)

MVP awards are typically won by the best player or the highest scorer but to lean on the true definition of most valuable there is no other winner than Griffin.

In a team with player turnover after a championship, then losing Tolo (pregnancy) the coach on the court has not only kept the Spirit together but allowed them to flourish.

Her unbelievable IQ, leadership and influence has allowed Borlase to flourish as well as new, young faces. Every coach wants a Kelsey on their team. Just ask them.

Coach of the Year: Kennedy Kereama (Bendigo Spirit)

Bendigo was flushed with experience last season but has shed close to 1000 games with its outs before and during the season.

To take a team with new, young faces plus an inexperienced import to a top-three finish when in-season injuries hit and a pregnancy was announced is a fine effort by the reigning championship coach.

Most Improved: Alex Ciabattoni (Perth Lynx)

A career-best season for the 31-year-old who in her first WNBL campaign a decade ago was Rookie of the Year. Injury to Ally Wilson meant 'Chibba' started and built early momentum and form. We've lost count of how many games she scored steadying or clutch baskets down the stretch.

Rising Star: Dallas Loughridge (Adelaide Lightning)

The 22-year-old moved to SA for greater opportunity and has thrived with the keys to the Lightning car. Her output has grown, confidence blossomed and Opals squad selection awaits for Loughridge who has been a bright light in an otherwise dull Adelaide campaign.

Emily McInerney Defensive Player: Kelsey Griffin (Bendigo Spirit)

The league's official defensive award is named after the legendary Robyn Maher. For the WNBL Weeklies, this will be known as the Emily McInerney DPOTY award, recognising the nine-time winner.

Griffin first won the league defensive gong in 2014-15, her third year in the league.

Fast forward more than a decade and with the benefits of a healthy body for an entire campaign, KG23 has shown she's still one of the very best at a part of the game that counts for so much.

Sixth Woman: Lucy Olsen (Townsville Fire)

Off the bench and straight into the action, Olsen has flourished as the Fire's campaign has gone on. Not many WNBA-player imports would be happy about coming off the bench in Australia but Olsen's attitude is a testament to herself and the pro she's establishing herself as and the program and culture the Fire have built.

All-First Team: Alex Ciabattoni (Perth), Isobel Borlase (Bendigo), Courtney Woods (Townsville), Anneli Maley (Perth), Mackenzie Holmes (Geelong)

All-Second Team: Miela Sowah (Townsville), Maddy Rocci (Southside) Ally Wilson (Perth), Kelsey Griffin (Bendigo), Han Xu (Perth)

First subs: Alicia Froling (Townsville), Unique Thompson (Sydney)

Isobel Borlase in action for the Spirit. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

OPALS WATCH -- The Opals who shone in Round 16

Amy Atwell (Lynx) -- 23 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist vs. Bendigo

Isabelle Bourne (Flyers) -- 22 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds vs. Canberra

Cayla George (Flyers) -- 21 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal vs. Adelaide and 15 rebounds, 10 points, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals vs. Canberra

Jade Melbourne (Caps) -- 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Southside

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) -- 17 points, 10 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds vs. Canberra

Miela Sowah (Fire) -- 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals vs. Canberra

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) -- 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals vs. Perth

Abbey Ellis (Fire) -- 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist vs. Canberra

GAME OF THE WEEK -- ROUND 17

Townsville vs. Bendigo, Townsville Entertainment Centre

Sunday, February 8, 5.30pm local time

The final weeks of the season have delivered several top-four clashes and the final game, on the final day of the regular season, is bursting with intrigue.

Townsville is all but certain to finish top of the ladder with Bendigo to finish third and face the daunting Perth road trip in the best-of-three semifinals.

This result might not impact the ladder but how both clubs approach this fixture with finals on their doorstep will be telling. Momentum pre-finals and that winning feeling also counts for plenty.

There are questions aplenty. Will Courtney Woods again rest her sore foot? Do the Spirit give Kelsey Griffin a freshen up? How will Bendigo bounce back from a rare pair of losses?

