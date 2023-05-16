Collingwood Super Netball team in danger of collapse

Netball Australia say they are committed to running an eight-team Super Netball competition next year in the wake of news that Collingwood could exit the league.

The Magpies have notified the governing body that they are reviewing their Super Netball program.

There is the very real prospect that Collingwood will fold, with Magpies chief executive Craig Kelly reportedly calling a meeting on Tuesday morning to advise players and staff of the upcoming review.

The Magpies have endured seven seasons of poor on-court performances and shaky financial stability.

Collingwood currently sit on the bottom of the ladder with a 2-7 record, and are struggling to attract fans to games.