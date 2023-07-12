The Australian Diamonds believe their squad depth and culture will go a long way towards helping them win a 12th Netball World Cup, with the 2023 tournament kicking off in South Africa later this month.

Speaking at a press conference following training on Wednesday, Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich highlighted the strength of the squad through their versatility, and noted that all players will be utilised at the World Cup to get the job done.

"This is the beauty of this squad, I've got a huge amount of depth and versatility ... we are going to use our entire squad to be able to make sure we're performing at the highest level in every game," Marinkovich told media.

Marinkovich was appointed head coach of the Australian national netball team in 2020. Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Netball Australia

Additionally, she noted the squad's ability to absorb pressure, which she credited to the girls' connection and role clarity, will ensure they will be well prepared for tough opposition during the competition.

When asked about the closeness of the competition between the top sides, Marinkovich highlighted how important the connection between her players will be in the ultimate success of the team, indicating that chemistry will be what sets the best team apart from their competitors.

"It's going to be the group that can actually get the best cohesion and connection out on court and be able to create opportunities and embrace high pressure moments and I'm really confident that we can do that," she said.

The 2023 Diamonds squad will leave for South Africa mid-way through next week. Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Netball Australia

Following the Super Netball Grand Final last week, Marinkovich also noted the clean bill of health across the squad, which she believes will ensure a smooth transition both physically and mentally into World Cup preparation.

Diamonds utility Ash Brazill reinforced the comradery of the group when asked about team dynamics, and said the impact of the coaching staff and leadership group on the wider squad and culture was going to be a key to success.

"One thing which they've brought and something I've noticed coming in is there's no ego, there's no hierarchy and I think that's what's so special about this group, it doesn't matter if you're on the bench, if you're on the court or even if you're not in the 12, you feel like you belong," Brazill said.

The squad departs for South Africa midway through next week, with their first match against Zimbabwe scheduled for 7pm AEST on July 28.