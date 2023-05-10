Super Netball midseason report card: Fever, Thunderbirds look the goods

We've ticked past the halfway point of the Super Netball season and the ladder has started to take shape.

Some teams have separated themselves from the pack and cemented themselves as premiership contenders with Adelaide Thunderbirds and West Coast Fever heads and shoulders above the rest, while others have not quite lived up to expectation coming into the season proper in the Collingwood Magpies and Giants Netball.

There's been a few surprise packets as well, with the Queensland Firebirds having taken a few wins currently sitting in 7th after a promising run of form. While the Swifts, Lightning and Vixens are all in a battle for the final two places in the top four.

Read on as we take a look at all eight teams and their seasons so far, from positives, negatives and where to from here.

Adelaide Thunderbirds

Rating: A

What's gone right?

A lot. The Adelaide Thunderbirds currently sit on top of the table with six wins, one loss and a draw and they've fixed up the major gaps that had been haunting them in the past. With Eleanor Cardwell coming in it's seen the Thunderbirds capitalise on the turn overs that their defensive unit has created.

Tippah Dwan has also taken her game to a new level, being able to put up a higher volume of shots whilst really playing to her strengths which is her speed and creativity in attack. This new found confidence from Dwan, has stemmed from the introduction of Cardwell into the Thunderbirds camp as well as new assistant coach Tracey Neville.

There's also been less reliance on Georgie Horjus having to swing into the goal circle, like she has in previous seasons which has allowed for her to strengthen her game at wing attack. Horjus has only come into goal attack once this season and that was only because of a minor injury to Tippah Dwan in the final minutes of the clash against the Vixens.

Whilst the defensive end has continued their strong form, matched with the rise of now Diamond squad member Matilda Garrett who has created a lethal combination whilst you've got the shutdown queen in Latanya Wilson shutting down some of the best wing attacks in the competition.

How does your team rate? ESPN/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

When you're sitting on top of the ladder, there's not alot going wrong but then again, nobody's perfect. There's always room for improvement and for the Thunderbirds it comes down to the midcourt, with the Thunderbirds still working on that perfect combination that they've seemed to get in the other sections of the court.

With Tayla Willams and Georgie Horjus still young and still learning, the Thunderbirds need their experienced midcourters in Hannah Petty and Masie Nankivell to step up.

Whilst Petty has done that over the last fortnight, it'll be stepping up on a more consistent basis whilst adapting to playing more of a centre role compared to last season, where she spent most of the season at wing defence.

What needs to change?

Not a lot, it would be finding that perfect midcourt balance with that being the only thing really needed to take the team to a new level.

That and limiting the amount of turnovers, in the clubs only loss of the season against the Giants back in round four, the Thunderbirds had 24 general play turnovers and 15 unforced turnovers. With the Thunderbirds ultimately going down by four goals in that match, if they'd have limited those and treasured possession when they had it, instead of throwing it away they could have a handy buffer at the top of the table.

Collingwood Magpies

Rating: D-

What's gone right?

The Collingwood defence end is the side's strength, with Jodi-Ann Ward having just about her best season in Super Netball since joining the league in 2020. Ward is currently topping the league for intercepts with 24, as well as having 35 deflections and seven rebounds across the season.

Ward's aerial prowess is a part of her game that makes her so strong, with Ward able to get finger tips to just about anything

Whilst Geva Mentor has had some solid performances, most recently the match against the Thunderbirds in round was Mentor's best for the season, having five intercepts and nine deflections.

Where have they gone wrong?

It's an issue that's much like one that the Thunderbirds had in seasons gone by, whilst the defence end is winning the ball back, the attack end isn't treasuring possession and turning those intercepts or gains into goals on the scoreboard.

Whilst they have Shimona Nelson in goal shooter, it's the work that they're doing to get the ball into Nelson that sees a turnover happen. Sophie Garbin isn't having her best season out at goal attack, with the 26 year old at times lacking the confidence to put up a strong performance at goal attack, like we saw in Round 1 against the Swifts.

