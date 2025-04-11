We're less than two weeks away from the start of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24. Amid a ton of buzz about early picks, top prospects and the quarterback class, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to break down the latest intel from around the league.

Which players are making a late climb up boards? What are our experts' final takeaways from all the pro days? Which team could go completely off the script in the first round? What are the biggest injury concerns, and who are some Day 2 impact players to watch? We get into all that and then let Miller, Reid and Yates project the perfect draft for three teams picking inside the top 10.

Finally, our experts empty their scouting notebooks with what they're hearing, seeing and thinking ahead of Round 1. Let's start with some prospects who are getting late notice in NFL circles.

Jump to a section:

Last-minute risers | Pro day takeaways

Biggest wild-card teams in Round 1

Day 2 impact players | Injury concerns

Seven-round mock drafts: NE, CAR, CHI

Emptying our notebook: What we're hearing

Which player are you hearing is having a late surge up teams' boards?