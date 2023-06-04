Swifts win NSW Derby, move to top spot

The NSW Swifts have rocketed to the top of the Super Netball ladder, seeing off a third-quarter challenge to hold off the Giants 68-63 at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena.

Following a brisk start in Sunday's NSW Derby, the Swifts' lead was eroded by three-quarter-time before they found a second wind and charged to their eighth successive victory via a 17-12 final-quarter surge.

Helen Housby (18/18 goals, 5/7 super shots, 16 assists) was lethal in the Swifts' circle and, ultimately, proved the difference between the two camps down the stretch.

"That was incredible. That's the loudest I've ever heard it in here," Housby said.

"We've had a lot of different kinds of wins.

"It's a nice feeling we've got as a group that no matter where we're at in the game, it feels like we can grind it out."

The Giants led 5-2 early before coming undone for the next 10 minutes through penalties and turnovers.

NSW's Diamonds squad member Paige Hadley, starting at wing attack, was devastating with 10 first-quarter assists, while Housby and Sophie Fawns got on a roll with six straight super shots to push the Swifts ahead 25-19 at quarter-time.

The Giants' defence slowed the Swifts stars significantly in a physical, lower-scoring second term.

Giants mid-courter Jamie-Lee Price enjoyed a prolific third term to momentarily get on top of Hadley, while young shooter Matisse Letherbarrow, subbed in for skipper Jo Harten at half-time, caught fire from long range.

Sophie Dwyer's super shot put the Giants in front late in the quarter, which Housby neutralised with a two-point reply in the dying seconds to tie the game at three-quarter-time.

Letherbarrow and Sophie Dwyer lost their radar in the fourth term but Housby, at the other end, remained unstoppable.

The English star combined superbly with Hadley and Maddy Proud to stave off any prospect of an upset and maintain NSW's red-hot form surge heading towards the season's business end.