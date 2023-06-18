Super Shot Round 14: Magpies say goodbye, Diamonds shine

Round 14 of Super Netball has come to a close, marking the end of the regular season and the official end of the Collingwood Magpies' time in the competition.

Despite another rollercoaster of a week in the netball world, the final round didn't disappoint. The composition of the finals was undetermined at the beginning of the round, with second spot still up for grabs along with the all-important double chance. The biggest margin of the round was just six goals and that was in the Battle of the Bruce, with the Lightning running over the top of a fast-starting Firebirds outfit.

It was the Thunderbirds that cemented themselves the second-place spot after a narrow three goal win over the Swifts, with the two sides meeting for the first time since the power went out at Netball SA stadium back in round two, ending the game at half time.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the final round of Super Netball.

Diamonds squad shine amid controversy

To say it's been a tough week for the Diamonds squad members is probably an understatement after discussions between the Australian Netball Players' Association and Netball Australia around the Collective Playing Agreement for the Diamonds going into the World Cup in July broke down.

The breakdown in talks saw Netball Australia refuse to inform players of their selection in the team. With the deadline for team submissions to World Netball on Thursday just gone, players were originally to be informed on Tuesday, instead they were left in the dark, further damaging an already fractious relationship.

On Friday it was announced that an extension on the current playing agreement has been put in place for the World Cup, with players then told of their selections later that day.

Jamie-Lee Price of the Giants is challenged by Kate Eddy (L) and Emily Mannix (R) Matt King/Getty Images

Despite the rollercoaster of the week, for the Diamonds leadership group in Steph Wood and Liz Watson, it was business as usual on the court, putting out strong performances for the Sunshine Coast Lightning and Melbourne Vixens respectively.

But it was those players who of late seemingly hadn't cemented themselves into the Diamonds squad who stepped up for their respective clubs.

Sophie Garbin was on fire in goal attack for the Magpies, having one of her best games for the season which saw her take player of the match honours. Whether it was her feeding into Shimona Nelson or picking the right time to put up the shot, it was the perfect performance in what was her final game in the black and white.

Meanwhile, Jamie-Lee Price put in a performance that proved exactly why she's in the on the plane to Cape Town side. While she was strong in attack, combining well with Maddie Hay, it was her defensive performance that really stood out. Price finished the match with three intercepts which saw her finish the 2023 Super Netball season on a high.

Fairytale ending for the Magpies

As the final siren sounded at a sold-out Silverdome arena it was the end of an era with the Collingwood Magpies officially closing out their time in Super Netball. The club said goodbye in style, winning against the reigning premiers and a red-hot opponent in the West Coast Fever by five goals in a hotly contested match.

The odds were stacked against the Magpies, after it was confirmed that centre Molly Jovic was ruled out with a fractured arm that required surgery, while the Fever were not holding back as they looked to secure second spot.

Enter Ash Brazill who has stepped up for the black and white so many times in the past. Brazill moved into centre and had a performance that was reminiscent of the back end of the 2019 season where she moved into centre and played a strong role in the clubs run into finals.

Sophie Garbin and Kelsey Browne of the Magpies and Sunday Aryang of the Fever compete for the ball Steve Bell/Getty Images

Jodi Ann Ward and Geva Mentor were huge, applying the pressure on the Fever attack end, which saw them come away with possession. The defence did a great job shutting down the avenue to Sasha Glasgow during the power five, who had just the one Super Shot for the game, which forced Fever to just go for the one goal, as the Magpies started to pull away during the end of the third and last quarter it started to force that scoreboard pressure.

Speaking to Collingwood media post-match, Brazill said that she was proud of the full court effort that the Magpies put out tonight.

"[I'm] over the moon," Brazill said. "I think all year we've been so inconsistent but to put out a game like that it was a full seven effort, every player had to play their role to beat Fever and we did that tonight.

"It feels so weird, it actually feels like we won the Grand Final I guess, because of the emotion that we've been on for the last four weeks and to come out and play like that, I'm just so proud of the girls."