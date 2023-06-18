Super Shot Round 14: Magpies say goodbye, Diamonds shine

Round 14 of Super Netball has come to a close, marking the end of the regular season and the official end of the Collingwood Magpies' time in the competition.
Despite another rollercoaster of a week in the netball world, the final round didn't disappoint. The composition of the finals was undetermined at the beginning of the round, with second spot still up for grabs along with the all-important double chance. The biggest margin of the round was just six goals and that was in the Battle of the Bruce, with the Lightning running over the top of a fast-starting Firebirds outfit.
It was the Thunderbirds that cemented themselves the second-place spot after a narrow three goal win over the Swifts, with the two sides meeting for the first time since the power went out at Netball SA stadium back in round two, ending the game at half time.
ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the final round of Super Netball.
Diamonds squad shine amid controversy
To say it's been a tough week for the Diamonds squad members is probably an understatement after discussions between the Australian Netball Players' Association and Netball Australia around the Collective Playing Agreement for the Diamonds going into the World Cup in July broke down.
The breakdown in talks saw Netball Australia refuse to inform players of their selection in the team. With the deadline for team submissions to World Netball on Thursday just gone, players were originally to be informed on Tuesday, instead they were left in the dark, further damaging an already fractious relationship.
On Friday it was announced that an extension on the current playing agreement has been put in place for the World Cup, with players then told of their selections later that day.
Despite the rollercoaster of the week, for the Diamonds leadership group in Steph Wood and Liz Watson, it was business as usual on the court, putting out strong performances for the Sunshine Coast Lightning and Melbourne Vixens respectively.
But it was those players who of late seemingly hadn't cemented themselves into the Diamonds squad who stepped up for their respective clubs.
Sophie Garbin was on fire in goal attack for the Magpies, having one of her best games for the season which saw her take player of the match honours. Whether it was her feeding into Shimona Nelson or picking the right time to put up the shot, it was the perfect performance in what was her final game in the black and white.
Meanwhile, Jamie-Lee Price put in a performance that proved exactly why she's in the on the plane to Cape Town side. While she was strong in attack, combining well with Maddie Hay, it was her defensive performance that really stood out. Price finished the match with three intercepts which saw her finish the 2023 Super Netball season on a high.
Fairytale ending for the Magpies
As the final siren sounded at a sold-out Silverdome arena it was the end of an era with the Collingwood Magpies officially closing out their time in Super Netball. The club said goodbye in style, winning against the reigning premiers and a red-hot opponent in the West Coast Fever by five goals in a hotly contested match.
The odds were stacked against the Magpies, after it was confirmed that centre Molly Jovic was ruled out with a fractured arm that required surgery, while the Fever were not holding back as they looked to secure second spot.
Enter Ash Brazill who has stepped up for the black and white so many times in the past. Brazill moved into centre and had a performance that was reminiscent of the back end of the 2019 season where she moved into centre and played a strong role in the clubs run into finals.
Jodi Ann Ward and Geva Mentor were huge, applying the pressure on the Fever attack end, which saw them come away with possession. The defence did a great job shutting down the avenue to Sasha Glasgow during the power five, who had just the one Super Shot for the game, which forced Fever to just go for the one goal, as the Magpies started to pull away during the end of the third and last quarter it started to force that scoreboard pressure.
Speaking to Collingwood media post-match, Brazill said that she was proud of the full court effort that the Magpies put out tonight.
"[I'm] over the moon," Brazill said. "I think all year we've been so inconsistent but to put out a game like that it was a full seven effort, every player had to play their role to beat Fever and we did that tonight.
"It feels so weird, it actually feels like we won the Grand Final I guess, because of the emotion that we've been on for the last four weeks and to come out and play like that, I'm just so proud of the girls."
https://twitter.com/collingwoodsn/status/1670035065450168324?s=20
Jamaican duo help lock in top two for Thunderbirds
Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson have been strong for the Thunderbirds for most of the season and over the weekend helped their side lock in the all-important double chance ahead of their first finals berth in 10 years.
At times, there was a bit of a defensive switch up throughout the match with Wilson going back into goalkeeper and Sterling out at goal defence, which saw Sterling and in-form goaler in Helen Housby go head-to-head. Between Wilson and Sterling the pair was able to limit the influence of Housby with the pressure forcing the Swifts goaler into six general play turnovers.
Wilson was in just about everything that came down the Thunderbirds defence end, finishing the match with 14 deflections, four intercepts and 10 gains. Wilson also continued that lockdown role that she's been good at, nullifying the impact of her direct opponent for most of the match.
Perfect send offs
With Round 14 drawing to a close and four of the eight teams having had their seasons come to an end, it gave fans a final chance to say goodbye to two stars of the game. Both the Giants and the Magpies were able to get the wins to send off April Brandley and Ash Brazill in the best way possible.
It was announced during the week that former Diamond and now Giant in Brandley would call time on a 153-game career lasting over 12 seasons at four clubs, first getting her opportunity at the national level back in 2011 as a temporary replacement player for the Queensland Firebirds, now finishing up at the Giants.
Brandley had a strong last game, finishing the match with three intercepts and three deflections as she said goodbye to Super Netball.
Post-match, Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald was full of praise when it came to the defender.
"She's had an enormous impact," Fitzgerald said. "She's such a great person to have in your team, she's always so positive, she's always so team first.
Down in Tasmania, it was Brazill's last Super Netball match after announcing that 2023 was going to be her last, when the Magpies came up against the Fever back in Round three.
Although it won't be the last time that we see Brazill out on the netball court, after she was named in the Diamonds squad, it'll be the last time we see her out at national level.
Brazill started her career back in 2013 for the Swifts before going on to play for the West Coast Fever, where she captained the side in 2016 to then becoming an inaugural member of the Collingwood Magpies. Brazill also has made 22 appearances in the green and gold including the historic gold medal win in Birmingham back in 2022.
In a statement this week, Magpies coach Nicole Richardson said that Brazill's name will be etched as one of the best Australian female athletes.
"Across two codes, Ash is an incredible athlete and will leave a lasting legacy as a netballer at Collingwood," Richardson said.
"As a foundation player she has played a key role in the Magpies' success and has been an incredible leader for this program. She is highly respected across the sport.
"Above all her netball success, she is an amazing human being, and we are all lucky to have worked and played alongside her.
"There's no doubt Ash's name will go down as one of the great female athletes of this country.