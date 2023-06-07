The Diamonds selectors have one of the toughest jobs in Australian sport right now: picking a Netball World Cup squad they believe can return home with the trophy. With just a week before the squad is announced there are some hard calls that will have to be made.

Will the Diamonds back what worked in the Quad Series? Or will coach Stacey Marinkovich and the selectors opt for a different approach in the shooting end? Donnell Wallam's form for the Queensland Firebirds has added to the headache.

The squad of 19 that was selected at the end of April will be brought down to just 12 players. On top of the 12, the Diamonds will also announce three reserves that can be brought into the tournament upon injury or illness to a player in the selected side.

After 12 rounds of the Super Netball season, we predict the squad that will board the plane to Cape Town, including the three travelling reserves.

Getty Images

Shooters

Steph Wood

On top of being a star player, with her playmaking abilities speaking for themselves, the experience that Wood brings into the goal circle will be vital. Wood remains the only goaler from the 2019 World Cup that is still in the squad, with Gretel Bueta expecting her second child later this year. Wood's abilities at international level were on show earlier this year during the Quad Series final where the New Zealand defence didn't quite have an answer for the Australian vice-captain. Add that to her strong partnership with fellow Lightning player Cara Koenen and you've got a strong leader in that goal circle.

Cara Koenen

Behind Steph Wood, Cara Koenen is probably the next pick in the Diamonds goal circle. Her ability to perform on the big stage speaks for itself with fans not having to look too far back to see how she turned the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in the Diamonds' favour. Koenen's combination with Wood has led the way for the Sunshine Coast club this season; if they can remain at their best on the Diamonds stage the shooting end will be very hard to stop. It's no secret that Marinkovich likes versatility in her players and Koenen's ability to play both positions in the goal circle will be a real asset.

Koenen has proven herself as a solid contender for the Diamonds squad this year. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Kiera Austin

Since debuting for the Diamonds during the Constellation Cup back in 2021, Kiera Austin hasn't missed a beat. She's similar to Wood in the fact that she can be both a playmaker out at goal attack, which many have seen at the Melbourne Vixens across the last couple of seasons, or at wing attack when needed. Austin is probably one of the best goal attacks in Super Netball when it comes to her defensive work, having 10 intercepts so far this season. Having that pre-existing connection with Liz Watson in Super Netball is a cherry on top, with the Diamonds given little preparation time between the Super Netball Grand Slam Final and the lead-in to the World Cup. It'll be important for the Diamonds to draw on those existing connections where possible.

Donnell Wallam

The battle for the holding shooter role has been hotly contested, with Sophie Garbin playing out at goal attack for Collingwood it's hard to compare Garbin and Wallam on Super Netball level alone. While Garbin has more caps to her name and strong performances when looking at Diamonds level, Wallam has this commanding presence that is simply hard to ignore. When it comes to high pressure moments there was none greater than the lay up goal to win the match against England in her Diamonds debut back in October, and as they say pressure makes Diamonds. With both the Sunshine Coast Lightning and Queensland Firebirds finishing their respective seasons in just over a week's time, it gives Wallam that little bit of extra time to develop stronger combinations with Wood and Koenen before the Diamonds Camp, which is taking place post the Super Netball Grand Final.

Reserve- Sophie Garbin

It's safe to say, the 2023 Super Netball season hasn't been easy for Garbin but she's been able to prove that she's able to come into the Diamonds environment and dominate. Looking at the current shooters, Koenen, Wood and Austin all play goal attack, so Marinkovich will potentially be looking to add more depth in the goal shooter position, which works well with Garbin's strengths and where she's known to be the most dangerous at international level.

Midcourt

Liz Watson

When selecting the Diamonds team, the first name on the board would have to be Liz Watson. As captain, the leadership she brings into the side is something that will be key, especially with many World Cup debutants set to be selected. The Diamonds captain has been a mainstay in the green and gold for many years now and is extremely dangerous for oppositions defence especially on circle edge when feeding the ball into the goalers.

Paige Hadley

Next to Liz Watson, Paige Hadley is probably the next lock in the midcourt. When fit and firing Hadley is hard to stop, with her performance across the England series late last year - when she stepped up in the absence of Watson- setting the tone for her 2023 season with the Swifts. Her ability to complement her fellow midcourter is something that will be a real asset to the Diamonds side, and is something that's been on show in her midcourt pairing with Watson in the past. Hadley is also one of the only Diamonds midcourters that can play across all three midcourt positions which gives Marinkovich that level of flexibility in the middle when looking to change things up.

