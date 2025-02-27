Open Extended Reactions

A key part of the 2025 NFL draft evaluation process is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, with more than 300 prospects descending on Indianapolis for the annual NFL combine. They will receive official measurements, undergo medical evaluations, interview with teams and work out in front of NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives.

The on-field drills begin Thursday, and draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates are breaking down what they're looking for out of the best players in the class. Which prospects are going to show out? Who has the most to prove? What position groups are worth monitoring, and which quarterbacks could rise in Indy? And of course, who will run the fastest 40-yard dash?

Defensive linemen and linebackers are up first Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Defensive backs and tight ends perform their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The offensive linemen finish things with their workouts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Here are the top names to watch and what to expect over the next four days.

Which prospect is going to dominate his combine workout?