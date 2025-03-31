In the NFL draft, sometimes it's all about the team fit. Finding the perfect landing spot can maximize a player's potential.

I took 20 top prospects in the 2025 draft class who are projected to get picked in the first two rounds and found realistic NFL team fits that just make too much sense. I factored in player skill sets, organizational needs, schemes and coaching staff tendencies. The idea was to find spots where players would be put in a position to succeed because of their traits and the team's existing infrastructure.

Which pro teams make the most sense for Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty and other draft prospects with star potential? Here are 20 ideal player-and-team matches for Rounds 1-2.

Jump to fits in:

Early Round 1 | Late Round 1 | Round 2

QB Shedeur Sanders to the Browns

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 212

College: Colorado

Where Cleveland could get him: Pick No. 2