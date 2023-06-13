Super Shot Rd 12: Melbourne farewell Magpies, alarm bells ringing for Thunderbirds

The pointy end of the season is fast approaching, with another round of Super Netball coming to a close and the top four starting to take shape with the all important double chance on the line.

Round 13 saw one team start to cement themselves as premiership contenders with the NSW Swifts securing that home final in a fortnight's time. While another finals side aren't having the lead up they would have liked with the Adelaide Thunderbirds form starting to dip at the wrong time in the season.

The round closed with a fiery final Melbourne Derby with the Vixens getting back on the winners list in an emotional game as the Magpies said goodbye to John Cain Arena. Although a sad moment for the Magpies and Netball in Victoria, the match also looked to raise money and awareness for the Fight MND Campaign, with a sea of blue beanies flooding the arena.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the penultimate round of Super Netball.

Mundy Momentum sees Vixens take last Melbourne Derby

It was a bittersweet moment on Monday at John Cain Arena, with the Collingwood Magpies playing their last game in Melbourne and the last Melbourne derby. In the final instalment of the derby as we know it, it was a star on the rise that saw momentum shift in the Vixens favour.

For the first quarter and a half, the Vixens were stagnant when going in attack with Jodi Ann Ward and Ash Brazill limiting the impact of the Vixens playmakers in Kiera Austin and Liz Watson. That all changed when Hannah Mundy was injected into the game at wing attack, looking to help the Vixens bring back an eight goal deficit.

Mwai Kumwenda of the Vixens and Jodi-Ann Ward of the Magpies clash heads as they contest the ball Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Mundy was able to find depth in the second phase that the Vixens lacked up until that point, with the 22-year-old using her speed and movement to her advantage, which allowed her to find the circle edge and feed the ball into Austin and Mwai Kumwenda.

Vixens coach Simone McKinnis was full of praise for her wing attack when speaking to the media post match.

"I thought that she was a powerhouse," McKinnis said post match.

"She just took the drives, the change of direction, the feeding. There was just generally down in that attack end that ball movement and speed, and variety in options really opened up in that second half."

Housby helps Swifts to minor premiership

The Swifts have secured the minor premiership after a win over the Queensland Firebirds in Brisbane, with the Swifts starting to hit their straps at the right time to really contend for the club's third premiership in five years.

While teams like the Thunderbirds and Vixens are struggling to capture form heading into finals, the Swifts, despite a slow start to the season, have gone to another gear.

The charge was led by England international Helen Housby, who continued her outstanding form. Housby finished with 17 goals and eight Super Shots but it's the combination with Romelda Aiken-George that has allowed Housby to play with that extra freedom on court.

Helen Housby of the Swifts shoots Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The combination is quickly becoming one of the best in the league which is a scary thought considering that as of 12 months ago the pair had never played together. Housby is a real playmaker out the front, but can also pop up and really damage the opposition on the scoreboard when needed, which makes it a hard task for opposition defenders to come up against.

The extra height under the post that Aiken-George brings takes the pressure off Housby in the power five. In the event that Housby misses the goal, nine times out of 10 Aiken-George is there to get the rebound and either go for the single goal or allow Housby a second chance at the Super Shot. which was on show a number of times during the match against the Firebirds.

Young Lightning duo continue to impress

When it comes to the Sunshine Coast Lightning, the likes of Steph Wood, Cara Koenen and Karla Pretorius have been dominating week in, week out for a number of seasons. Now, over the last two weeks there are two stars of the future that have started to put their names on the map.

Young defender Ash Ervin is continuing to impress. Last week she had the challenge of coming head-to-head with the world's best goal shooter in Jhaniele Fowler. Just a week later, Ervin had the task of stopping England Rose Elenaor Cardwell and the 20-year-old was up for the challenge.

Eleanor Cardwell of the Thunderbirds and Ashleigh Ervin of the Lightning in action Sue McKay/Getty Images

Cardwell was shaky underneath the post which could be attributed to the strong arms over pressure that Ervin brings. The combination alongside Karla Pretorius is also growing by the game with the pair quickly becoming quite the defensive duo. Ervin finished the game with four intercepts, three deflections and five gains.

Also playing in the defence end, 20-year-old Ava Black continues her strong form since getting the call up as the replacement player for the injured Shannon Eagland. The stats didn't show her true influence on the game, playing the full 60 minutes out in wing defence. Black was always an option when the Lightning needed to reset and on defensive transition, she also didn't allow Georgie Horjus to get into the game.

Alarm Bells for Adelaide

When a minor premiership is on the line, you want to do all that is possible to secure the home final and double chance. Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, it hasn't been the case after the side lost their second game in a row to another bottom four side in the Lightning.

The Super Shot let the Thunderbirds off from what could have been an ugly loss, instead the margin sat at two goals when the final siren went. The loss means the Thunderbirds have lost three of their last four which isn't a position any side wants to be in with finals just around the corner.

Latanya Wilson and Maisie Nankivell of the Thunderbirds leave the court after their team's loss Sue McKay/Getty Images

On Saturday night it was basic netball that let the team down, with the Thunderbirds of old showing. At times when the Thunderbirds were able to pick up a defensive gain, they weren't able to convert down the other end with the shooters not as accurate as fans are so used to or a basic skill error that caused a turnover. With the Lightning able to pick up the rebound or possession and go down the other end and score.

Speaking to the media post match, Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst isn't worried about what's in store for her side come finals but is frustrated with the Thunderbirds leaving their run until the last seven minutes of the match.

"This is a young team," Obst said post match.

"We've given ourselves an opportunity to play in finals with what we've done earlier in the year. I don't know that I'm worried, but a little frustrated that we can do that in one quarter and we know we've got it in us that we can do it for more than one quarter. We just need to be more consistent and put some processes in place at training and then come out and win more than a quarter."