It's not all on the shoulder of Garbin, as they say one player doesn't make or break a team but it's also the work of those out the front of her with the likes of Kelsey Browne and Molly Jovic needing to provide options at the top of the circle or going into second phase.

Sophie Garbin needs some support at the Magpies. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

What needs to change?

The decision making going into the front half needs to change, with that currently what is letting the team down from going back to the performance that we saw in round one against the Swifts, because at their best we know what the Magpies are capable of and currently they aren't reaching that potential.

The other thing would be to stay in games, centre pass controversy aside the Magpies gave up an eight goal lead against the Vixens in that Melbourne derby and a four goal lead in the first quarter against the Lightning in the ANZAC Day clash. With four unforced turnovers and six general play turnovers against the Lightning in that first quarter alone, whilst against the Vixens in round two the Magpies had a combined six turnovers in that final quarter.

Giants Netball

Rating: C

What's gone right?

When the teams at their best it just all clicks into place, the defensive combination right through to the shooters flow nicely. It's been the emergence of Lauren Moore this season, who has gone away from being that player that comes on for injury or to change things up in the defensive end and instead has started to emerge as a genuine threat in the Giants defensive end.

The game on the weekend against the Thunderbirds was probably the first time since Moore joined the Giants at the start of 2022, that she played a full game at goalkeeper purely on form and not due to an injury to either of April Brandley or Matilda McDonnell.

The Giants only lost by four goals and a huge part of that was Moore's work in disrupting what has been a strong force in 2023, being the Thunderbirds goal circle. Moore finished the match with three intercepts, two deflections and five gains. Her form extends past that match and to weeks prior, with Julie Fitzgerald continually rewarding Moore for her form, with the derby against the Swifts being another strong performance.

Where have they gone wrong?

It's been something that has hindered the Giants in seasons past but there's almost no Plan B in the midcourt. With the Giants having converted Maddie Hay from a wing defence to now being their predominant wing attack, if that doesn't work then there seems to be no Plan B. Same goes for Jamie-Lee Price in centre, whilst Amy Parmenter can play that role the Giants seem hesitant to use that option.

Amy Sligar is naturally a wing defence, centre but can fill wing attack if needed, as fans saw in Round 1 when Hay missed the match due to injury. A prime example was the game against the Firebirds where between Macy Gardner and Kim Ravaillion had shut down the impact of Price, which then saw the Giants midcourt not fall apart but become less damaging with the Firebirds picking up the intercepts either inside the circle or on transition.

Amy Parmenter of the Giants in action. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

What needs to change?

It's been no secret that the Giants are the team who utilises the Supershot the most in a game and whilst it's not an issue at times, there's been periods where the side has almost waited until those five minutes to hit their straps and use the two point shot as a get out of jail free card.

When you've got strong long range shooters like Jo Harten and Sophie Dwyer, there's no doubt that you'd go for those Supershots but it's more the situations where they wait to those Supershot periods to really click into gear and when they face higher teams, like the Thunderbirds on the weekend, they won't let them back into the match.

The Giants have proved that they can be a strong team at any given moment and don't need to rely on the Supershots to get themselves back into the games, with he matches in the match against the Magpies probably being best performances to date from the side where they haven't utilised the Supershot as much as they had in the past.

That match against the Magpies, the Giants only scored three Supershots for the whole match and they had the Magpies on the ropes not long into the first quarter, before the power five period kicked off. Which forced the pressure on the Magpies to go for those two point shots to keep themselves in the game.

Melbourne Vixens

Rating: B

What's gone right?

Whilst there's plenty going right for the Vixens, the emergence of Olivia Lewis as a full time defender and the way the defensive unit as a whole has strengthened. Last season, the Vixens used Lewis as an impact player or brought her on if the opposition attack were getting on top of Jo Weston and Emily Mannix. Flash forward to 2023 and that's no longer the case with Lewis having gotten the start for the last three consecutive matches.

Lewis's aerial ability is her biggest strength, able to get fingertips to the balls coming in and what makes her so successful against the holding shooters in Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken-George and Donnell Wallam. As well as her positioning to be able to confuse the space when the midcourters feed the ball into the goal circle.

