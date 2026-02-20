WNBL: Everything you need to know ahead of a blockbuster Game 3

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Flyers up for the fight

Southside star Maddy Rocci says the Flyers are up for the marathon that is a three-game semifinal series against minor premier Townsville.

After they were humbled in Game 1 in Townsville, the Flyers responded in emphatic fashion on their home floor on Wednesday night to send the series to a decider back in north Queensland this Sunday.

"In finals series, it's whoever shows up on the day, throws the first punch and plays 40 minutes of basketball and is willing to do all the hard things and play with a lot of pride. I think that's the team that will get over the line no matter wherever you sit on the ladder," the 27-year-old said.

"It's definitely not a sprint, it's a marathon over three games."

Nobody knows a semifinal series that goes the distance like Rocci who has played in three where her team won the deciding game -- 2019-20 with Canberra and 2022-23 and 2023-24 with the Flyers.

A Game 3 means Rocci will celebrate her 200th game on Sunday.

The 2023 Asia Cup bronze-medal winning point guard has packed plenty into her career so far including three titles from four Grand Final appearances.

"I look back on my career, nine years in the league and 200 WNBL games and it's something that's special and makes me a little bit emotional because I've had a lot of lows and I think the WNBL's probably brought the best out of me. No matter what happens, whether I make or don't make the Opals, I still manage to come out every single game and that's something I love to do," she explains.

"To play my 200th game in a Flyers uniform is special, especially being in Melbourne playing in front of my family, something that's brought so much joy to my basketball.

"To have my small circle of people, I wouldn't be the person or player I am without their support, guidance and love throughout my career."

Townsville Fire up on D

Townsville will look to return to its defensive identity in the deciding game of its semifinal series with Southside.

The Fire uncharacteristically gave up 109 points in Wednesday night's defeat to the Flyers and team barometer Alicia Froling says effort will be the key to winning the series and advancing to a third Grand Final in four years.

"I think what was most disappointing was our defence and a lot of it was effort stuff. We've watched the game back as individuals, clips as a team and it's definitely something that was unlike us, so it's getting back to that standard we hold ourselves to," she said.

Alicia Froling says effort will be the key to winning the series and advancing to a third Grand Final in four years. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"Southside are a talented team and they're going to score but we also then can't get on the back foot and I think we let the scoreboard pressure get to us a little bit in Game 2."

Improvement is the aim on court and is also the good news out of the Fire with coach Shannon Seebohm on the up after a bug had him feeling under the weather in Melbourne.

Turner backs Lynx

An early-season contributor to Perth's campaign will be watching from Nashville as the Lynx chase their second title.

Experienced American Brianna Turner played the first eight games of the season before Chinese star Han Xu arrived and her 8.8 rebounds per game remains the fifth-best in the league. She also averaged 10.4 points and 2.9 assists during her cameo.

Currently playing in Athletes Unlimited in the U.S., Turner said she was excited the Lynx were a step closer to the title.

"The group was a joy to be around and the Lynx making it this far should not be a surprise to anyone," she said.

"This group has been on a mission since day one of the season and I'm excited to cheer them on through the Grand Final series."

Ciabattoni calls for higher Petrik honours

Perth powerhouse Alex Ciabattoni has called on the Australian Opals to reward Ryan Petrik with an opportunity in the national program.

Petrik has taken the Lynx to finals consistently -- missing postseason action only once in his first season in the 2020 hub -- and now a third Grand Final decider.

Ciabattoni says like in-form players are selected to play for the Opals, the same should apply for coaches.

"For the life of me, I don't understand how Ryan hasn't been given the opportunity, you have one of the most successful, current WNBL coaches. I understand he hasn't won a championship or five but in the last six years he's made the finals every season and not many coaches can say that," she said.

"How you don't get a call up is beyond me."

Ciabattoni has had a long association with Petrik from when he was an assistant coach to Andy Stewart and now through his tenure as head coach.

"I also think he would bring a different element to [the Opals] coaching staff which would benefit them. He changes his style every year, he doesn't just copy and paste the Opals playbook, he has his own unique system and reads.

"I think the Opals are missing an opportunity by not having Ryan involved in some capacity or at least giving him a chance to prove himself at the next level."

The Opals travel to Turkey in March to compete in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament but by winning last year's Asia Cup have already earned their spot in September's major tournament in Germany.

OPALS WATCH -- The Opals who shone in the semifinals

Cayla George (Flyers) -- 32 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, vs. Townsville

Miela Sowah (Fire) -- 27 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal vs. Southside

Maddy Rocci (Flyers) -- 24 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals vs. Townsville

Ally Wilson (Lynx) -- 24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. Bendigo

Isobel Borlase (Spirit) -- 23 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 22 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal vs. Perth

Abbey Ellis (Fire) -- 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs. Flyers

Alex Fowler (Fire) -- 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 block

Courtney Woods (Fire) -- 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals vs. Southside

WNBL semifinal Game 3

Townsville Fire vs Southside Melbourne Flyers

Townsville Entertainment Centre

Sunday February 22, 3pm AEST

