Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the 2023 college football season had a little bit of everything. Ohio State held off Penn State. Virginia upset North Carolina. Alabama got revenge on Tennessee after last season's loss. Utah handed USC its second straight loss. Minnesota had a controversial win over Iowa. And Oklahoma just managed to sneak past UCF. But how did the top draft prospects look during Saturday's action?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, focusing in on the interesting cornerback class. Miller picked out prospects rising after Saturday's action, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 9 with a few things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Jump to:

Who is CB1? | Sleeper corners

Risers | Under the radar | Back to the tape

Week 9 lookahead | Latest draft buzz, notes

Who is your No. 1 cornerback in the class?