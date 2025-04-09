NFL front offices are brimming with optimism.

The 2025 draft is a little more than two weeks out, and the possibilities are endless.

Depth charts around the league will instantly look better thanks to the difference-makers added to the fray over the draft's three days. General managers will make splash trades to acquire talent. Coaches will explain in news conferences how they'll maximize the skill sets of their new stars.

But, years from now, what looks like a draft haul could make fans cover their eyes when they search their teams' draft history. Many promising prospects simply won't pan out. A draft class can carry a franchise for years -- or stunt its trajectory for the next half-decade.

Much of that success or failure hinges on one variable: the risk assessment when dealing with polarizing prospects. Some of the most talented players come with the most questions. Whether a team can address those questions -- and be comfortable with the answers -- determines the direction of the draft.

Whether it's due to injury, style of play, personal chemistry or organizational fit, players throughout the draft will elicit differing opinions throughout the league. ESPN asked executives, scouts and coaches from around the NFL for their polarizing players in this year's class. These 12 prospects were mentioned the most: