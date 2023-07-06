Super Shot Grand Final: The Ultimate Preview for the Biggest Game of the Year

The biggest day of the Super Netball season is just around the corner, with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and NSW Swifts competing for the 2023 Super Netball Premiership.

Arguably the two best teams from this season will put it all on the line at John Cain Arena in Melbourne, as the Swifts look to cement a dynasty with three premierships in five years.

While the Thunderbirds will look to create history with their first premiership in Super Netball since 2013, after the likes of Erin Bell, Sharni Norder (née Layton) and Nat Von Bertouch secured the trophy.

Maddy Proud of the Swifts and Eleanor Cardwell of the Thunderbirds competes for the ball during the Super Netball Semifinal. Photo by May Bailey/Getty Images

Read on as we preview the Grand Final.

Road to the Grand Final

Swifts: 1st (10 wins,1 draw and 3 losses)

After a disappointing 2022 season where the side missed out on finals, the Swifts announced themselves as a genuine premiership threat midway through the season. The Swifts started slowly with a disappointing loss to the Magpies to open the season, but once they hit round five they were able to notch up nine wins in a row before they met the Thunderbirds in round 14.

It didn't come without a few scares, with four out of those nine games going down to the wire, with the margin three goals or less. Each week it was different players that stood up in the dying moments to secure the win. Against the Lightning it was Helen Housby shooting the lights out and running circles around the defence. Then against the Vixens, it was Allie Smith who came up with a crucial rebound on the siren after being put into goal defence for the first time at Super Netball level due to Maddy Turner having to go to the bench.

The introduction of Romelda Aiken-George into the Swifts environment has been a masterstroke from coach Briony Akle and her coaching team. Originally signing on as a training partner after she was dropped by the Firebirds following the birth of her daughter last year, she was quickly elevated to a fulltime contract.

Aiken-George quickly became a key player in the Swifts squad when she got the call up as the replacement player for Sam Wallace as the 2019 Grand Final MVP continues to recover from an ACL injury. The 34-year-old has been a target under the post putting up a high volume of goals while also leading the league with offensive rebounds with 79.

Romelda Aiken-George of the Swifts. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Her combination with England's Housby - who's back to her best, if not even better- built quickly through the season and has been big a reason why the swifts have been so successful.

The addition of Aiken-George has allowed for an extra bit of freedom in the goal circle, whereas last season it was mostly Housby shouldering the load while Kelly Singleton and Sophie Fawns were finding their feet at Super Netball level.

The Swifts' depth has been a real strength as well, with the club losing Smith and Teigan O'Shannassy to injury over the course of the season; but Lili Gorman-Brown and Kelea Iongi stepped up and were instrumental in their success. Then add Sophie Fawns into the mix, with her ability to come on the court and make an immediate impact which was demonstrated in the Preliminary final where she played a key role for the Swifts in the final five minutes.

As fans have seen over the last couple of weeks when O'Shannasy has come back into the mix, it's added that extra height back at goalkeeper while having that extra height out at wing defence with Maddy Turner shifting across, then Sarah Klau coming out into goal defence; the trio working well to wear teams down as the game goes on.

Thunderbirds: 2nd (9 wins,1 draw and 4 losses)

It's been a strong season for the Adelaide Thunderbirds who return to finals netball after 10 years of being at the bottom half of the ladder. The Thunderbirds really started the season off strongly, despite a few off quarters in the opening three rounds they were able to fly home.

The Thunderbirds' first loss came in round four against the Giants, with a midcourt masterclass from the Giants proving to be too strong with the Thunderbirds going down by five goals.

The Thunderbirds went through a bit of a form slump at the end of the season, losing three out of five games in the final rounds of the season, two of which were at John Cain Arena where the Grand Final will be held. The Thunderbirds quickly silenced doubters, winning the first final seeing themselves securing a place in the Grand Final.

There is no doubt that the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell into the Thunderbirds line-up has been a real positive. In years gone by the Thunderbirds have struggled converting off turnover from their strong defensive end, but the addition of Cardwell has seen the attack really lift.

While Cardwell has had a strong season it's the effect the 28-year-old has on the players around her which has seen them lift their game as well. Tippah Dwan has had a career best season in pink, with that extra level of confidence she's gained over the preseason, then adding Lucy Austin who's having a fantastic debut season.

Then add the strong defensive unit in Shamera Sterling, Matilda Garrett and Latanya Wilson who have won plenty of ball back for the Thunderbirds and combining that with a strong attacking end, it's just about a recipe for success. Wilson's ability to shut down some of the best wing attacks in the game isn't something to look over, having stopped some of the best in Liz Watson and Paige Hadley.

