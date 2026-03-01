WNBL Grand Final takeaways: Fire confirm status as modern day powerhouse

Amy Atwell hits a long-range three to end the first quarter for the Perth Lynx. (0:13)

Townsville confirmed its status as the WNBL's modern day powerhouse, clinching its fifth title with a clean sweep of Perth in an overtime classic.

After landing the first blow on their home court on Thursday night, it took the Fire extra time to extinguish the Lynx on Sunday and win 108-105 in the greatest Grand Final game since the decider was extended to a best-of-three series in 2015-16.

It's the Fire's fifth title in 12 years and coach Shannon Seebohm's second at the helm.

The triumph meant even more for Seebohm and players Courtney Woods, Alicia Froling, Abbey Ellis, and Alex Fowler who experienced agony one year ago, swept by the Bendigo Spirit in two Grand Final games. The 2024-25 Robyn Maher defensive player of the year, Lauren Cox, was also part of that team. A patella injury on New Year's Eve resulted in a season-ending injury and massive blow, but the five-time coach of the year adapted, Jessie Edwards signed as a replacement player and, importantly, an extra, important big body at practice, and Alicia Froling stood up.

Townsville's experience and composure was paramount in a game that featured 41 lead changes. Potent Perth have turned games on their head all season with their ability to fire quick baskets and while the Lynx produced several of those runs, the Fire retained momentum each time.

Fire captain Courtney Woods was awarded the Rachael Sporn Medal as Grand Final MVP after registering 22 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists in Game 1, and 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in the decider.

She is the first Australian-born player to win the accolade since Suzy Batovic in 2017-18 with the award dominated by imports and naturalised Australians in recent years.

For Perth, it was an all-too familiar feeling of Grand Final devastation with a third loss at the final hurdle in five seasons. Coach Ryan Petrik and veteran Alex Ciabattoni have been a part of all three defeats.

Like they have nearly all season, Perth's starters all scored in double figures with Steph Gorman adding 11 points off the bench.

Anneli Maley completed a mammoth season with 27 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, Alex Ciabattoni drained 23 points, and Han Xu started brightly 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal amongst finding herself in foul trouble.



Miela the Magnificent

The Fire lacked experience as they came up against eventual champions Bendigo last season and the Spirit also had something else their opponent didn't -- a flat out scorer.

So, Seebohm went about securing one of the most potent shooters in Australian basketball, Miela Sowah. She began her WNBL career at Townsville as a youngster, went to college, returned and played for Melbourne and spent the past few seasons with Perth where she broke out and earned national honours with both the Gangurrus and Opals.

The potent guard was third in the league for scoring in WNBL26 with 17.8 points per game and was consistently consistent.

Her triple to send the game to overtime was so long it might as well have been launched from north Queensland. She wrote herself into WNBL folklore and then in extra time made some more crucial baskets. Her 18 points in Perth complemented 20 points in the series opener.

In signing Sowah, the Fire, who continue to set the bar when it comes to running a club in this league, got another one right.

Captain's Game

Courtney Woods dominating to lead Townsville to championship glory was so Courtney Woods.

With Perth primed for a crack at their second-ever title, many felt a red-hot Woods was key to the Fire's chances.

It's been a season of ebbs and flows for the guard. Her terrific form earned her All-First team honours. She missed games with a hamstring niggle, returned then rolled her ankle. After making her FIBA debut for the Opals and winning gold at last year's Asia Cup, Woods didn't make the latest team that was named in January. In the lead-up to finals, she was hardly playing like fire.

Then, cometh the moment, cometh the captain. By the third and deciding game of the semifinal series against Southside, Woods was warming up and the signs were ominous.

She helped ensure the Fire secured game one on their home floor then in the decider paced her team again. And in addition to two medals, a gash to the head, courtesy of a Han Xu elbow, is another memento she'll take on the plane home. Woods has now played in three Grand Finals, the first as a rookie, straight out of college, down the end of the bench in a losing team in the 2020 hub. By 2022-23, she was a starter and key play maker and now she is one of the best players in the league and captain of her club.



Froling's fabulous finals

Alicia Froling's tale is one to behold.

The twin of two-time WNBL champion Keely swapped shooting hands a couple of years ago after a horror run of wrist injuries and surgeries. It was the making of the tough forward who's gone on to have championship success at NBL1 level with Knox and breakout for her home WNBL club after switching from Bendigo.

She's always delivered at the defensive end but Froling's strengthened her scoring bow this season highlighted by a career-high 26 points in game three of the semifinal against the Flyers. Seventeen points and seven rebounds in game one and 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks is one hell of a finals contribution.

And with Cox sidelined, Froling, despite giving away 20cm, ultimately restricted towering Chinese megastar Han Xu from taking Perth to the promised land for the first time since 1992.

Lynx lose again

The defeat was Perth's third in the past five seasons on the Grand Final stage.

How do you compare heartbreaks when they all hurt and haunt?

Perth has made three Grand Finals in the past five years and on all three occasions their home deck has been more like Heartbreak Hotel in Game 2.

In 2021-22, with the opportunity to win a title at home WNBA import Marina Mabrey missed late free throws as Melbourne levelled the series then won it back in Victoria.

Two years later, Anneli Maley experienced the same fate from the line. Southside's Mercedes Russell then made a miracle buzzer-beating lay-up at the other end giving the Flyers victory and momentum they'd return home with to win the series 2-1.

This time round, the Lynx didn't win the series opener away. But their nine-point loss had some comfort, it wasn't Perth's best basketball but they weren't far off Townsville. There was reason for confidence on return to play in WA.

For patches during Sunday afternoon's game it felt like Perth just might send the series to a decider and by going back to Queensland still have the chance to win their second-ever championship, ending a 34-year drought.

Stomachs must have dropped and lumps surely appeared in throats when Sowah, a Perth player for the previous two years, sunk a huge three to send the game to overtime. But there was more devastation to come as the Lynx fell three points short in the extra period.

With the mid-season addition of global superstar Han Xu to a talent-laden line-up featuring Paris Olympians Anneli Maley, Ally Wilson and Amy Atwell plus Alex Ciabattoni, enjoying a career-best season, this was Perth's best crack yet at that elusive trophy yet.

But after falling agonisingly short again, albeit in different circumstances, this one just might haunt the Lynx more than the ghosts of grand finals past.