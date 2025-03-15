It didn't take long for NFL free agency to hit full speed as big-time signings occurred before the negotiating window opened Monday. And all of these moves have ripple effects on the rest of the offseason as teams scramble to fill needs.

So, how did the action affect the 2025 NFL draft, which takes place in 40 days in Green Bay, Wisconsin? Has the hustle and bustle altered Round 1 projections? Which teams' draft agendas have come more into focus, and which ones are blurrier than ever? And how have the signings impacted which positions could be heavily pursued (or overlooked) in the draft?

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid came away with six big draft-related takeaways from free agency, from how certain teams might approach the first round -- including which teams might want quarterbacks, and when -- to the position groups most impacted by the free agent frenzy. What have we learned about how teams view the draft class and plan to navigate it? And which teams could be intriguing on draft night given the moves of the past week?

Let's begin with what free agency told us about the No. 1 pick in the draft and how the Tennessee Titans might now approach it.

What free agency means for:

Titans' No. 1 pick | QBs | WRs | RBs

49ers' outlook | Campbell and LBs

We still don't have clarity on what the Titans will do at No. 1.