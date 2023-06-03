Fowler sets new Super Netball record in Fever win

West Coast Fever remain in the hunt for a double chance in the upcoming Super Netball finals after holding off a fast-finishing Sunshine Coast Lightning to chalk up a 69-65 win.

The reigning champions withstood a late challenge at RAC Arena on Saturday to record their eighth win of the season with three players reaching significant personal milestones.

Prolific shooter Jhaniele Fowler became the first player to reach the 5000-goal mark in Super Netball after sinking her 36th of the night in the third quarter, the Jamaican veteran closing in on the league's leading goalscorer award for the sixth successive season.

Jhaniele Fowler of the Fever lines up her 500th goal. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Experienced midcourter Verity Simmons racked up her 300th career feed in the victory while Alice Teague-Neeld featured in her 100th national league game.

The visitors threatened to spoil the celebrations after recovering from 12 goals down midway through the final quarter to set up a nail-biting finish thanks to another trademark long-range shooting display from Steph Wood.

But Cara Koenen could not convert a two-point shot that would have cut West Coast's lead to one inside the final 30 seconds and the Fever held on to win in front of their largest home crowd of the season.

"We knew they were a really dangerous side, obviously not making finals at the moment so they're just going to come out and put it out there, and they absolutely did," Simmons said about the Lightning's efforts.

The Fever remain in third spot with two rounds to play but hopes of a top-two finish have been bolstered following a shock loss for Adelaide Thunderbirds against the beleaguered Collingwood Magpies.

Coach Dan Ryan was pleased with the result despite some frustration over the way the Fever handled the closing minutes of the game, but also took time to credit his star goal shooter.

"She's pretty amazing, to be honest, and I think what you see on the court is only one part of how amazing Janelle is," Ryan said about Fowler.

"She's so determined in every training session whether it's on the court, in a technical session or in the gym to get better than what she is.

"She's the best in her craft, but she still wants to be better and that's all you can ask for from an athlete."

Fowler's record-setting moment was one of the few highlights for the Fever in the third quarter as the Lightning battled back from 12 goals down to trail by four near the end of the term before Sasha Glasgow stepped up with three Super shots to build a 55-48 lead.

A 9-4 blitz to open the final stanza appeared to put the home side on the path to a comfortable victory but Sunshine Coast responded with Wood's late cameo provided a few anxious moments.