Adding that makes a strong defensive trio with Weston and Eddy out in wing defence, with their ability to win ball back allows that element of doubt that slips into the minds of the opposition team, either overthinking decisions or playing it safe.

Olivia Lewis defends Donnell Wallam. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

In the games that the Vixens have lost or have faded away in patches, it mainly comes from the opposition shutting down the attack end. A prime example is the round five match against the Thunderbirds, where Latanya Wilson and Matilda Garrett were able to shut down Liz Watson and Kiera Austin respectively. With the Firebirds doing a similar job in the second quarter when they faced the Vixens.

The combination of Watson and Austin has only grown since Austin first joined the Vixens for the 2022 season, with the pair often working in a triangle formation with either Kate Moloney or Mwai Kumwenda to get the ball into the ring. Teams have found that to be the key to slowing the Vixens, so the Vixens will have to adapt going forward if this is the strategy that opposition teams use on gameday.

What needs to change?

One of the things that the Vixens need to fix up is being more proactive instead of reactive, especially when it comes to making changes. It's what hurt them in the Grand Final last year and it's affected them again in games this year. They won't always have the chance to come back into matches, like they've done against the Firebirds and Magpies across the season and come away with the wins.

Using that game against the Thunderbirds as an example, maybe if they'd addressed that Watson was getting shut down by Wilson and it wasn't working they could have brought Mundy on earlier or swapped Moloney and Liz.

Similarly in the goal circle, with no Samason they seem less likely to make those changes, even when things aren't working. The Vixens brought in Kim Borger as a replacement player for Samason but only saw a bit of court time against the Firebirds a fortnight ago.

NSW Swifts

Rating: C+

What's gone right?

The New South Wales Swifts have become arguably the best team in the competition at winning close games after back to back games being decided by a point and the NSW derby coming down to the final moments.

Whilst Helen Housby is known for her clutch moments, it's been a range of Swifts that have stood up including Housby herself in the match against the Lightning as well as Allie Smith and Sarah Klau over recent weeks that have gotten their sides over the line.

We've seen it across a couple of different sporting codes that the belief that comes after winning a series of close games and with the Swifts sitting in 3rd, they'll have the confidence that if the game is on the line that they can beat anyone.

The other aspect is the combination of Romelda Aiken-George and Helen Housby, after the shooting end last season was probably the weakest area of the Swifts game with Sam Wallace going down, it took a while for the combination between Housby and Sophie Fawns to build.

This season, whilst it took a few rounds to find the groove between Aiken-George and Housby the combination is quickly forming into a pretty strong one. With Romelda Aiken-George coming back strong after sitting out last season for the birth of her daughter Gianna, the combination brings the best out of each other and that's something fans continue to see week in, week out.

Helen Housby's ability to come in clutch when her side needs it is notable. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

It's the patchiness within those games that brings those teams into the contest, with the game against the Vixens an example where in the fourth quarter the side was down by seven goals at one point in the fourth quarter.

Whilst they were able to get back into the contest, there will be cases where if a team gets a jump on you, then it'll be hard to peg that back with the Thunderbirds probably the biggest example at this stage in the competition.

Tayla Fraser said after the win against the Giants that the team was disconnected at times, which lets teams back into the contest, which was something that they seemed to fix for the most part in the game against the lightning.

"I think we can create those big leads and then we just let them slip back so that's something we need to work on," Fraser said.

"There's bits where we do well and there's bits where we just lose our focus for a second. We just don't pass to the right person so I think it's just important that we get some connection back because I think it's in those moments where we run away from each other, we get wide and that's when we lose connections."

What needs to change?

Much like a few other teams, it'll be bridging that gap between their best and worst netball within a game and remain consistent across the whole sixty minutes. With the brand of netball that the Swifts play throughout the games can match it with anybody in the competition but it's about maintaining that level of pressure and intensity for a full sixty minutes.

The Swifts can fade away at times but the important thing is that they can get themselves back into the contest but if they're able to focus on not having so many of those lapses throughout a game, they'll be a team that's very hard to beat come the pointy end of the season.

