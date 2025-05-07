Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Netball Players' Association has accused the sport's governing body of ignoring pleas for transparency into the investigation of the culture of the Queensland Firebirds after complaints were made by former player Remi Kamo.

Defender Kamo became the first Super Netball player to lodge an official complaint, accusing the club of bullying, gaslighting and an "unsafe environment" before her departure in mid-2024.

After a seven-month independent review, Netball Australia (NA) announced in March that Kamo's allegations "were not substantiated" and no further action would be taken.

NA refused to hand over the report or any details of its findings, citing the confidentiality of those who took part.

However, Kamo and ANPA have said key witnesses were not interviewed.

Kamo and the Australian Netball Players' Association (ANPA) released separate statements on Wednesday, voicing concerns about the potential mishandling of the investigation.

"While the investigation was conducted by a third party, this in itself does not guarantee procedural fairness," ANPA's statement said.

"We believe that key steps expected in a fair and thorough process may have been missed.

"These include the investigator not confirming with Remi the specific allegations that would form the scope of the investigation, and the omission of interviews with some key witnesses named in Remi's complaint.

"ANPA has formally requested an independent review of the investigation to assess whether the process met the required standards of fairness and rigour.

"Despite numerous discussions with Netball Australia over the past month a formal response to this request has not yet been received."

Kamo, who will turn out for the Northern Stars when New Zealand's ANZ Premiership starts this weekend, wrote a lengthy emotional post on Instagram that received support from current Firebirds captain Ruby Bakewell-Doran.

Working as a psychologist before joining the Brisbane-based outfit, she said she made the official complaint after calls for help fell on "disinterested ears".

"I believed all relevant witnesses to my complaint would be interviewed. They were not. Some people who saw and felt what I did, were not even contacted, despite being available to help the investigation, " Kamo wrote.

"I believed fellow players and staff would have the chance to speak in a safe process about the appalling conduct they experienced and observed. People who, to this day, are ready to give evidence.

"I have repeatedly asked for further details of the investigation - a breakdown of the response to each allegation, whether the allegations had merit or not and on what basis.

"I have received none of these details. Just platitudes and hollow assurances."

She said the "non-response" showed NA felt there was no need to improve the treatment of Super players and those who made official complaints.

"Because both the process was unfair and the lack of findings or recommendations a missed opportunity, I reluctantly make my message public.

"I hope that some transparency will create the accountability the response to my complaint did not."