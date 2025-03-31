NBL Free Agency primer: Latest intel, key storylines, who's on the market?

Open Extended Reactions

NBL free agency is right around the corner.

The dust has barely settled on the Illawarra Hawks' championship campaign, but all 10 teams now have their eyes locked on building for the 2025-26 NBL season.

Be prepared for a slightly slower start to free agency than previous years, as teams take their time evaluating which players to add to their respective rosters.

Free agency officially opens on April 4 at 9am (AEDT), which is when teams can sign new players; until then, re-signings are permitted to take place.

Here are some of this offseason's top stories, all of the latest intel, as well as every team's contracted player and free agent list.

Delly's free agency heating up

Matthew Dellavedova is in the process of travelling across Australia, with the three-time Olympian meeting with multiple potential suitors ahead of the opening of NBL Free Agency, sources told ESPN.

After playing a key role in leading Melbourne United to back-to-back NBL Championship Series - both of which the team lost in five games - the Australian point guard enters free agency as the most sought-after player on the market.

Dellavedova was in Perth on Monday, sources said, where he had multiple meetings with Wildcats decision-makers and key personnel.

The 34-year-old will next travel to Sydney to meet with Kings executives, sources said, with head coach Brian Goorjian intent on a reunion with his Australian Boomers point guard.

Both teams have made Dellavedova their top priority going into the opening of Free Agency on Friday.

Players are generally not permitted to speak with opposing teams until Free Agency begins -- in this case: April 4, at 9am (AEDT) -- but United allowed him to field other offers ahead of that date, a team spokesperson told ESPN.

United still has an offer on the table for Dellavedova to return to Melbourne, sources said, and he's likely to make a decision not long after the window opens.

Championship Series MVP Matthew Dellavedova. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Froling and our advice for the Hawks

Sam Froling and the Illawarra Hawks have been deep in talks on an extension for some time, sources said.

Those discussions are currently in a healthy place, sources said, notwithstanding the fact that Froling underwent surgery on a partially torn right Achilles in Sydney last week.

The expectation is that Froling could return to action in six-to-nine months, with the big-man preparing for the back-end of that range.

Prior to his injury, United and the Wildcats were the other two NBL teams interested in Froling's services.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the NBL's premier bigs, averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds a game over the course of the regular season and playoffs.

Because Froling is expected to be sidelined until at least December -- and potentially slightly longer -- the Hawks have an opportunity to work up his contract to give them financial flexibility over the course of the contract, assuming it's a multi-year deal, and assuming they have a desire for this unsolicited advice.

NBL teams only pay the salary of the games a player plays on the cap, so if Froling only plays, say, 40% of the season, the Hawks would only have to pay 40% of his salary on the cap. There's good reason to then front-load the deal in a descending contract; the injury offers the team cap relief in the first year, while the salary number going down each season allows for some financial flexibility in years two and three. If, for example, Froling's number is relatively close to the marquee number in year three (remember, in this hypothetical, he would have been paid overs in year one), then there's a world where they could seek another marquee player and not take a substantial hit on the cap.

play 4:49 Hawks soar to NBL25 title The Illawarra Hawks are you NBL25 Champions and ESPN Basketball Insider Olgun Uluc spoke to the team post winning game five.

What's next for KD and the 36ers?

The Adelaide 36ers tabled a substantial, multi-year offer to Kendric Davis, sources said, but the American point guard did not accept it; he has an understanding that his international market is significantly higher than what an NBL team can offer.

At this point, the 36ers have shifted their attention to gauging the import point guard market for a replacement, sources said.

Davis has attracted some interest from other NBL teams, who are in the process of gathering intel on the passionate guard, who averaged 25.6 points and 7.8 assists per game this season.

The 36ers will not be bringing back Montrezl Harrell, sources said; the team is eyeing a more mobile, athletic, rangy four-man to complement what they hope is a team that can play with pace.

Kendric Davis celebrates after shooting a three-pointer for the 36ers. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Flurry of options taken and declined

Monday was a busy one in the NBL, with teams finalising player, team, and mutual options ahead of the 12-noon deadline.

Jack White declining his player option with United was the most significant decision made on the day, and the most surprising; the Australian forward plans to assess his overseas options, with a return to Melbourne not off the table.

Flynn Cameron's mutual option with United was also declined; at least half of the NBL is preparing to pursue the Kiwi combo guard, sources said.

David Okwera is another young player set to draw interest from around the league after his mutual option with the Wildcats was declined.

The Hawks picked up Hyunjung Lee's team option, sources said, keeping the Korean sharpshooter off the free agent market, where he was expected to draw significant interest. Lee's contract doesn't hit the cap because of the NBL's Special Restricted Player rule.

