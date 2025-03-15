Biggest talking points heading into Game 3 of the NBL Championship Series

Open Extended Reactions

This NBL Championship Series is giving us a bit of everything.

We're two games in and: both teams have won on the road, one team got over the line thanks to an audacious game-winner, and now an injury to a key player will more-than-likely shift the entire series.

After initially giving up home court advantage by losing Game 1, the Illawarra Hawks fired back in Game 2 to steal one in Melbourne, tying the series against United at 1-1.

"We just needed to get on the board," Hawks head coach Justin Tatum said.

"We needed to come to the party. We weren't at the party; we were down. Now we're at the party... now we got invited."

The series now heads back to Wollongong for Game 3, with United set to miss a key player as the momentum has seemingly shifted back to the Hawks. Here are the big talking points heading into Sunday's much-anticipated matchup.

A series-altering development: Ili out for Game 3

The most significant bit of news heading into Game 3 was Shea Ili being ruled out of the contest due to a head injury.

Melbourne United announced Ili's status on Saturday afternoon, saying the point guard passed multiple concussion tests, but displayed some "minor symptoms", leading the team's medical staff to place him into the NBL concussion protocols.

It was around the midway point of the second quarter of Game 2 when Ili was the recipient of an unintentional stray elbow from the Hawks' Will Hickey, sending him to the floor in pain. Ili - the two-time reigning Best Defensive Player - would sit out the remainder of the game, and passed an ensuing concussion test. However, due to Ili's history with head injuries, United opted to keep him off the floor.

Shea Ili of United looks to pass the ball Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"There was a head knock. [He passed] his concussion test," United head coach Dean Vickerman said following Wednesday's game. "With [his] history [of concussions], we didn't feel it was the right thing to put him back out there tonight."

United missed the defensive specialist's impact in the second half of Game 2 of this series, and will now be without him for the entirety of Game 3.

United says Ili's availability for Game 4 will be dependent on meeting the return to play criteria of both the league and the team.

There's no question Ili being ruled out of Game 3 is a series-altering development; a monumental blow to United's title chances. Ili is the NBL's best perimeter defender - having played a key role in keeping both Trey Kell III and Tyler Harvey to poor shooting splits across the series' first two games - and is an important piece of United's desire to play with pace.

In Ili's absence, we're likely to see more of Matthew Dellavedova and Ian Clark than usual, as well as a bump in minutes for Flynn Cameron. Naturally, we'll likely see that result in more opportunity for Tanner Krebs, who's been extremely impressive over the postseason, posting 12 points - 2-of-3 3PT - off the bench, as a +20, in Game 2.

Another clutch Harvey shot + how a more aggressive import duo is progress of a kind

Tyler Harvey sure has put together an incredible portfolio of clutch moments over his time in the NBL.

Wednesday evening was the latest chapter; with the Hawks down 100-99 and 14 seconds left on the clock, Harvey received the inbounds in the left, jabbed, cross-jabbed - seemingly travelled twice, though the stakes of the moment had the officials in a trance - then hit a dagger three-pointer in Ian Clark's face.

The possession prior, it was Harvey who fouled Clark on a three-point attempt, giving up three free throws that gave United the lead.

Harvey's ensuing shot was his redemption.

Tyler Harvey of the Hawks celebrates a three pointer in the final seconds Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"To be completely honest with you, I was really pissed about the play before when I fouled Clark," Harvey said.

"During the timeout, I just prayed: God, just give me a chance to redeem myself because that was such a bonehead play, and almost cost us the game. So, I'm just thankful that my teammates trusted me to give me the ball, and, look man, sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't; tonight, it just went in."

Harvey has been up-and-down over the course of this postseason, but the 24 points he dropped in Game 2 was his best since the Hawks' first game of these playoffs against the Phoenix.

Harvey and Kell combined for 16 points at the end of the first quarter of Game 2. That's notable because they combined for 15 total points over the entirety of Game 1. The efficiency still isn't there, but the intent and aggressiveness is a step in the right direction. Kell went from a 6-point, 3/11 FG, 0/0 FT outing in Game 1, to an 18-point, 5/17 FG, 7/8 FT effort in Game 2 of the series. It's still not at the level we'd expect for one of the league's dominant guards, but the scoring heat he put on United was progress of a kind.

"I tip my hat off to our big guys," Tatum said.

"They screened them open, so their guys can get into their flow, and find a way to get shots, and also give the big guys on the roll. We didn't do that effectively in the first game, so it made it difficult when Shea Ili and Dellavedova is on [Tyler] and Trey, being aggressive, and the screens are not set. Today, our guys set screens; and, when they set screens, these guys get open, they can do some things."

Now, with Ili ruled out for at least one game, United's most effective avenue of resistance is off the table. Again, Game 2 wasn't particularly efficient but it gave the Hawks' import duo an idea of what it looks like to shake loose a bit against United, so there's good reason to think they can carry some sort of momentum in Sunday's Game 3.

"I thought we were a little bit off in the first half," Vickerman said of the coverage on Harvey and Kell.