With the likes of Fraser and Teigan O'Shannasy having strong performances respectively over the last few weeks it means that there'll be a little bit of that internal competition which certainly won't hurt the Swifts, especially if it means that players can put out strong performances across the whole game.

Queensland Firebirds

Rating: D+

What's gone right?

It's been the Firebirds young or inexperienced players that have stood up for the side that's led them to be currently sitting at 7th on the ladder. Macy Gardner, Remi Kamo and Emily Moore are all new additions to the Firebirds squad for 2023 and so far this season, they've made a strong impact.

Macy Gardner proved to be a real cog in the Firebirds midcourt, especially in the round five match against the Fever and Round six match against the Giants, with Gardner taking that opportunity with both hands and proving that she can be a real focal point of the Firebirds midcourt for not just 2023 but many years to come. With her ability to play a strong defensive and attacking game adding that new element to the Firebirds attack end, which was something it lacked at times over previous weeks.

Unfortunately, Gardner was struck down with a fractured wrist that ruled her out for six weeks but when one door closes another one opens with training partner Hulita Veve putting together a strong second half against the Magpies which saw the Firebirds take home their second win of the season.

Emily Moore has gotten better with the more court time that she's gotten at Super Netball level, creating a really solid combination with Donnell Wallam, having gotten her first Super Netball start in round six against the Giants to getting her first player of the match most recently against the Magpies.

Lastly, many had concerns over the inexperienced defensive end but rookie Remi Kamo has silenced those concerns with the more she steps out on court, continuing that strong combination with Ruby Bakewell-Doran the more confidence she gains as the season goes on. With the pair having carried on a really exciting combination from the Hart Sapphire Series to the Suncorp Super Netball.

Emily Moore celebrates with Donnell Wallam. Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

The biggest issue for the Firebirds at the moment is their ability to play four quarters, with the side having matched some of the best teams in the competition but unable to sustain it for more than a half.

It's disappointing for fans to see with the FIrebirds having played such a strong brand of netball for a quarter or a half, only to come out of the break or have a few turnovers in a row and the team almost goes back into their shell, with the attack at times having given away a few too many unforced turnovers.

The game against the Vixens is the most recent example, with the Firebirds up by as much as eight in the second quarter only to end up losing by 12 goals when the final whistle went.

As combinations form and Bec Bulley settles on her best combinations and the more wins the side gets under their belt, the gap between their best and worst netball will start to shorten and the side will be able to sustain a full 60 minute performance at a high intensity.

What needs to change?

The biggest way to change this is taking the load of Donnell Wallam, whilst she's such a strong talent and presence in the goal circle at times it seems like the Firebirds' attack is hinged around her, which is natural with Moore and Mia Stower still finding their feet playing Super Netball on a consistent basis, with Stower only used as an impact player last season.

The tide sort of started to shift on the weekend, with Moore having a career best game and gaining the confidence to put up a lot more shots. With her direct opponent on the match just gone being Jodi-Ann Ward, there will be no doubt that she'll take plenty of confidence from that performance and into the back end of Suncorp Super Netball.

The real test will be this weekend when the Firebirds head over to Netball SA Stadium to face the ladder leaders in the Adelaide Thunderbirds, with the Thunderbirds having one of the best defensive units in the competition it'll be interesting to see how the Firebirds stack up.

Sunshine Coast Lightning

Rating: C

What's gone right?

The combinations at either end have been outstanding and a key component to the Lightnings wins that they've gotten on the board this season.

Starting in the shooting end, Steph Wood and Cara Koenen have taken their combination to another level with the pair probably having the best shooter to shooter connection in the competition. Wood is the playmaker out the front whilst Koenen can work the baseline or come out of the circle if needed.

Whilst the Lightning didn't end up with the result, the match against the Vixens the combination was really strong and sent a warning sign to the rest of the competition.

Then the defensive combination of Kara Pretorious and Kadie-Ann Dehaney, with only one pre-season working together has come with leaps and bounds with the match against the Magpies probably the best example of how well that combination can work. Combined the pair had 16 gains, five intercepts and 11 deflections.