Latest intel

- The Wildcats have strong interest in retaining Dylan Windler, sources said.

- Tacko Fall is currently contracted with the New Zealand Breakers but there's an expectation that his time with the team will come to an end prior to the commencement of the 2025-26 season, sources said.

- The Hawks are working to retain the bulk of their title-winning roster. Talks with Froling remain ongoing and in a healthy place, sources said, while preliminary conversations are underway with Trey Kell III. There's an expectation that the Hawks will be looking to bring back multiple key role players, too.

- Shea Ili and Melbourne United have strong interest in a reunion, sources said.

- Keanu Pinder is extremely unlikely to return to the Wildcats, sources said.

- Josh Bannan and the Tasmania JackJumpers have strong mutual interest, sources said.

- The JackJumpers have yet to table an offer for Jordon Crawford and seem unlikely to do so, sources said. The American point guard has a desire to remain in the NBL.

- The Bullets will enter free agency strongly targeting backup local forwards and big-men, sources said.

- The Kings are planning to recruit two import guards, sources said; or, if they're able to come to terms on a deal with Dellavedova, a marquee guard and an import guard.

- A player the Wildcats attempted to sign in the middle of the 2024-25 season -- unsuccessfully, of course -- and is on their radar during this free agency, sources said: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.

- Mason Peatling has signed a new two-year deal to return to the Illawarra Hawks, sources said.

- Daniel Grida has signed a new two-year deal to return to the Illawarra Hawks, sources said.

Every contracted player and free agent

Adelaide 36ers

Contracted: Isaac Humphries, Dejan Vasiljevic, Ben Griscti, Keanu Rasmussen.

Free agents: Kendric Davis (import), Montrezl Harrell (import), Jarell Martin (import), Sunday Dech, Nick Marshall, Jacob Rigoni

Brisbane Bullets

Contracted: Tyrell Harrison, Mitch Norton, James Batemon, Casey Prather, Tohi Smith-Milner, Sam McDaniel

Free agents: Keandre Cook (import), Josh Adams (import), Josh Bannan, Deng Adel, Emmett Naar, Isaac White, Jarred Bairstow

Cairns Taipans

Contracted: Sam Waardenburg, Kody Stattmann, Alex Higgins-Titsha, Kyle Adnam, Kyrin Galloway

Free agents: Rob Edwards (import), Pedro Bradshaw (import), Tanner Groves (import), Taran Armstrong, Akoldah Gak, Jonah Antonio, Dillon Stith, Jackson Makoi

Illawarra Hawks

Contracted: Tyler Harvey, Lachlan Olbrich, Will Hickey, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Hyunjung Lee, Mason Peatling, Daniel Grida

Free agents: Trey Kell III (import), Darius Days (import), Sam Froling, Todd Blanchfield

Melbourne United

Contracted: Chris Goulding, Tanner Krebs

Free agents: Ian Clark (import), Marcus Lee (import), Matthew Dellavedova, Shea Ili, Jack White, Kyle Bowen, Rob Loe, Flynn Cameron

New Zealand Breakers

Contracted: Sam Mennenga, Karim Lopez (Next Star), Mitch McCarron, Max Darling, Sean Bairstow, Carlin Davison, Tacko Fall

Free agents: Parker Jackson-Cartwright (import), Matt Mooney (import), Jonah Bolden, Mojave King, Dane Pineau, Grant Anticevich

Perth Wildcats

Contracted: Dontae Russo-Nance, Jesse Wagstaff, Kristian Doolittle, Elijah Pepper

Free agents: Bryce Cotton (import), Dylan Windler (import), Keanu Pinder, Ben Henshall, Tai Webster, Hyrum Harris, Michael Harris, David Okwera

South East Melbourne Phoenix

Contracted: Angus Glover, Jordan Hunter, Owen Foxwell, Nathan Sobey

Free agents: Matt Hurt (import), Derrick Walton Jr. (import), Joe Wieskamp (import), Ben Ayre, Matt Kenyon, Luke Rosendale, Tom Vodanovich

Sydney Kings

Contracted: Xavier Cooks, Bul Kuol, Kouat Noi, Keli Leaupepe, Jaylin Galloway, Tyler Robertson, Shaun Bruce, Jason Spurgin

Free agents: Jaylen Adams (import), Cameron Oliver (import), Izayah Le'afa, Makuach Maluach

Tasmania JackJumpers

Contracted: Will Magnay, Sean Macdonald, Majok Deng, Walter Brown, Anthony Drmic

Free agents: Milton Doyle (import), Jordon Crawford (import), Ian Hummer (import), Fabijan Krslovic, Reuben Te Rangi