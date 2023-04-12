ESPN'S Predicted Diamonds World Cup Squad

With the World Cup slowly edging closer, Diamonds selectors have no doubt been running the rule over the Super Netball competition as they begin drawing up plans on who'll make the trip to Cape Town come July.

Selecting a squad of 12, two less than the 14-strong Diamonds contingent that took out the Quad Series earlier this year in South Africa, tough decisions will need to be made on who to drop, who to keep, or whether they choose someone new altogether.

After four rounds of the Super Netball season, ESPN has created their first predicted World Cup squad list including the starting seven for the opening match against Zimbabwe, and has included a list of the unlucky losers who miss out on a spot.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

SHOOTERS

Steph Wood

Starting off strong in the shooting circle is vice captain Steph Wood, who has been solid at international level over the last 12 months. Her ability to pair nicely with either Cara Koenen or Sophie Garbin and her pure experience in the shooting circle makes her a real asset, as well as her playmaking ability in the goal third and in the ring paired with her long range shooting. Assuming Wood is off to Cape Town, the sharpshooter will reach her 50th cap in the second round of the pool matches when the Diamonds face Tonga.

Cara Koenen

Koenen proved to be vital in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match after coming on at goal shooter and pushing Gretel Bueta into goal attack with the positional change able to spread the Jamaican defence and help bring home the gold medal. While there is no Bueta in the side this time around (Bueta will miss the tournament while pregnant), her combination with Sunshine Coast teammate Steph Wood is one of the best shooting combinations in Super Netball at the moment with the pair proving themselves against some of the world's best defenders week in, week out.

Sophie Garbin

After missing out on the Commonwealth Games last year, Garbin made the most of her opportunities at international level at the back end of last year and at the Quad series in January. With a spot opening up from last year's Comm Games side with Bueta sitting out, Garbin has just about cemented her spot as Bueta's replacement in the World Cup side. Also known for her strength under the post, her steady rise in goal attack at Collingwood is another lever for Marinkovich to pull if needed.

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Kiera Austin

Finishing off the shooting end is Melbourne Vixens spearhead Kiera Austin. While this spot could potentially go to a number of players, Austin continues to have strong form in Super Netball and with the flexibility to push out into wing attack she provides additional depth to the midcourt. Her connection with Liz Watson at the Vixens is also another factor as well as her defensive game, able to win the ball back in that middle third.

MIDCOURTERS

Liz Watson

Starting off strong in the midcourt, Diamonds captain Liz Watson is a virtual walk-on for the squad after winning her second Liz Ellis Diamond at the end of last year, she's continued her strong form into this year with an impressive Quad series. No doubt the first name Stacey Marinkovich will have down for the World Cup, Watson finished her strong international campaign last season with the International Player of the Year award alongside Courtney Bruce at the Netball Australia Awards, and has made a mark so far this Super Netball season with the Melbourne Vixens.

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Paige Hadley

Along with Watson, Hadley is also another all-but certain selection for the World Cup. When Watson was out of the side during the England series towards the end of last year, Hadley was the one that stood up in the midcourt. One of Hadley's best attributes is her ability to really compliment her wing attack and open up the space for her, while she's also able to help in transition down the court and into the goal circle.

Ash Brazill

Battling with Amy Parmenter for the wing defence bib over the last 12 months, Brazil's form in the Quad Series and last year's Commonwealth Games has given her an edge, while her continued form for the Magpies in Super Netball will likely give her a chance to do a farewell lap of sorts at the World Cup, having announced over the last fortnight that this year will be her last playing netball.

Jamie-Lee Price

The last spot in the midcourt is probably the one that's most up in the air with who Stacey Marinkovich will choose, between Jamie-Lee Price and Kate Moloney. But based on Super Netball form, Price would be in prime position. She showed in the last round against the Thunderbirds how she can shut down an opposition's centre when in defence, like she did against Tayla Williams and Maisie Nankivell, while having an impact herself in attack and circle edge. Price also matches up against the Silver Ferns really well and with the Silver Ferns predicted to go deep into the tournament, having Price will be a real asset to come off the bench in centre or wing defence.

Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

DEFENDERS

Courtney Bruce

Much like Liz Watson in the midcourt, Bruce would be the first defender on Stacey Marinkovich's list. Bruce's ability to turn a game on its head with an intercept or deflection or her ability to get under the skin of some of the world's best shooters is something we've seen numerous times on the international stage. With Jamaica one of the big contenders this season, Bruce is in the position of having the chance to train up against the world's best in Jhaniele Fowler week in and week out, so she knows what makes her tick and how to stop her.

