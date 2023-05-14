Super Shot R9: Return of the Nat, Vixens show off defensive depth

Round Nine of the Suncorp Super Netball has come to a close, with another week of close matches and statement wins as the race for the top four really starts to heat up and teams start to solidify their finals spot.

The round started with the battle of the birds between the Adelaide Thunderbirds and the Queensland Firebirds. The match was hotly contested for the best part of three quarters before the Adelaide Thunderbirds ran away with the match in the last to win by 15 goals.

Then the round concluded with a crucial match between the Collingwood Magpies and Giants Netball down in Melbourne with the game itself a must win for both sides to get their respective seasons back on track. It was a young Giants outfit that ran away with the win despite a scare from the Magpies midway through the last quarter.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the round that was.

INJURY PLAGUES CLASH IN ADELAIDE

It was a big win for the Adelaide Thunderbirds over the Queensland Firebirds in Adelaide on Saturday but it didn't come without injuries to key players from both sides.

Goal attack Tippah Dwan was the first to go down, after rolling her ankle during the second quarter and didn't come back on for the rest of the match. Then it was star recruit Eleanor Cardwell, who went from the court with what seemed to be a knee injury but returned.

In the final moments of the match, it was star wing defence Latayna Wilson that went down with what seemed to be a leg injury and looked to be in quite a bit of pain, limping from the court.

Postmatch, Adelaide Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst gave an update on both Wilson and Dwan with Wilson's injury being deemed as a severe cramp.

"I believe it's a cramp and I don't know if she's [Wilson] experienced a cramp before. She's all together, I think it was a really bad cramp that she's never experienced before."

"She's [Tippah] got the moon boot on, so it looks like a bit of a wobble on the ankle. We'll just reassess. We'll rest up, find out what the damage is in the next 24-48 hours."

Obst was impressed with the way her side was able to adapt to the injuries, especially young gun Georgie Horjus.

"We're very adaptable, I've told the team that we're a team of 10. If ever there was a game to prove that I think that was today. Four goalers came in handy today, Horjus did pretty well to swing across, I think she's been shooting and doing all of that but I thought she just slipped into there at goal attack."

For the Firebirds, it was Gabi Simpson that went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury after going up for the intercept on the circle edge.

Speaking postmatch, although not knowing the full extent of the injury, Firebirds coach Bec Bulley is hopeful that Simpson will be back on court soon.

"Her ankle is pretty sore at the moment, we'll see. It's just such a shame because she was having a really good game, hopefully she'll look after it, ice it and we'll see," Bulley said.

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

It's not everyday that you lose your star goal attack and are able to bring someone in with 235 games of experience but that's exactly what the West Coast Fever did, with Nat Butler (nee Medhurst) getting the call up after Sasha Glasgow was ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols.

Butler hasn't played Super Netball in 1350 days but looked like she hadn't missed a beat when taking to the court for the West Coast Fever. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Butler hasn't played Super Netball in 1350 days with her last match being the 2019 semifinal against the Melbourne Vixens with the Collingwood Magpies.

Since then she's become a mother to two kids but when stepping out on court it looked like she'd never left. Coming on at the start of the third quarter for Emma Cosh, the connection with Jhaniele Fowler was just as strong as it was back in 2018.

Butler finished the match with 12 goal assists and feeds, with her experience really crucial in the dying moments of the match. Fever coach Dan Ryan was extremely pleased with how Butler came back into the environment.

"I think a lot of people questioned why we put in a senior training partner again and that is why," Ryan said.

"So for her to be in the training environment and challenge our standards all the time and also compete all the time and to ensure she had match play under her belt and get out and do what she did in a pressure cooker game like that says a lot about who she is.

"So, I thought Coshy [Emma Cosh] opened the game beautifully and just to have the experience of Nat come in there and try and close the game out was a real advantage for us today."

VIXENS DEFENSIVE DEPTH

For the last few weeks, it's been Olivia Lewis that has really stood tall in the Vixens defensive end but this week it was the experienced campaigner in Emily Mannix that was really strong.

Working in sync with Jo Weston, the pair really shut down the in-form combination of Cara Koenen and Steph Wood especially in that opening quarter. Mannix had two intercepts, both of which came in the first quarter, whilst Jo Weston had three intercepts along with four gains and five deflections.

It just proves how strong the Vixens line up is, especially in defence, giving Simone McKinnis plenty of options. She's able to pick the defensive unit that suits the opposition, especially when it comes to the goalkeeper position, with Lewis able to compete strongly up against the holding shooters in Donnell Wallam, Romelda Aiken-George and Jhaniele Fowler, whilst Mannix is strong up against the mobile shooters in Koenen.

Vixens coach Simone McKinnis is spoilt for choice with Emily Mannix able to tackle mobile shooters while Olivia Lewis tackles the holding ones. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

YOUNG GIANTS STAND TALL

It was a tough ask for the Giants to come into the match against the Magpies without their inspirational leader in Jo Harten but the young Giants, especially in the attack end, certainly rose to the occasion.

Matisse Letherbarrow, who has only made three appearances this season, had the monumental task of going head to head with seasoned international Geva Mentor and really rose to the occasion.

Letherbarrow grew as the game went on and complimented young gun Sophie Dwyer, with the pair sharing the load in that goal circle and able to hit the Magpies where it hurt, whether that be during regulation time or from range during the power five.

A monumental second quarter really put the Giants in good stead, winning the quarter 16-12. They then sailed home after weathering the Magpies storm in the last quarter, winning that 19-13. It's an important win for the Giants as they look to keep their season alive as the race for the top four continues.