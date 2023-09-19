Week 3 of the 2023 college football season was highlighted by a massive victory for Florida against Tennessee, a Missouri upset of Kansas State, shockingly narrow wins for Florida State (over Boston College) and Alabama (over South Florida) and a double-overtime W for Colorado over Colorado State. But how'd the top draft prospects look in Saturday's action? Who is standing out in the early weeks of the season?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including who is the class' current QB3. Then Miller picked out prospects rising up his draft board, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 4 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over the weekend.

Who is the class' QB3 behind USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye?