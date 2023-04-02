Super Shot R3: Blowouts, milestones and scoreboard glitches

After last week's controversy, round three of Super Netball was filled with milestone moments, scintillating netball and yet another technical issue.

The round kicked off with a special milestone with Romelda Aiken-George playing her 200th game after almost 15 seasons in the premier competition in Australia before the weekend finished with Simone McKinnis coaching her 150th game for the Melbourne Vixens.

In terms of results, two teams sent a massive warning to the league with the Adelaide Thunderbirds (24 goal win) and the West Coast Fever (27 goal win) both having big wins over some strong competition.

The Swifts got their first win for the season, after the controversial draw in Adelaide the week prior, while the Queensland Firebirds and Giants are still searching for their first wins of the year, after falling to a 0-3 record.

Round three also saw a few club debutantes with Shannon Eagland (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Kelly Singleton (Collingwood) and Maddie Hinchliffe (Collingwood) all pulling on their new colours for the first time.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points to come out of Round Three.

TOP TWO MAKE BIG STATEMENTS

Going into the round, the clashes between the Lightning and Thunderbirds on Saturday night and Fever and Collingwood Magpies on Sunday afternoon were set to be the games of the round with teams that have been playing strong brands of netball facing off.

It wasn't to be, with the Fever and Thunderbirds blowing their oppositions out of the water.

Adelaide were without captain Hannah Petty but it gave Matilda Garrett (4 intercepts and two deflections) an opportunity to showcase that she's a real asset to the defence end, with Latayna Wilson going out into wing defence leaving Garrett and Shamera Sterling in the defensive goal circle.

Coach Tania Obst was pleased with her side and how the starting seven were able to run out a 60 minute performance.

Sophie Garbin of the Magpies and Sunday Aryang of the Fever James Worsfold/Getty Images

"I knew that we'd been playing some pretty good netball and we obviously only had the half game last week and we were pretty eager to come out and have our game plan and do it for the full 60 minutes which I think we did beautifully tonight," Obst said.

For the Fever, captain Courtney Bruce set the tone early. Stopping the Magpies attack from getting momentum, she earned four deflections in the first quarter alone, forcing Collingwood to change up their shooting circle in the second quarter.

Fever coach Dan Ryan said that it was a huge credit to both Bruce and the Fever defensive unit to force that change of Shimona Nelson having to go to the bench in that second quarter.

"I think Shimona has been one of the in form shooters so far in the first few rounds," Ryan said.

"We really approached it with that mentality that we have to be on task doing our own jobs against them because of how much we respected how dangerous they were.

"For Courtney to get Shimona taken off very early on in the game is a huge credit to Courto's presence and her footwork and positioning as well as the units work out the front, that's a huge win for Courto that she'll take a lot of confidence from."

In the shooting end, Jhaniele Fowler continued her dominate form while Sasha Glasgow (3 goals and 10 Super Shots) continues to push her case for a late Diamonds call up, with her work opening up the front of the circle and taking those two points shots to slam the door shut on any potential Magpies comeback.

BATTLE OF THE SHOOTERS

The opening match of the round between the NSW Swifts and Firebirds became the battle of the shooters with the milestone woman Aiken-George and her goal shooter counterpart for the Firebirds in Donnell Wallam playing out a shooting duel.

Both shooters were instrumental in keeping their respective sides in the game with neither defence having an answer for the holding shooters. In her 200th game, Aiken-George (39 goals and six rebounds) kicked things off with an out of court fade out and really exploited an inexperienced Firebirds defence.

Her combination with Housby has strengthened over the three games in the red dress, with Housby unafraid to take those long shots with the knowledge she has arguably one of the best offensive rebounders in the world in Aiken-George under the rim.

Wallam (60 goals at 95 percent) had her best game for the season, with the front end for the Firebirds seamless at times, with a lot cleaner feeds into Wallam underneath the post. Coming up against a strong goal keeper in Sarah Klau, Wallam was able to nullify the Diamonds defenders' impact especially in the first three quarters. The Noongar women stole the show with an out of court shot for the ages, setting Ken Rosewall Arena into a frenzy.

Romelda Aiken-George of the Swifts stretches for the ball May Bailey/Getty Images

While Wallam took majority of the shots, Bulley said post match that she could potentially have the option for both Wallam and Stower to share the load in the amount of goals they put up.

"I think it is definitely an option, to share the load a little bit more that does take the load of Nelly," Bulley said.

"However when someone is on they're on, there were some great balls and some great takes, you know, we were right up there so why change it, if it's working? I thought in that last three or four minutes Mia nailed three or four Super Shots so that's pretty impressive.

"This is her [Mia Stower] first year on court consistently for four quarters so I thought she did a great job. I thought our attack absolutely matched it with a very experienced Swifts defence line in Turner and Klau and again you've got to think Nelly, this is only her second season in SSN so I'm wrapt with their performance."

Following last week's stadium surface and lighting debacle that saw the Swifts match against the Thunderbirds abandoned at halftime, the Swifts had to deal with technical issues for a second straight week with a scoreboard technical glitch.

The stadium screen inside the new Ken Rosewall arena inexplicably did not display scores or the clock for much of the first half forcing players and fans to squint at a small courtside timer and scoreboard.

"There were a few times where we didn't really know what was going on and what the time was," Swifts captain Maddy Proud admitted after the match. "It's hard with Super Shot time, and things like that, to not know the score. I was just glad we were checking the centre passes and making sure they were right." It's terrible timing for Super Netball as they continue to deal with the fallout of last week's debacles.

SUPERSHOTS GALORE

It's well known that the Giants are probably one of the best teams in the competition at utilising the Super Shot to either get themselves back in games or really strengthen the lead that they have.

With the Giants having arguably two of the best long range shooters in the competition in Jo Harten and Sophie Dwyer, as well as Matisse Letherbarrow waiting in the wings, it makes it extremely hard for opposition teams to counteract the shooting barrage, especially in the power five.

The match against the Vixens was no different, despite not being able to get the result due to a few errors in the dying minutes of the match, the Giants were down by five goals going into the power five in the second quarter but after four Super Shots, three of which were from Dwyer, the Giants trailed by just one going into half time.

HOW DO U GET THIS WRONG? She's not even close and you deem this a 1 not a 2??? #VIXvGIA pic.twitter.com/6nvQillUE4 — Tash (3am Edition) (@RuddTash) April 2, 2023

Despite the enthralling match it didn't avoid controversy with a Dwyer Super Shot in the last minute of the third quarter denied. While video replays showed both of Dwyers feet were firmly planted inside the two point zone, the umpire ruled one of her feet was inside the one point zone. Luckily the decision had no impact on the final result with the Vixens pulling away to a five goal win, but it becomes the second controversial umpire call in two weeks after were given two centre passes in a row last weekend.

THUNDERBIRDS PRODUCING ATTACK END MAGIC

In years gone by, especially over the last two or three seasons, it's been the Thunderbirds attack end that has let the side down in the hunt for finals but so far this season the tide is turning.

Spearheaded by recruit Eleanor Cardwell (47 goals and 4 Supershots) in Saturday night's big win over the Lightning , the Thunderbirds looked stronger and more confident going into attack.