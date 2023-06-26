Super Shot Finals Week 1: T'birds return to big dance, Fever's title defence alive

Four becomes three as the first weekend of the Super Netball finals comes to a close. It was a record breaking first round of the finals with a combined 18,905 fans flocking to both Qudos Bank Arena and RAC Arena across the weekend.

The Thunderbirds secured the first spot in the grand final which is to take place at John Cain Arena while the Melbourne Vixens say goodbye to season 2023 after going down to a strong West Coast Fever outfit.

It sets up a blockbuster clash next Saturday between the NSW Swifts and West Coast Fever at Qudos Bank Arena with the winner to take on the Adelaide Thunderbirds for the 2023 Super Netball title.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from this weekend's action.

Young Thunderbird rises to the occasion

If you had to use three words to describe young Thunderbirds goaler Lucy Austin, it would be cool, calm and collected. She was only out on court for roughly 20 minutes but the impact she made in that time was astronomical.

Austin came on for the first time during the power five in the second quarter, but it was her impact across the fourth quarter and extra time that really helped the Thunderbirds book themselves a spot in the grand final.

At only 21, Austin showed the composure of some of the most experienced players in the competition to go back and sink the Super Shots in the final moments of the match. Austin finished with 18 goals, four of which were Super Shots, and the equaliser which sent the game into extra time.

Post match, Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst was full of praise for the 21-year-old shooter when speaking to the media after the win.

"I'm immensely proud of that girl," Obst said.

"She is a superstar in the making and she's a superstar now in my eyes. I thought her calmness and her ability to execute with a Diamond back there. I thought she was brilliant."

At only 21, Austin showed the composure of some of the most experienced players in the competition to go back and sink the Super Shots in the final moments of the match. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Historic grand final berth for Thunderbirds

For the first time in 10 years the Adelaide Thunderbirds are off to the grand final in what was a nail biting win against the Swifts.

The last time the Thunderbirds made the grand final in the national league was back in 2013 when they won the premiership in a tight encounter against the Queensland Firebirds, with the likes of Nat Von Bertouch, Sharni Norder, and Erin Bell on court.

Along with Austin, it was the usual suspects that rose to the occasion with Shamera Sterling coming up with deflections and intercepts in crucial moments of the match. Sterling finished the match with seven deflections and three intercepts. While Eleanor Cardwell built into the game really nicely, combining well with Austin in a partnership that the Swifts defence didn't quite have an answer for.

While in attack, it was Georgie Horjus that was crucial in attack with her strong connection with Austin really shining through when the shooter took to the court. Horjus used her speed to her advantage when looking to hit the circle edge or bring the ball from defence into attack. She finished with 33 feeds and 15 goal assists and was crowned the player of the match.

Upon returning to Adelaide on Sunday afternoon, Thunderbirds captain Hannah Petty said it hasn't quite sunk in yet for the side.

"It's pretty surreal still," Petty said

"I think we're all living on cloud nine at the moment, going into extra time was definitely not how we planned to do it but to come away with the win and now get two weeks before the big final, we're super stoked.

"We knew that we were never out of the match and it's been a long time coming, a lot of us haven't played in finals before. I think that [the emotion post match] was purely that, knowing that we do have this belief and it just really affirmed that in that win.

"The girls do it for each other and there's not more you could want."

Upon returning to Adelaide on Sunday afternoon, Thunderbirds captain Hannah Petty said it hasn’t quite sunk in yet for the side, calling it "surreal". Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Errors costly for the Swifts and Vixens

When a game is as close as the major semifinal was, it's the little errors and the coach killers that will lose you the game and that was the case for the Swifts. The Swifts were up by seven goals at one point during the second quarter but it was the unforced errors and general play turnovers that let the Thunderbirds back in the contest.

An example of this was in the dying moments of the final quarter. There was the long pass out of the goal third which Tayla Williams mopped up, that led to the Austin goal that tied the match sending the game into extra time. It was un-Swift like with the NSW side usually experts at playing the ball around and with the Swifts being up by only one goal at that point of the match, there was no need to take risks as long as they didn't turn the ball over.

Speaking to the media post match, Swifts coach Briony Akle said that you can't blame the loss on that one particular pass but it was those lapses in those decisions in different moments that hurt the Swifts.

"You can't blame it on one pass," Akle said post match.

"I certainly think there were moments in that game where our decision making wasn't the best, that could have been the one or two goals but I'd never put it down to that last bit so just have to be better over the sixty minutes."

Over in Perth, while the margin was seven goals it wasn't until the final minute when the Fever were able to take the game and run with it. For the Vixens it was the hesitation in those final moments to put the shots up, which is surprising considering we've seen on a number occasions this season both Kiera Austin and Mwai Kumwenda nailing the Super Shots and win the Vixens games over the course of the season.

The defensive end was on song across the match, with Emily Mannix, Jo Weston, and Olivia Lewis all putting in the work to shut down an almost unstoppable Fever goal circle. When they did get the gains, the attack end wasn't able to capitalise as often as we're used to. The Vixens had a gains from conversion goal rate of 50%, only converting two gains into goals.

Captain's performance

Over in the West, it was a true captain's performance from Fever captain Courtney Bruce who did everything in her power to get the Fever over the line. Every time she got a deflection or an intercept the rest of the side just lifted the intensity and rewarded her efforts down the other end.

Bruce finished the match with one intercept, seven gains and 15 deflections which impressed Fever coach Dan Ryan immensely. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The match up between Bruce and Kumwenda was a fiery contest between two of the best. Along with Sunday Aryang, as the game wore on the Vixens shooters were hesitant to turn and go to post, especially in that two point zone. Which is a testament to the pressure that the Fever defence applied across the match.

Bruce finished the match with one intercept, seven gains and 15 deflections. Speaking to the media post match, Fever coach Dan Ryan was impressed with his defensive end which was led by the captain.

"I thought Courtney Bruce led that [the defensive end] exceptionally well," Ryan said.

"A big game player, the moments in that last quarter where she really turned momentum in our way with some really heroic acts. Sunday Aryang really found her moments as well and i think the effort, the endeavour and the ferocity of everyone defensively on the full court was really clear today."