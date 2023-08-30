As football season returns, so do I. Did you miss me? I'm back with my first set of prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL draft, which begins April 25, live from Detroit.

I spent a looooong time this summer going back through the 2022 tape, watching lots of cut-ups and dozens of entire games. I had a watchlist of rising seniors and juniors after last season ended, but I kept adding prospects to the list based on my calls with scouts and front office execs in the NFL. I also love it when a player I don't have many notes on just keeps standing out, forcing me to make more calls and get the lowdown on their game.

OK, let's get into my top 25 prospects overall for the class of 2024, with the top six prospects at every position below that list. If you read Matt Miller's preseason mock draft last week, I don't think you'll be too surprised by my No. 1-ranked prospect. I do have a few different names, though. It's very early, obviously, a lot will change between now and when I get on set in Detroit.

Two notes on these rankings before you dig in:

There is a lot of projection involved here. Many of these prospects have started only a handful of games, so I'm not yet writing up detailed scouting reports. I expect many of them to be stronger, faster and better as we get closer to the draft, so I'll adjust my rankings as the season moves on.

Heights and weights are based on what we have from schools; we don't get official numbers until the 2024 combine in March.

Here we go:

Jump to: Position rankings

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

6-foot-1, 215 pounds