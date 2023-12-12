Netball Australia boss Ryan quits following pay war

Open Extended Reactions

Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan has quit following a bitter pay war with the players' union.

After taking up the chief executive role in mid-2021, Ryan has resigned - effectively immediately - after the long-running dispute over a new collective player agreement (CPA) finally ended last week.

It came after Diamonds players were sent a legal letter reminding them they were required to attend NA's awards night last month.

Days later, players union boss Kathryn Harby-Williams and Diamonds star Jo Weston fronted an emotional press conference detailing the draining nature of the pay dispute.

Weston, the players' union president, broke down in tears as players went public with explosive claims against NA, including that the governing body was responsible for the collapse of the multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with Hancock Prospecting.

Ryan's exit after a rocky two-year stint was confirmed on Tuesday via a statement, saying she had "delivered on the objectives of the board". "Having reached an in-principle agreement on the CPA pay deal, and watched with pride as our Diamonds won the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup, the timing felt right to hand over the reins to a new leader," she said.

"We overcame the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic to continue a national competition through border closures, experienced strong growth in the national competition, grew netball's already strong participation numbers, and strengthened the game's finances.

"Netball Australia has a wonderful team of people who work tirelessly for the benefit of the sport, and I thank them for their continued efforts and for their support." In an interview this month, Ryan conceded the pay battle could affect the 2024 Super Netball season - due to begin in April - and have a lasting impact on the sport in Australia.

"We're still in a financial tightrope," she said. Stacey West, NA's executive general manager of performance, will fill Ryan's role on an interim basis.

"Kelly Ryan has made an enormous contribution to our sport in her time leading Netball Australia," the organisation's chairwoman Wendy Archer said. "She has shown great resilience and integrity during her leadership over her time as CEO."