Hadley's ability to complement teammate game styles makes her a great asset to any team. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Ash Brazill

While it may be a coin toss between Amy Parmenter and Brazill for the specialist wing defensive position, it will be Brazill's ability to play in the centre that would give her that slight edge over Parmenter. When you look at the countless times that Brazill has influenced a game in the green and gold with an intercept, deflection or gain that swings momentum, it's hard to ignore. Marinkovich's main goal would be to pick the best 12 to win at the World Cup but it being a farewell tour of sorts for Brazill, having announced her retirement post 2023, is an added incentive amongst the group to bring home the gold medal.

Jamie-Lee Price

Much like the choice of the last spot in the shooting end, the spot for the centre/wing defence position in the Diamonds squad is probably just as hotly contested. Price's defensive game, especially in centre is what will set her just above the others, also having taken her game to the next level since missing out on the Commonwealth Games squad. Price also matches up well against the Silver Ferns, having played the New Zealand brand of netball in the early parts of her career before moving to the Giants.

Reserve- Kate Moloney

Moloney would probably be one at the top of the list when it comes to reserves, with it arguably being a coin toss for the last position in the midcourt. In the event of something going wrong in terms of an injury or illness, Moloney has the strong combinations with Watson and Austin out the front and Weston in defence, so it would be an easy transition if called upon. Moloney is a classic role player, where she may not get the massive numbers, but she does the job that her team needs her to do.

Defence

Courtney Bruce

Some of the goal shooters that Australia will face in this World Cup are some of the best in the world, with the Diamonds poised to come up against the likes of Eleanor Cardwell, Grace Nweke and Jhaniele Fowler. Courtney Bruce has proven on different occasions that she can limit the impact of some of the world's best. Bruce's ability to get under the skin of her direct opponent will be something that will be on show come the World Cup. Her ability to also play across both defensive positions and sway momentum with a turnover or intercept will be crucial, especially in the later stages.

Jo Weston

Fans have experienced a Jo Weston-less Diamonds squad and it can leave a bit of a hole in the defence end. While the Diamonds were able to get the win in the Quad Series, the first two games of the Constellation Cup at the back end of last year was a different story. Both Grace Nweke and ​​Ameliaranne Ekenasio were able to get off the chain and dominate for the Silver Ferns. When Weston was back for game three in Melbourne she shut down Ekenasio completely forcing Dame Noeline Taurua to look to her bench.

Weston's impact in defense mustn't be understated. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Sarah Klau

Much like Weston and Bruce, Klaus' flexibility will be an added bonus showing at both Super Netball and international level that she can strongly perform out at goal defence when needed. Albeit in goal keeper, it's not hard to look back to when Klau was able to come up with a crucial intercept after coming on in the last quarter of the Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match, which just sums up Klau's game to a tee. The Swifts defender works hard all game, slowly putting the pressure on and wearing down the goal shooters and then will clean up on the little errors, while coming out for a fly and getting intercepts in the process.

Sunday Aryang

As mentioned, pre-existing combinations are key with the small period the Diamonds get to train before heading over to the World Cup, and the fact that Sunday Aryang and Courtney Bruce have a championship winning combination for the West Coast Fever is something Marinkovich will no doubt look to at times during the tournament. Aryang is able to nullify the impact of her direct opponent which allows Bruce to come out for the intercepts and the fact that she can also cover the wing defence position as well, brings a lot more flexibility when it comes to the Diamonds defensive end.

Reserve- Ruby Bakewell-Doran

Many could say this would have been a 50/50 call between Bakewell-Doran and new addition to the Diamonds squad in Matilda Garrett, but Bakewell-Doran's past experiences will have her edge out Garrett in this instance. In the case of a substitute being made to the squad, players are going to have to be able to slip in straight away with very little to no time for extra training mid-tournament, this is where Bakewell-Doran has an edge after she built connections and experience with the squad as a training partner for the Commonwealth Games. Her Super Netball form of late has also allowed her to put her best foot forward when it comes to potentially being named.