Super Shot Rd 12: Magpies soar, defence wins games, Wallam shines

Round 12 of the Super Netball has come to a close with a new ladder leader having emerged.

As the top four continue to battle it out for the all important minor premiership and top two finish.

A Thunderbirds loss to the emotionally charged Magpies saw them drop from top spot with the New South Wales Swifts emerging at the top of the table with a second consecutive win over the Giants in the NSW Derby.

Shimona Nelson of the Magpies. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

A loss from the Vixens against the Firebirds up at Nissan Arena, all but rules them out from a top two finish and the all-important double chance.

With a second loss in a row has fans worried heading into finals, especially with the Grand final being held in Victoria.

Defenders take the cake in Saturday action

On Saturday it was the defenders that really stood up for their respective sides, from experienced campaigners to a star of the future who had an ultimate challenge for a defender in Suncorp Super Netball.

Opening the round, Collingwood defence had the hard task of stopping the strong Adelaide Thunderbirds goal circle in Eleanor Cardwell and Tippah Dwan and that's exactly what they did.

In what was one of the best games as a defensive collective for the season, Jodi-Ann Ward and Geva Mentor were on song in the Magpies win over the Thunderbirds.

From Mentor going out for the fly or Ward using her elevation to get fingertips to the ball.

Magpies coach Nicole Richardson was happy with her defenders performance although she said she wasn't surprised, as she knew what her defence could do.

"I thought they did a good job,"Richardson said."

"They've [The Thunderbirds] got a lot of talent down that end, Tippah Dwan has been having a good season, Elle Cardwell has been a bonus to them this season and they've added some strength down that end."

"So to be able to keep them to 50 (goals), when you play against them the score lines are really low anyway, I just thought we were able to keep pressure on them the whole time. I spoke to them [the defence] at the last break and just made sure that they continue to have the defensive intent and what's next mindset, particularly between the transverse line and the top of the circle, otherwise they just drive in on top of you."

"I thought Braz and Molly [Jovic] did a good job out the front and Geva and Jodes were a little nuisance tonight. It's a relief but it's not a surprise because I know what they're capable of and as I said that's what we saw tonight against a really good team in the Adelaide Thunderbirds."

One of the biggest challenges as a defender in the competition is coming head-to-head with West Coast Fever spearhead Jhaniele Fowler and that's exactly the task 20-year old Ash Ervin had to do.

Ervin was getting fingertips to the ball right across the game, having finished on three deflections and two intercepts, whilst creating a strong partnership with Karla Pretirous. Her arms over pressure, was exceptional especially when coming up against a prolific super shot shooter in Sasha Glasgow.

Ash Brazill, Geva Mentor, Shimona Nelson and Jodi-Ann Ward of the Magpies. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Upset City

In a round where the top four was playing the bottom four, many expected it to be a round where the top four would assert their dominance and look to put their best foot forward going into finals, especially in a season where the top four has been cemented this early.

That certainly wasn't the case, with the bottom two sides in the Collingwood Magpies and Queensland Firebirds causing upsets over the Thunderbirds and Vixens respectively whilst the Giants and Lightning gave the Swifts and Fever an almighty scare.

Starting off with the Magpies, who had the ultimate send off in front of their home crowd with a win over the then ladder leaders and competition heavyweights in the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

The Magpies only made two substitutes for the match, with Kelly Singleton coming on for a period in the second quarter before Sophie Garbin returned to the court at half time.

Shimona Nelson had a strong game, nullifying the impact of Shamera Sterling with her strong takes in the air, preventing Sterling from really playing into the match.

Whilst out the front, Kelsey Browne put her body on the line whilst her feeds into Nelson were pinpoint precise which didn't give the Thunderbirds defence the ability to come away with possession.

The Firebirds have won back to back games for the first time this season, with the win really showing the growth of the side across the season.

The way the game ebbed and flowed, if the game was in the first half of the season there's every chance that the Firebirds would have lost.

The Firebirds were able to cause the turnover with their full court defence, making every ball a contested one. Which was something coach Bec Bulley was happy with post game.

"They [the players] said themselves that it was a really tough game." Bulley said post match.

"They kept at it, kept at it and built the pressure then we got the crucial turnovers that we needed. Vixens are a quality side, it takes a full 60 minutes and it takes full court defensive pressure to turn the ball over but fortunately we got a few more turnovers than they did. Vixens are usually hard to get turnovers from but I was really happy with the pressure we had on them."

Swifts depth

It may be cliche but when winning a premiership, it's not just up to the starting seven that take the court every week but the whole squad of 10 as well as the training partners, especially in injury.

One team that has proven across the last few weeks and this week in particular that they've got that strong depth is the New South Wales Swifts.

The Swifts were among the only teams to use their full bench this weekend, which proved the amount of depth that they do have.

With Allie Smith and Teigan O'Shannasy out with injury, it's been Lili Gorman-Brown and Kelea Iongi that have stepped up.

Both Gorman-Brown and Iongi came onto the court and were able to play the role that the team needed them to.

Then Sophie Fawns, who was utilised in the power five was able to come on and use the composure that she is so well known for to shoot the twos if needed.

"I think for us having two of our contracted players out for the last few weeks in Teigan and Allie has been hard, Akle admitted post match."

"But I certainly think it's exciting for netball and Netball New South Wales with Lili and Kelea going out there and sharing some time out there and they did their job when they were out there. The whole team is proud, the fact that we can make those changes and go through the highs and the lows and still come out on top is exceptional."

Swifts celebrates victory against the Giants. Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Deadly duo

To close out the First Nations round it was a Firebirds duo that really put on a show at Nissan Arena and helped get the Firebirds over the line. Donnell Wallam was once again a presence in the Firebirds attack end, pulling in just about every ball that came her way, then her ability to pick the right moments to go back and sink the Super Shot.

Donnell Wallam and Emily Moore of the Firebirds celebrate victory. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Wallam rose to the occasion, with it being the final week of the first nations round and that final spot in the world cup up for grabs.

Wallam finished the match with a 95 percent shooting accuracy in regular time, along with 6 super shots.

Then, in her first Super Netball game in front of a home crowd against the Diamonds Captain in Liz Watson.

Leesa Mi Mi was really strong in the middle, whether it was her drive down the court or her feeds into Wallam, Mi Mi is making the most of her opportunities at Suncorp Super Netball level.

When there was a bad feed or she made a mistake, she'd work overtime to get the ball back into the Firebirds hands.