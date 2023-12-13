Netball's civil war over as players sign pay deal

Open Extended Reactions

Netball's civil war is finally over with a new three-year Collective Player Agreement locked in a day after Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan quit.

The deal announced on Wednesday ends an ugly and long-running dispute between NA and the players' union.

Players have not been paid since September but are now free to sign contracts for the 2024 Super Netball season.

They will also receive an immediate 11 per cent wage rise, back paid to October 1.

The average potential salary will rise to $89,221 and minimum salaries will increase to $46,600 over the three years of the CPA.

Netball Australia and the players will enter into a landmark sponsorship revenue sharing partnership.

Players will receive 20 per cent of revenue above an agreed sponsorship forecast.

Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"The new revenue share partnership with the players is a historic moment for the game that will set up netball for future success and ensure financial stability for the sport," interim NA boss Stacey West, who stepped into the role on Tuesday after Ryan's resignation, said.

"Netball Australia and Suncorp Super Netball players love our sport and we are all committed to the growth and success of not only top-level competition but also future generations of grassroots players."

Australian Netball Players' Association boss Kathryn Harby-Williams said the deal would bring about great benefits.

"It's a day when revenue sharing enters netball for the first time with all of the benefits this brings," she said.

"The operating model for netball has changed for the better, particularly at a time when there is competition for talented female athletes, many of whom come through the netball ranks.

"Netball is now a sport which incentivises players and administrators alike to grow the game for the benefit of all who love and invest in it."

"This is a stepping stone to even greater things for the sport."

The contract signing window for Super Netball teams and players will begin at 4pm AEDT on Wednesday.