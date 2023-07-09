Thunderbirds are go! The incredible rise back to the top now complete

On a night that will be remembered for years to come, the Adelaide Thunderbirds have won their first Grand Final in 10 years. They managed to hold off the fast-finishing Sydney Swifts in extra time to secure the Super Netball trophy in front of a crowd of 9,622 at John Cain Arena.

It has been a long road to get back to this point for the Thunderbirds, who have spent the last nine years at the bottom of the Super Netball ladder, with fans experiencing many ups, but mostly downs along the way.

Speaking post-match, Thunderbirds captain Hannah Petty was elated with the win, putting the victory down to their connection as a group.

"That probably hasn't sunk in just yet, but it's been a long road." Petty said.

Eleanor Cardwell of the Thunderbirds competes for the ball Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"It's been longer than we would have wanted, it's been 10 years, but this year was all about this group, it was about what we could achieve as a group.

"We knew that there was outside noise about that, but we just wanted to stay connected in our bubble and I'm so proud of these girls and it means the absolute world, like it's unreal that we are standing here with medals around our neck and we've done it."

Eleanor Cardwell, who was named player-of-the-match, was a steady influence in the goal circle for the Thunderbirds, scoring 36 goals across the evening as she stood tall under the pressure of being the leader in what is a young goaling end.

When asked post-match, Thunderbirds coach Tania Obst wasn't shocked at all by the performance from her star goaler, having recruited her precisely for her on court and leadership qualities.

Tippah Dwan of the Thunderbirds. Photo by Sue McKay/Getty Images

"I know when I was recruiting her I said 'I just want you to come and be you and play the game that you do'," Obst said.

"I spoke to Tracey [Neville] a little bit about Elle and not that she's necessarily been a leader amongst Manchester Thunder and the Roses, but she's just taken that leadership role amongst a very young forward line and has been brilliant, and I thought her performance tonight was nothing short of sensational."

The introduction of Tracey Neville brought another dynamic to the Thunderbirds season, with her addition allowing each member of the coaching trio to play to their strengths, culminating in Saturday night's celebrations.

Obst said that she's grateful for both Neville and Cathy Fellows as well as the investment from Netball South Australia to bring in the extra assistant coach.

"I suppose there was an opportunity to engage with Tracey and then get her out here to come and support our team and I remember I sort of had a vision for what that could look like.

Romelda Aiken-George of the Swifts competes for the ball Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"It just sort of allowed my role to be a little bit different and it was where I wanted to head and Netball SA invested in obviously bringing out the extra coach, for the two assistant coaches. Tracey's personality as well as the tactical sort of genius that she is has been fantastic and Cathy Fellows has been absolutely amazing.

"We had a little break in 2020 when she [Fellows] was locked up here in Melbourne and I think her level of detail and the precision that she's got, she's got some fairly decent athletes back there to work with and their ability and want to be better every week over years has been nothing short of sensational, and I'm very grateful for both of those assistant coaches."

Coming into this season, there was a sense that this was their time to break the drought. After they only just missed the finals the season prior, they went on to build a solid core of young South Australian talent which was then complemented by some world class talent in Shamera Sterling, Latanya Wilson and Cardwell.

Helen Housby of the Swifts competes for the ball Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Obst said that while the journey to the premiership took a few years longer than she would have liked, she knew that South Australia had the talent to contend, and that the Thunderbirds game plan would hold up against the best in the competition.

"I think I know the South Australian netball landscape pretty intimately, I know what our strengths are, I know where our limitations are and if I think back to when I first took on the role it was about getting an identity again and that's taken a little bit of time, probably perhaps a couple of years longer than I would have expected.

"I just felt that over the last couple of years we have been building and we needed to just make some tweaks here and there. I knew that our game plan, if executed, would hold up in this league, and then it was just having the right pieces. I then watched three South Australians win a title with the Swifts twice, obviously I know those girls quite well as well, having coached them through juniors.