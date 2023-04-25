Super Shot R5: Clutch moments headline blockbuster round

Round six of the Suncorp Super Netball has come to an end with a number of clutch moments headlining a round which had three of the four clashes decided by four goals or less.

The round kicked off with a nail biting match between the NSW Swifts and Melbourne Vixens in Sydney as they fought it out for the Sargeant-McKinnis Cup with the Swifts having one hand on the trophy.

The round came to a close with a history-making clash between Collingwood and the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the first ANZAC Day match in Super Netball history with the Lightning getting the win by 15 goals.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the weekend.

CLUTCH MOMENTS

It was the round for clutch moments with players stepping up in the final moments of the match to get their teams over the line.

In the opening game of the round neither team had gotten a defensive rebound until the final minutes of the match when Allie Smith was subbed into the game for Maddy Turner with Turner going down with a hit to the face. Smith, who was the shortest player in the ring, got a rebound off a Mwai Kumwenda super shot to secure the Swifts second win in a row by one goal.

Speaking post match, Swifts co-captain Paige Hadley was full of praise for Smith, with this being one of the first times Smith played at goal defence since playing there for Vic Fury in the ANL.

"I thought Allie in that really critical moment she rode Kiera [Austin]," Hadley said.

"She knew that they'd go for the two to win the game and to come up with a rebound like that when she doesn't do that much netball at goal defence.

"To recognise that was a crucial moment and to go up two hands I thought was beautiful. Props to her to come on, probably sitting off for 40-45 minutes of the game to come on and have that impact was sensational."

Kicking off the Sunday action it was Donnell Wallam in the final minutes of the game who instead of taking the safe option of a single goal, knew the Giants were going to go for the super shots, took the risk of going for a two point goal, securing the Firebirds their first win.

Over in Perth, it was English recruit Eleanor Cardwell, who gave her side the win over in the west with a match winning super shot. Along with the match winner, Cardwell was able to sink three back to back super shots in that final quarter to keep her side in the game.

In a round filled with clutch moments, Eleanor Cardwell came up trumps for the Adelaide Thunderbirds in their win over the Fever. James Worsfold/Getty Images

YOUNG FIREBIRDS FIRE IN FIRST WIN

The Queensland Firebirds notched up their first win of the season against the Giants at Nissan Arena with the young Firebirds stepping up for their side to claim the victory.

Bec Bulley backed in the players that finished the half against West Coast Fever and the likes of Macy Gardner and Emily Moore really stood tall. Gardner was among the best for the Firebirds with 30 feeds and 16 goal assists. She was also able to limit the impact of in form Giants midcourter Jamie-Lee Price in the opening quarter of the game before moving into wing attack in the second quarter.

Post match, Bulley was full of praise for her Gardner who played out her first full game in 2023 at Super Netball level

"Macy Gardner for such a young, quite inexperienced player she's just a competitor. Seems to want to win so much that she did not stop trying and showed so much experience beyond her years," Bulley said.

Emily Moore, who also got her first Super Netball start was strong in the first half, really playing off Donnell Wallam. Moore finished with seven goals and two super shots. One of those seven was a goal after the siren due to an obstruction call.

With two seconds on the clock, Moore took the throw in and instead of passing out of the circle to her midcourt she passed it to herself off the post and got the penalty shot. Bulley said that's the sort of culture she's trying to build, which gives players the confidence to stand up in those big moments.

"I guess it's kind of the culture I want to create, that players have the confidence to make decisions in tough moments. They're the ones out there and they're the ones feeling it and absolutely back themselves and go for it."

"If it doesn't come off then so be it but I think it absolutely came off, really smart by Emily Moore going off the post and getting that penalty that was awesome."

Macy Gardner was among the best for the Firebirds with 30 feeds and 16 goal assists. Albert Perez/Getty Images

MAGPIES FADE OUT

Despite a strong start from Collingwood, going on a five goal to one run to open that quarter, it was all Lightning from there, with the visitors coming away with a 21-7 run for the rest of the quarter with the likes of Karla Pretorius really leading from the front with 10 gains and four intercepts as well as the quick transition on the turn over from the Lightning to the goalers in Step Wood and Cara Koenen.

Once the Lightning got their tails up in the second quarter after another momentum shift from the Magpies, it was hard for the Magpies to get back into the match. With easy mistakes and turnovers coming from the home side, the Lightning capitalised.

Sophie Garbin wasn't able to get herself into the game, with Karla Pretorious shutting her down which forced the Magpies to make the change during the second half to bring on Kelly Singleton who showed good signs at times throughout the match.

Speaking post match, Magpies coach Nicole Richardson said she was disappointed with the way the Magpies performed.

"We had a good week on the track, they understood their roles and they were clear in what they needed to execute both individually and from a team perspective. Started well, came out of the blocks 7-2 and really lost our way.

"[Just] unable to execute basic fundamentals of netball under pressure."

Q1

Magpies start 5-1 to 2:48 mark

Lightning then score 20-7 in last 11:18



Q2

Magpies start 5-1 to 3:25 mark

Lightning then score 19-10 in last 10:20



Power5 to half time: MAG 5, LIG 22#MAGvLIG • #SSN2023 — Michael Hutchinson (@xLurch) April 25, 2023

JAMAICAN DEFENDERS STAR ONCE AGAIN

With the World Cup just a few months away, Jamaica has once again sent a warning shot to the world with two of their defenders in particular having another strong game for their respective teams.

Adelaide Thunderbirds star Latanya Wilson has proven over the last fortnight that she is one of the premier wing defences in the competition, after another week shutting down one of the strongest wing attacks in the competition. Last week it was Diamonds captain Liz Watson, this week it was Alice Teague-Neeld.

Wilson finished with five intercepts and two deflections and has created a really strong defensive trio with Shamera Sterling and Matilda Garrett. All three players worked really well as a unit to grind out the Fever's attack.

Whilst in Melbourne, Lightning's Kadie-Ann Dehaney continued her career-best season, this time coming head-to-head with fellow Jamaican and strong goal shooter Shimona Nelson.

Working well with Pretorius, the pair did well to nullify the impact of the Magpies goalers. Whilst Shimona had a good game scoring 38 goals and two super shots, Dehaney was able to either come out for a fly or her hands over pressure affected the shot. Dehaney finished with six gains and four deflections.