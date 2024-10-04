Open Extended Reactions

The word "unique" is overused when evaluating college prospects, but it's the perfect descriptor of Colorado junior Travis Hunter, who has established himself as an elite player at wide receiver and cornerback. And because of that two-way ability and his immense talent, he's arguably the most fascinating player in the 2025 NFL draft.

Hunter, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, shocked many when he chose to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023, where he caught 57 passes for 721 yards as a sophomore while also adding 30 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense (despite missing three and a half games due to a lacerated liver). Now he has upped the ante this season, already compiling 46 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns in five games on offense, plus 18 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble defensively.

Hunter is the only FBS player in the past 30 years with at least 10 career touchdown receptions and five interceptions, per ESPN Research. He's also the first player since Aqib Talib in 2007 to record a touchdown reception and an interception in multiple career games. And he has played 620 snaps this season -- 320 on defense and 300 on offense -- which is 251 more than the next highest FBS player.

All of this has Hunter generating top-10 buzz for the April draft. But where does Hunter fit best at the next level? Is he a wide receiver? Cornerback? Could he play on both sides of the ball? NFL draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid spoke with more than a dozen scouts and coaches to dig into Hunter's best pro position, draft stock, standout traits, areas where he can still improve and even a few team fits.

Jump to:

WR projection | CB projection

Best position fit | Two-way potential

Best NFL team fits

How does Hunter project as a pro at wide receiver?

Miller: Hunter is electric. That's the best word to describe his rare ability as a wide receiver. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he has a lean body type, but it's loaded with muscle and suddenness that allow him to glide around defenders. His 11 forced missed tackles after the catch are tied for seventh in the nation. He also has the speed to run past defensive backs. He shows instincts for finding space, has great timing for attacking the ball and is fearless when asked to make a play in traffic. And the wild part: He's still learning the position.