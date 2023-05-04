English influence inspiring confident Tippah Dwan

Lowly cellar dwellers for several years, the Adelaide Thunderbirds have steadily risen up the ladder in 2023, sitting second behind reigning champions West Coast Fever. With an attacking line previously failing to fire, the arrival of England Rose Eleanor Cardwell has created a spark and a resurgence within the club.

It's this spark that's allowed those around her to lift, with the addition of former Roses and Manchester Thunder coach Tracey Neville as assistant coach giving the side an English edge.

One of those players that has taken her game to a new level in 2023 is Tippah Dwan, who has radiated confidence every time that she's stepped out on court this season and has formed a lethal combination with Cardwell.

For Dwan, it wasn't an easy decision close to two years ago to move across the country to take her game to a new level, leaving her family behind in Brisbane for a new opportunity in Adelaide.

But in the end the Thunderbirds made the transition easy, creating an environment that welcomes and supports all their interstate and international players.

"I think it's been really good, the girls really welcomed me into this environment and I don't really know anyone down here except for them," Dwan told ESPN.

"So I think I've just embraced the environment, taking all my learnings as well. So yeah, it's good to have a few internationals over here as well and also Tilly [Matilda Garrett] who's interstate so we all know how it is being away from family and we all get through it together."

Bringing Cardwell in has added a strong presence in goal shooter as well as the flexibility to run out in goal attack, with Dwan telling ESPN having Cardwell alongside her has brought her a lot of confidence.

Tippah Dwan, Eleanor Cardwell and Matilda Garrett of the Thunderbirds celebrate victory Albert Perez/Getty Images

"She's just an amazing girl on and off the court, she's very different. She's such a sweet girl off the court but she's such a fiery presence on the court, which I think is really good. She gives me a lot of confidence as well, so I think having both of us out there we connect really well and it's been really fun having her here."

The confidence aspect of Dwan's game has excelled this season, with the 23-year-old backing herself in to be able to turn and go to post, whether that be in the one point or two point zone, especially in the Power Five time.

The proof is in the pudding, with Dwan scoring more goals this year then the same point in the season last year, with the goaler currently sitting on 84 goals in 2023 whereas at the conclusion of round seven last year she was sitting at 61 goals. Dwan believes it's a testament to the confidence she's gotten from the English duo in Cardwell and Neville.

"I think it's all about confidence, she's such a confident girl out on court and that's really given me confidence. I'm scoring more goals in a game than I did last season and she's a testament to that and also Tracy Neville as well. She's come in and really gives me the confidence to just turn and shoot and it's been really amazing."

Neville has strong coaching pedigree, coaching some of the best England players as the head coach of the Roses between 2015-2019, where she saw in one of the most successful periods of England netball, taking home an elusive Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018.

She also had a strong involvement with the Manchester Thunder in the English Super League, where the 46-year-old was the head coach between the years of 2011 and 2015, before returning to the club in 2021 as the performance operations director.

Neville is no stranger to coaching alongside Adelaide Thunderbirds head coach Tania Obst with the pair having worked together at England Netball, where Obst was an assistant coach under Neville. Dwan said that the coaching duo has been an attacking force in 2023, with the addition of Neville helping Dwan grow her game this season.

"She's [Neville] so smart," Dawn told ESPN. "I think her ability to read the game is so amazing and her and Tanya have become a really great attacking force that we can both bounce questions off of each other as a unit and as a team.

"Tracey's just been amazing, She gives me such great ideas that are just so smart and you know, she's just a netball nerd.

"So it's great to have her there."

Tippah Dwan and Eleanor Cardwell of the Thunderbirds Mark Brake/Getty Images

The Round Six clash against the Fever in Perth was a sign of the club's growth over the last 10 months. Losing by 10 goals during their last trip to the west coast in Round 14 last year, it was a much different scene this time around.

Flash forward to 2023 and the Thunderbirds defeated the Fever by a goal for the first time at RAC Arena with Dwan adding it was the first close game the club has won in a while.

"I even said after the game, that's probably the first close win that we won for a few years now. So you can just see that, you know, we're a young team, but we have that experience and we can really, you know, give it to those girls that are on top of the ladder as well.

"I think we get a lot of belief from our leaders from Hannah [Petty], Elle and Shamera [Sterling], they're so passionate about the game and they really give us the belief that we can do it and we can keep really close to those tight matches."

Looking forward to the rest of 2023, Dwan is prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure that the Thunderbirds return to the finals for the first time since the club's premiership in 2013. Whilst also continuing her strong start into the back end of the season.

"I just want us to get into finals obviously first and just really keep continuing the game that I'm playing and obviously get better every game. We're already halfway through. So it's going pretty quickly. So hopefully we can get a few more wins on the board and get into finals.