Jo Weston

Fans saw early in the Constellation Cup series late last year what a team without Jo Weston looks like and when she came back into the side during game three of the series what a difference she made.Weston's ability to shut down Ameliaranne Ekenasio and force Dame Noeline Taurua to switch up the goal attack multiple times across the match will no doubt be playing in Marinkovich's mind with the knowledge that the side's will likely meet during the tournament. After overcoming a calf injury that saw her ruled out of the Quad Series earlier in the year, Weston will be primed and ready to return to the Diamonds line up and hopefully bring home the gold for Australia. Marinkovich also has the flexibility to move Weston out in wing defence if needed, to add that extra pressure over the ball.

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Sarah Klau

Klau was instrumental in the dying parts of the gold medal match at the Com Games after being subbed on when the game was on the line and came away with some crucial intercepts and deflections. Since then, with no Weston at the Quad Series, it's given Klau the opportunity to strengthen her combination with Bruce, and she'll be primed and ready to go come the World Cup. The flexibility to also play in both goal defence and goalkeeper is a bonus as well for Marinkovich who always looks for that versatility when selecting the Diamonds team.

Sunday Aryang

Many could say the final position in the defensive end is another 50/50 call between Aryang and Firebirds' Ruby Bakewell-Doran but with experience at the Commonwealth Games and her already strong combination with Courtney Bruce, Aryang will be expected to get a spot in the squad of 12. The flexibility to also play out in wing defence, which she has done, including in the match just gone against the Swifts, will be a huge benefit.

STARTING SEVEN

GS- Cara Koenen

GA- Steph Wood

WA- Liz Watson

C- Paige Hadley

WD- Ash Brazill

GD- Jo Weston

GK- Courntey Bruce

The Diamonds first match of the World Cup is against Zimbabwe, and even though it's a lower ranked side, the Diamonds will still be looking to get off to the best start possible, before they begin to integrate changes and strengthen combinations as the game goes on. Arguably the starting goal shooter spot will be a toss up between Koenen and Garbin but Koenen may get the nod as she'll look to strengthen combinations with Liz Watson and Paige Hadley in the midcourt. With a solid defensive end, the Diamonds should be able to win plenty of ball back and set the tone for the tournament.

UNLUCKY TO MISS OUT

Kate Moloney

It'll essentially be a toss-up between Moloney and Jamie-Lee Price to see who gets the final midcourt position at the World Cup, with Moloney having been a part of and played a key role in the drought breaking gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games last year, but through performances this year in Super Netball, Price has gotten stronger, especially defensively. Although with a new sub rule coming into the World Cup, if a player is to get injured, Moloney would possibly be at the top of that list.

Sophie Dwyer

Sophie Dwyer has been strong when given her chances at international level and has backed up her form in her third season at Super Netball level. But with the squad being cut to 12, Marinkovich and the Diamonds selectors will opt for experience and versatility with Kiera Austin able to push out into wing attack if needed, while Steph Wood has 48 caps to her name and is vice-captain.

Sasha Glasgow

Along with Dwyer, Glasgow is one of the most inform goal attacks in the game at the moment, with the added ability to move back into goal shooter giving her the flexibility Stacey Marinkovich likes to have. But it's likely Marinkovich will look to more established players at international level.

Ruby Bakewell Doran

In her second season at Super Netball level, Bakewell-Doran has proved that her first season was no fluke. Now she's taking charge of the Firebirds defensive circle being the most experienced player in the goal circle. Making her Diamonds debut last year in the Constellation Cup, she's definitely in form to fight for a place but with Sunday Aryang having a strong combination with Courtney Bruce and experience in the Com Games last year, it might just mean that Bakewell-Doran will have to wait a little longer to cement herself in the Diamonds side.

Kelsey Browne

Besides the round three clash against the Fever, Browne has had a fantastic start to the season and is always in and around that benchmark for Diamonds conversation. Browne is extremely strong in the second phase and when the ball hits the circle edge. Having previous connections with Wood and Koenen from her time up at the Lightning would also be a huge plus. Unfortunately for Browne, being behind Liz Watson in the Diamonds pecking order makes it a tough case for her to return to the green and gold dress.