Super Shot Preliminary Final: Fawns stands up as Swifts secure ticket to Grand Final

It's been a big week when it comes to all things Swifts, from the battle that was trying to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour to the New South Wales Swifts securing their place in the 2023 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final in a nailbiter.

The Swifts went on a stunning run in the last five minutes of the final quarter, snatching the game from the jaws of defeat against a strong West Coast Fever outfit, and propelling the Swifts into their third Grand final in five years.

Speaking to the media post match, Swifts coach Briony Akle was extremely proud of her side and the legacy they've created when it comes to competing on the big stage.

"I'm very proud," Akle said.

"I think at the end of the game I looked over at our bench and there were all former Swifties standing there cheering this team on.

Swifts players celebrate victory over the Fever. May Bailey/Getty Images

"Knowing the legacy that these guys have had in Grand Finals and the success that they have, making any grand final is a remarkable achievement and I certainly think in this game of netball where it's the world's best competition, I'm just really proud and grateful of the position we're in."

ESPN takes a look back at the four biggest talking points from the match.

Defensive switch up worked wonders for the Swifts

It's a coaching move that fans have seen from Akle throughout the season but the move to bring Sarah Klau out into goal defence, moving Maddy Turner out to wing defence and bringing Teigan O'Shannasy on at goal keeper paid off for the Swifts.

The move came around the 13th minute mark of the first quarter and it was Maddy Turner that had almost an immediate impact out in wing defence. With her arms over pressure disrupting the Fever going into attack and even getting a tip to a Sasha Glasgow Super Shot attempt.

As the game wore on, especially in the last half of that final quarter, it was the circle defenders that started to get more involved in the game coming up with clean intercepts or confusing the space for the feeders, resulting in the ball going out of court, which allowed them to regain possession.

Sarah Klau of the Swifts and Sasha Glasgow of the Fever compete. May Bailey/Getty Images

Klau especially stood up in those final minutes after grinding down the Fever goal circle for most of the game, with the rewards coming when the game was on the line. Akle spoke post match about the importance of Klau being able to play across those two positions.

"It would be super frustrating playing Fowler, she is one of the best shooters in the world. To think that you've got your coach telling you 'don't worry a tip will come in the last five minutes', that's big. I think that versatility around headspace and mindset, that playing in two positions is crucial."

Sophie Fawns take a bow

When you think of the Swifts and clutch moments, it's normally Helen Housby that comes to mind but on one of the biggest stages in Super Netball it was 19-year-old Sophie Fawns who lit up Qudos Bank Arena.

Coming on the court in the Power Five period at the end of each quarter, she was able to score a total of seven super shots, three of which were in the final five minutes of the game. Fawns was also able to score the sealer to give the Swifts the lead in the dying seconds of the match.

Sophie Fawns of the Swifts. May Bailey/Getty Images

It was that fearless game style from Fawns that really shone through on Saturday night, diving head first into those pressure cooker final moments. Although only coming on for those last five minutes of every quarter, she really grew with each appearance, culminating in one of her best performances for the season.

Heartbreak for Fever as Glasgow goes down with injury

Close matches have been a weakness for the West Coast Fever all season and the reigning champions have finished with another close game defeat. The Fever were in control for most of the match but little errors and not making the most of opportunities in the final quarter saw them go down by a goal.

To make matters worse, the reigning champions were also hit by injury with star goal attack Sasha Glasgow being subbed out in the final timeout, after she had earlier injured her groin in the second quarter. Emma Cosh was injected into the game for the final minutes.

Although heartbreaking, Ryan said that he was proud of the effort that his side put together and will use the heartbreak of losing the preliminary final to fuel the side for next season.

Sasha Glasgow receives a pass from Verity Simmons of the Fever. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

"Absolutely proud of the effort," Ryan said.

"We put ourselves in a great position for most of that game and just gutting how the last five or six minutes played and it was heartbreaking to lose Sasha as we did with a groin injury, she's as sick as a dog at the moment.

"Hard to not be able to play the last five minutes with her but credit to Coshy, she did everything she possibly could in that period of play and a pressure cooker moment and was really proud of that effort but it wasn't enough to hang on in the last minute.

"It'll hurt us like losses like this do but we did everything we possibly could to give ourselves the best possible chance and that's all i can ask from my team."

Captains performance from Courtney Bruce

Fever captain Courtney Bruce put in what is the definition of a captain's performance, putting it all on the line to try and get her team into the Grand Final.

Bruce was able to back up what was an exceptional performance last week, with her combination with Aryang once again on song. Then adding the defensive pressure of Jess Anstiss out in wing defence, who was able to make an impact around the circle edge or when the ball was in the pocket, it created a strong defensive unit.

Bruce finished the match with 12 gains, six deflections, six rebounds and three intercepts and was involved in just about every defensive win for the Fever.

Whether it was important rebounds from missed supershots or getting the gains when the Swifts had gained possession and were looking to switch momentum back in their favour. Bruce would go out for a fly and read the play exceptionally well, sending the ball back down the other end of the court for Jhaniele Fowler to convert in what was Fowler's 150th game.

Ryan was full of praise for the Fever captain when speaking to the media post game, saying it was a captain's performance from Bruce.

"I thought Courtney's game last week was unbelievable and I thought her game today was equally unbelievable," Ryan said.

"What I said to Courto at the end of the game was every time we were getting challenged or we needed something extra it was Courtney Bruce that found it for us, that's a captain's performance, that's a big game player.

"Like I said, we did everything right to give ourselves a chance and Courtney certainly led from the front in that regard."