"I felt they got free a little bit more. Did we quite get our levels right? Did we quite get our tags right off the basketball? Where are we making them pass the basketball to? Is it something at the rim or is it away from the rim? We'll continue to look at all those things."

Can Ian Clark keep up this dominance?

With all of the attention afforded to Chris Goulding, and the primary skillsets of United's other perimeter players lying elsewhere, Clark's importance is substantial, and he's stepped up to the plate thus far.

He hit some big shots in Game 1, and followed that up with an extremely efficient 31 points off the bench in Game 2. It was Clark who drew the foul and hit the three free throws down the stretch to put United ahead before Harvey stole back the lead. "[Ian's] been absolutely incredible," Vickerman said.

Ian Clark of United shoots during game two Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I love the way he's just taken the game on. With Shea not playing the second half, his job on both ends - we're asking him to guard Harvey and chase him around, and do the best job he can - and what we saw with him with Bryce [Cotton] as well, the relief minutes...

"We've got to make sure maybe we don't leave him on there too long on Harvey, and make sure we keep moving people. I thought Tanner had some moments on Harvey as well."

With Ili sidelined, there'll be a heap of ball-carrying minutes for Clark on offer, and he's shown the ability to be effective offensively as an initiator.

The big question will be whether he can continue shooting the ball at the same elite rate; he's 48.5% from deep in the playoffs, on 6.6 3PA.

Enter the two-big lineup

The Hawks haven't been afraid to junk things up, and that includes throwing lineups out there that haven't played a second together.

In Game 1, the Hawks went small with Darius Days at the five, with varying results. In Game 2, we saw the other extreme. With United's frontline in a substantial amount of foul trouble in the first half, Tatum opted for a lineup he hasn't used since before the November FIBA window: one with both Sam Froling and Lachlan Olbrich on the floor at the same time.

That frontcourt was spurred by United's forwards and bigs - Jack White, Rob Loe, and Marcus Lee - getting into foul trouble. United felt it had no choice but to go small with Tanner Krebs at the four-spot, so Tatum opted to put as much size out there as possible.

"When we found out we had Jack White in foul trouble, and Rob Loe," Tatum said, when asked why he decided to put both of his bigs out there at once.

"We know our bigs, during practice, during the whole season, they play well together. That was something we wanted to keep up our sleeve. It benefited us for a while."

Sam Froling of the Hawks blocks Chris Goulding of United Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The Hawks found their advantages through mismatches, feeding it into both Froling and Olbrich when they had a smaller defender on them. It's no surprise that both bigs had their best game of the series, with Froling finishing with 23 points (9/14 from the field), while Olbrich had seven points of his own.

With Froling feeling extremely comfortable against United's frontcourt, he'll likely continue to attack and put opposing bigs in vulnerable positions, making them susceptible to foul trouble again. If that's the case, we may well see more of the Hawks' double-big lineup; part of the chess match Vickerman will need to solve.

"We'll continue to look at it," Vickerman said of the big lineup.

"I think we put Delly on Olbrich for a little bit. If we wanna play Tanner at the four, and continue to look at: does Tanner guard him? Does Delly guard him?"

A big swing in the game - amplified with that big lineup on the floor - was also the Hawks' ability to own the glass; United's bigs being off the floor also naturally played a part in that. The Hawks had 22 offensive rebounds, for 15 second-chance points, which is far too many extra possessions to give such a potent offensive team.

Getting more out of Jack White

White is far too good - and important to this United team - to get through almost 18 minutes of action in a Championship Series game and not have a single field goal attempt.

This, we can all probably agree on.

Jack White of Melbourne United goes to the basket Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 9-point, 9-rebound, 4-of-13 FG version of White we saw in Game 1 of the series wasn't close to perfect, but is preferable for what United wants to achieve. An able and willing shooter being the outlet when the Hawks defence overloads on Goulding or collapses on drives is unbelievably important, and White should be that guy. In Game 1, we saw him attack from the corners off ball, putting heat on the rim in a really aggressive way against the Hawks' smaller lineups. He has the versatility to be able to go up against the big lineup the Hawks threw out there, but foul trouble got the best of him in Game 2.

"We need him to be more aggressive than that," Vickerman said of White's Game 2 showing.

"We'll put some positive messages to him and tell him to continue to be aggressive. Down the stretch, I thought he rebounded well, and that was the part of him that can really help us as well. Hopefully his rebounding can ignite some pace for us, and the confidence for him to go and be super aggressive. We need him. We saw that in the Perth game, after Game 2, we needed him and he turned up for that Game 3. I'm confident that he'll be super aggressive."

The rebounding in both games was a clear positive, and it was noticeable when he wasn't on the floor, especially in a Game 2 that saw the Hawks pull down 22 offensive boards.

Some of the offensive struggles have seemingly bled into other parts of White's game, and he's just not playing with that same pop we're used to seeing from him. Let's see if he can rebound on Sunday; he overcame those mental hurdles in United's semifinals series against the Wildcats and came up big for his team, so there's reason to believe he can do it again.