Tippah Dwan of the Thunderbirds. Photo by Sue McKay/Getty Images

Past encounters

There's not much separating these two teams, the last two times that the Thunderbirds and Swifts met there was a combined margin of five goals.

The Thunderbirds have won the last two encounters behind a mix of Super Shot flurries and defensive tactics.

Round 2: Thunderbirds 25 drew NSW Swifts 25

Fans had to wait a while for the first proper match-up between the two sides with the first clash being called off at half time due to the power going out at Netball SA Stadium. The match was called a draw as that's where the score stood when the siren for the main break sounded, so fans had to wait until round 14 for a real glimpse at the two teams.

Round 14: Thunderbirds (60) defeated Swifts (57)

Coming into the Round 14 clash, the Swifts were at the peak of their powers with a nine-game winning streak, while the Thunderbirds were dealing with a little dip in form having just lost to the Sunshine Coast Lightning by two points and the Magpies in Melbourne the week prior.

It was a game of tactics with Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst pushing Shamera Sterling out into goal defence and Latanya Wilson back into goalkeeper, mainly during the power fives of each quarter and it worked a treat. The arms over pressure from both defenders was strong as well, as a few rejections when the Swifts were going for Super shots.

During regular time, Latanya Wilson was matched up against Paige Hadley and Wilson was able to shut down Hadley's impact which forced Maddy Proud to do the extra work out the front. It forced Proud into having seven general play turnovers, while Hadley had four.

It was the Thunderbirds that got the win, which meant that they'd secure a top two finish which was helped by West Coast Fever's loss to Collingwood down in Tasmania.

Major Semi Final: Thunderbirds (64) def NSW Swifts (62)

In what was a thrilling match, the Swifts had control of the game for pretty much the first three quarters but a final quarter surge from the Thunderbirds saw the game headed to extra time then a Thunderbirds win.

Sarah Klau was instrumental in the opening half, able to get one intercept and four deflections in the opening quarter alone. She was then able to grab the rebounds of a few missed shots from the Thunderbirds.

There were a few shaky moments in the opening half from the Swifts, with the feeds into Aiken-George those high balls which saw Sterling able to capitalise and get herself into the game from quite early on.

The Swifts were up by as much as seven goals at one point, which is a position they've been in a few times before where the opposition team would come surging back; but for the most part the Swifts were able to hang on, led by their experienced players in Hadley, Housby, Proud and Sarah Klau. Although it wasn't to be this time, with the Thunderbirds controlled in that extra time period after a strong fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds came home like a steam train in that final quarter, winning the quarter 19-14. Which was helped by Lucy Austin having the game of her career and was able to stand up when the Thunderbirds needed her to, scoring a total of 18 goals across the course of the match, 13 of those were Super Shots. Between Wilson and Sterling in the defensive circle they were coming up with possession at crucial times in the game.

Georgie Horjus out the front at wing attack was able to use her speed and game smarts to her advantage, with arguably one of her best games of the season with her connection with Lucy Austin adding another dimension to the team.

Who will be the difference?

NSW Swifts- Helen Housby

If the game is as close as it's expected to be, Housby will be vital especially in the Power Five period. Housby is leading the competition when it comes to Supershots with 89 across the season, at a 65% strike rate.

The other aspect is if Latanya Wilson does start at wing defence and will play that shut down role on either Hadley or Proud. It would mean that Housby would be required to do more work out the front to get the ball into the goal circle for either Aiken-George to take the shot or for Housby to shoot it herself.

When the teams met back in round 14, the Thunderbirds defence end restricted the impact of Housby as much as possible. If the Swifts are going to win they'll need someone to step up and there's nobody better than the player that gave England the gold medal back in 2018.

Helen Housby of the Swifts is challenged by Latanya Wilson of the Thunderbirds in 2022. Photo by Matt King/Getty Image

Adelaide Thunderbirds- Latanya Wilson

When firing on all cylinders the Swifts attack is very hard to stop, meaning the Thunderbirds are going to have to shut down NSW's key players if they want to win.

While you could make a case for any of the players in the Thunderbirds defensive end or all over the court, Wilson will be one of the key players that will need to stand up if the Thunderbirds are going to win.

It'll be no easy task to shut down one of the Swifts midcourters pending who Akle decides to put in that wing attack position but if there is one thing that we've learnt over the season, it's that Wilson is the lockdown queen. During the Power five, assuming that Tania Obst goes for a similar structure as the Major semifinal, Wilson will then move to playing on Housby with Sterling back on at goalkeeper.

Final Prediction:

Prediction: Adelaide Thunderbirds by two goals

MVP: Shamera Sterling