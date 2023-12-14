Where to from here for Netball Australia?

Open Extended Reactions

The Netball community has drawn a collective sigh of relief over the last 48 hours with the Collective Players agreement officially signed on Wednesday. The process didn't come without heartache though, with negotiations breaking down seeing all 80 Super Netball players without an income for 11 weeks, but now the deal is done so the question has to be asked, where to from here?

Netball Australia will be entering a new era with former CEO Kelly Ryan stepping down from the top job on Tuesday amid the CPA saga.

In a statement released on Monday, Ryan said.

"Having reached an in-principle agreement on the CPA pay deal, and watched with pride as our Diamonds won the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup, the timing felt right to hand over the reins to a new leader."

While it's unknown at this stage if Ryan will be the only executive to depart after what has been a tumultuous period, it'll give Netball Australia the chance to turn over a new leaf or as much of a new leaf as possible, after an incredibly rocky 12 months.

It might be the case of getting a new voice and fresh faces on the board, bringing in people with a different area of expertise. Is it bringing on someone like Liz Ellis, who has a business background and has the experiences of being a professional netballer in Australia?

Either way, time will tell which path Netball Australia takes.

What is clear is the need to improve their transparency with the Australian Netball Players' Association immediately, both from a financial point of view and with regard to any decisions they make that will affect the game. Too often changes have been communicated at the last minute.

Liz Ellis has been rejected from joining the Netball Australia board previously Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Over the past three seasons there's been a number of things that have been sprung on the playing cohort. Back in 2020 it was the introduction of the supershot that was introduced just weeks before the opening game of the season.

Then in 2022, it was on the eve of the finals series when Netball Australia announced Western Australia would be hosting the Grand Final, no matter the result of the first final. While it worked out in the end, with Fever securing a home final anyway, it was the fact the goal posts had been shifted with just one round of the season to go that left the netball community so frustrated.

More importantly, if Netball Australia wants to compete with the likes of AFLW and women's soccer, building better relationships with stakeholders, especially amongst the playing cohort, will be crucial.

CEO of the ANPA Kathryn Harby-Williams said that stakeholder relationships is the first step into mending relationships.

"I think it's fair to say and Wendy Archer said it in her press conference yesterday that stakeholder relations is number one," Harby-Williams said. "We need to make sure that the relationships are mended and I'm sure that is possible. Obviously that's a very important characteristic as a new leader. We need to do things differently to keep up.

"I'm sure that at the right time the appropriate person will be selected and we can all move forward and hear about the new growth strategy and have transparent financials and to embrace everybody who contributes to the game so that we can keep up with the rest."

Effective immediately Stacey West has been named interim CEO, elevated from her position as the Executive General Manager of Performance which she's held since 2020. West proved pivotal in the CPA negotiations, working alongside Harby-Williams and Netball Australia's legal team to approve a revenue share model, which had been a major sticking point throughout the negotiations.

West said at Wednesday's press conference that she's super proud of the model that is a part of the three year CPA deal.

"I think we have to acknowledge that shifting a model to revenue and the complexity that goes with that was a significant piece of work that the sport needed to achieve," West said.

"So what we did was acknowledge the complexity, we acknowledged a lot of inputs and expert information to come into that modelling and then we took some time to work through what that design was and we're super proud of what that looks like moving forward.

While it's too early to tell where netball in Australia goes from here, it's evident that getting the CPA done and including the revenue share model as well as formalising player connection and player feedback is a step in the right direction. But with finances continuing to look precarious and competition for athletes with other codes only heating up, Netball Australia still has plenty on their plates and change is no doubt coming.