Steph has been a shining light for Lightning Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

Unfortunately, the biggest one is out of their control with three players recovering from an ACL injury they've almost started off on the backfoot, especially defensively with Tara Hinchliffe no doubt a massive part of their plans for season 2023.

Then bringing in Shannon Eagland added to their defensive depth but unfortunately she also went down with an ACL, which would no doubt throw another spanner into the works. The positive is it gives younger players the chance to step up like Ava Black did on the weekend when Mahalia Cassidy went down during the game on the weekend with an injury and left the court. Although it will have a hard toll on the team emotionally when you've had so much tragedy hit one team in one season.

What needs to change?

The thing with the Lightning is there is a big gap between their best and their worst is huge, whilst many know what they're capable of after strong performances against the Firebirds, Giants and Magpies, but when they come up against the likes of the Thunderbirds in round three, they lost by 24 points with the Thunderbirds able to over power the top of Lightning, which came off the back of two strong performances.

It also comes with the midcourt being inconsistent in their performances, with at times it's that area of the court that's the sign as to if the Lightning is on or not. When at their best, Annie Miller has been extremely strong in wing attack then adding that speed of Laura Scherian through the middle in centre and the tenacity of Mahalia Cassidy really shines through at wing defence.

When the side is off, it forces a few changes and with a relatively thinly spread midcourt, there's not many options for Belinda Reynolds to go to in terms of shaking things up. Black has been strong when brought into the side as a temporary replacement player and if she gets the call up as the permanent replacement player for Eagland that will help with the midcourt flexibility, being able to bring the likes of a Scherian or Cassidy off for a breather without costing the one position too much.

It'll be about bridging that gap between their best netball and worst netball which will come with time when playing under a new game style and once they have the consistency in line ups with the injuries no doubt taking a toll.

West Coast Fever

Rating: A-

What's gone right?

It's been the emergence of the Fever attack end around Jhaniele Fowler that has allowed fever to stay at the top of the table. Fowler will always be a dominant force but it's the players like Sasha Glasgow and Alice Teauge- Neeld who despite having had strong 2022 seasons respectively have taken it to a whole new level.

Teague-Neeld has been in and around the conversation of being one of the best wing attacks in the competition at this point in time. Having played alongside Fowler as a goaler. since she joined the club in 2019 would have certainly helped, as well as having trained alongside Glasgow in the goal circle when Fowler was away on international duties allowed for that connection to blossom as well.

Teague-Neeld is currently topping the league for goal assists, currently sitting at 210 after eight games and has really added that other dimension into the Fevers attack line this year.

Whilst Glasgow has found the perfect balance between either passing the ball to Fowler for the shot or to put them up herself which has added that extra layer to her game and has made her hard to stop. Whilst being a Supershot specialist, having the hot hand when it comes to the Power five and when you have someone to rebound the ball like Fowler, it minimises the risk at times.

Jhaniele Fowler has been massive in attack. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Where have they gone wrong?

There have been a few times this season where the Fever have let opposition teams back into the match, after having strong commanding leads on the game one way or another they've let it slip and have let the team straight back into the match.

In Round one and two games against the Vixens and the Giants the Fever were able to hold one, albeit the smallest of margins. The Fever should have arguably slammed the door shut on both those games but unfortunately they couldn't keep up that same level of intensity across the full sixty minutes.

More recently, the Fever let a 13 goal lead slip against at the point in time were the winless Firebirds. Luckily for the Fever they were able to hold on and win the game by two goals but when the competition is as close as it is, there's no doubt that percentage will play a factor which could hurt Fever, especially when it comes to a minor premiership.

What needs to change?

Probably the biggest way to minimise this is the number of penalties that are given against the Fever defence, especially in the power five time the last thing you want is to be giving players an extra go at a Supershot when the game is on the line.

The last two close matches that the Fever have lost have both ended with teams winning off a Supershot in the dying seconds of the game.

The match against the Vixens on the weekend, resulted in a penalty in the Supershot zone that saw both defenders out of play which meant no pressure over the shot seeing Kiera Austin shoot it with ease. Whilst the Fever have a strong defensive unit, it'll be important going forward that they remain in play, especially in those crucial moments in the game.